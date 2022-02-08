React based UI kit based on sendbird javascript SDK
With Sendbird UI Kit React, we export these components:
(See
src/index.jsx)
SendBirdProvider - The context provider for SDK component
withSendBird - HOC to access SendBirdProvider context
useSendbirdStateContext - Hook to access SendBirdProvider context
sendBirdSelectors - A bunch of useful selectors that can be used along with withSendbird or useSendbirdStateContext
Channel - A UI Component where conversations happen
ChannelList - A ChannelList UI component
ChannelSettings - A component to handle the settings of a given channel
MessageSearch - To search for a message from a Channel
OpenChannel - A UI Component where open channel conversations happen
OpenChannelSettings - A component to handle the settings of a given channel
App - is a full fledged app(group channel) component made by combining the above components so that you dont have to combine all the above components by hand. Also it can be used as an example for composing components to build a chat UI
Note 1: Dont forget to import the stylesheet from the repo too Note 2: Name of some components are different from the directories they are in(example -> Channel component is from Conversation component). Please keep that in mind
You need to install:
npm 14 deprecated warnings for fsevents& chokidar@2.1.8 will be fixed when storybook is updated to webpack 5
https://github.com/storybookjs/storybook/issues/12425#issuecomment-723043137
We tried development on Mac OS / Linux systems. You might encounter problems in running
npm run build in Windows machines
We use storybook for development and rollup for building the npm distribution(bundled JS file) Make sure you have nodejs and npm installed and run
Make a copy of env.example and save it as .env
Set your appId STORYBOOK_APP_ID
npm install
npm run storybook
npm run generate-componentgenerates a UI component skeleton in
src/ui
OTHERS
OTHERS/UI Components in storybook sidebar
./storybook
We use rollupJS for building the production bundle script that you want to use inside your applications.
We have both esm and commonjs output
npm run build
The bundled JS code can be found in
./release
The CSS is in
./release/dist/index.css
We have implemented tests for dumb ui components only. Technologies used: Jest, Enzyme and react-dom/test-utils
npm run test
npm run lint
src/index.d.ts which will be copied to
/release directory
export NewComponent from './src/location/of/NewComponent';
input
NewComponent: 'src/location/of/NewComponent',