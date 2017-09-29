sendevent

Middleware to stream server-sent events to the client. Browsers that don't support the EventSource interface will fall back to a hidden iframe.

Server

Here is a simple express app that broadcasts a timestamp every 10 seconds.

var express = require ( 'express' ); var sendevent = require ( 'sendevent' ); var app = express(); var events = sendevent( '/eventstream' ); app.use(events); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.end( '<script src="/bundle.js"></script>' ); }); setInterval( function ( ) { events.broadcast({ time : Date .now() }); }, 10000 );

Advanced Usage

events.on( 'connect' , function ( client ) { client.send({ greeting : 'hello number ' + client.id }); }); events.on( 'disconnect' , function ( client ) { console .log( 'client %d disconnected' , client.id); });

Client

If you use browserify you can simply require sendevent module:

var on = require ( 'sendevent' ); on( '/eventstream' , function ( ev ) { console .log(ev); });

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Felix Gnass

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.