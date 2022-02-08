React based UI kit based on sendbird javascript SDK

Getting Started

With Sendbird UI Kit React, we export these components: (See src/index.jsx )

SendBirdProvider - The context provider for SDK component

withSendBird - HOC to access SendBirdProvider context

useSendbirdStateContext - Hook to access SendBirdProvider context

sendBirdSelectors - A bunch of useful selectors that can be used along with withSendbird or useSendbirdStateContext

Channel - A UI Component where conversations happen

ChannelList - A ChannelList UI component

ChannelSettings - A component to handle the settings of a given channel

MessageSearch - To search for a message from a Channel

OpenChannel - A UI Component where open channel conversations happen

OpenChannelSettings - A component to handle the settings of a given channel

App - is a full fledged app(group channel) component made by combining the above components so that you dont have to combine all the above components by hand. Also it can be used as an example for composing components to build a chat UI

Note 1: Dont forget to import the stylesheet from the repo too Note 2: Name of some components are different from the directories they are in(example -> Channel component is from Conversation component). Please keep that in mind

Prerequisites

You need to install:

nodejs 14 LTS https://nodejs.org/en/download/

npm 7 or above

npm 14 deprecated warnings for fsevents & chokidar @ 2 . 1 . 8 will be fixed when storybook is updated to webpack 5 https://github.com/storybookjs/storybook/issues/ 12425 #issuecomment- 723043137

We tried development on Mac OS / Linux systems. You might encounter problems in running npm run build in Windows machines

Development

We use storybook for development and rollup for building the npm distribution(bundled JS file) Make sure you have nodejs and npm installed and run

Make a copy of env.example and save it as .env Set your appId STORYBOOK_APP_ID npm install npm run storybook

npm run generate-component generates a UI component skeleton in src/ui

By default, storybook opens in http://localhost:6006/

Smart Components such as ChannelList, Channel, ChannelSetting, App can be found under OTHERS

Dumb components such as inputs, buttons etc can be found under OTHERS/UI Components in storybook sidebar

in storybook sidebar Overridden storybook configs can be found in: ./storybook

Build

We use rollupJS for building the production bundle script that you want to use inside your applications.

We have both esm and commonjs output

npm run build

The bundled JS code can be found in ./release The CSS is in ./release/dist/index.css

Running the tests

We have implemented tests for dumb ui components only. Technologies used: Jest, Enzyme and react-dom/test-utils

npm run test

Lint

npm run lint

.eslintrc.json lints ts files and .eslintrc.js lints js files

Typescript

We are trying to progressively move our source code to typescript - which means older JS code and newly written TS code will coxist while we migrate older JS code to TS

.eslintrc.json lints ts files and .eslintrc.js lints js files

Type definition file can be src/index.d.ts which will be copied to /release directory

Creating/exporting new components