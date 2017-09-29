Middleware to stream server-sent events to the client. Browsers that don't support the EventSource interface will fall back to a hidden iframe.
Here is a simple express app that broadcasts a timestamp every 10 seconds.
var express = require('express');
var sendevent = require('sendevent');
var app = express();
// create a middlware that handles requests to `/eventstream`
var events = sendevent('/eventstream');
app.use(events);
// serve an empty page that just loads the browserify bundle
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.end('<script src="/bundle.js"></script>');
});
// broadcast data to all connected clients every 10 seconds
setInterval(function() {
events.broadcast({ time: Date.now() });
}, 10000);
// if needed you can also talk to individual clients
events.on('connect', function(client) {
client.send({ greeting: 'hello number ' + client.id });
});
// and get notified when they disconnect
events.on('disconnect', function(client) {
console.log('client %d disconnected', client.id);
});
If you use browserify you can simply require
sendevent module:
var on = require('sendevent');
on('/eventstream', function(ev) {
console.log(ev);
});
Copyright (c) 2013 Felix Gnass
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.