Through Sendbird Chat SDK for Javascript, you can efficiently integrate real-time chat into your client app. On the client-side implementation, you can initialize, configure and build the chat with minimal effort. On the server-side, Sendbird ensures reliable infra-management services for your chat within the app. This read.me provides the Chat SDK’s structure, supplementary features, and the installation steps.
It is simple to implement chat in your client app with the Chat SDK: a user logs in, sees a list of channels, selects or creates an open channel or a group channel, and, through the use of the channel event handlers, sends messages to the channel, while also receiving them from other users within the channel.
Find out more about Sendbird Chat for JavaScript on Chat SDK for JavaScript doc.
This section shows you the prerequisites you need to check for using Sendbird Chat SDK for JavaScript. If you have any comments or questions regarding bugs and feature requests, visit Sendbird community.
|Browser
|Supported versions
|Internet Explorer
|10 or higher
|Edge
|13 or higher
|Chrome
|16 or higher
|Firefox
|11 or higher
|Safari
|7 or higher
|Opera
|12.1 or higher
|iOS Safari
|7 or higher
|Android Browswer
|4.4 (Kitkat) or higher
Try building your Sendbird application with these two add-ons:
This section gives you information you need to get started with Sendbird Chat SDK for JavaScript.
The fastest way to test the Chat SDK is to build your chat app on top of our sample app. To create a project for the sample app, download the app from our GitHub repository. The link is down below.
You can also download the sample using a git command:
$ git clone https://github.com/sendbird/SendBird-JavaScript
Note: Find out more about Sendbird SDK for JavaScript samples on https://sample.sendbird.com
For JavaScript, Sendbird supports a variety of sample projects. Their installation procedures are detailed as below:
There are three web sample projects: basic sample, live chat sample, and widget sample. To run the sample projects, do the following to use
NodeJS for your local server:
NodeJS if your system doesn't have it yet.
$ cd web-basic-sample
$ npm install
$ npm start
Our React Native sample project is built on the Redux pattern of React Native. To run the sample, do the following:
NodeJS if your system doesn't have it yet.
$ cd react-native-redux-sample/ReactNativeWithSendBird
$ npm install
$ react-native run-ios
$ react-native run-android
Before entering the two commands above, you should run the simulator from the Android Studio in advance. The command for iOS works without further action.
Follow the simple steps below to build the Chat SDK into your client app.
A Sendbird application comprises everything required in a chat service including users, message, and channels. To create an application:
Regardless of the platform, only one Sendbird application can be integrated per app; however, the application supports communication across allSendbird’s provided platforms without any additional setup. Sendbird currently supports iOS, Android, web, .NET, and Unity client apps.
Note: All the data is limited to the scope of a single application, thus the users in different Sendbird applications are unable to chat with each other.
If you’re familiar with using external libraries or SDKs, installing the Chat SDK is simple.You can install the Chat SDK with package manager
npm or
yarn by entering the command below on the command line.
Note: To use npm to install the Chat SDK, Node.js must be first installed on your system.
$ npm install sendbird (request to npm server)
Install via
Npm and import like below in your
TypeScript file.
import * as SendBird from "sendbird";
var sb = new SendBird({ appId: "APP_ID" });
// do something...
If you have trouble importing Sendbird, please check your
tsconfig.json file and change the value of
allowSyntheticDefaultImports to true in
compilerOptions.
$ yarn add sendbird
Or download the latest Chat SDK for JavaScript from the following link if you do not want to use package manager
Note: You should also add
axioslibrary into the
<script>tag before the Sendbird library inclusion since v3.0.127. You can host the library or utilize the CDN as the library refers to it. The following serves as examples.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/axios/dist/axios.min.js"></script>
<script src="/your-own-path-to-sendbird/Sendbird.min.js"></script>
Follow the step-by-step instructions below to authenticate and send your first message.
To use the features of the Chat SDK in your client app, a
sb instance must be initiated in each client app before user authentication with Sendbird server. These instances communicate and interact with the server based on an authenticated user account, allowing for the client app to use the Chat SDK features.
You need to initialize a
sb instance before authentication. Initialization binds the Chat SDK to Javascript’s context which allows the Chat SDK to respond to connection and state changes and also enables client apps to use the Chat SDK features.
To initialize a
Sendbird instance, pass the
App_ID of your Sendbird application in the dashboard as an argument to a parameter in the
new Sendbird() method. As the
new SendBird() can only be a single instance, call it only a single time across your Javascript client app. Typically, initialization is implemented in the user login screen.
Note: It is recommended to initialize the Chat SDK at the top of your Javascript file.
var sb = new SendBird({appId: APP_ID});
After initialization by use of
new SendBird(), your client app must always be connected to Sendbird server before calling any methods. If you attempt to call a method without connecting, an
ERR_CONNECTION_REQUIRED (800101) error would return.
Connect a user to Sendbird server either through a unique user ID or in combination with an access token. Sendbird prefers the latter method, as it ensures privacy with the user. The former is useful during the developmental phase or if your service doesn't require additional security.
Connect a user to Sendbird server using their unique user ID. By default, Sendbird server can authenticate a user by a unique user ID. Upon request for a connection, the server queries the database to check for a match. Any untaken user ID is automatically registered as a new user to the Sendbird system, while an existing ID is allowed to log indirectly. The ID must be unique within a Sendbird application, such as a hashed email address or phone number in your service.
sb.connect(USER_ID, function(user, error) {
if (error) {
return;
}
});
Sendbird prefers that you pass the APP ID through the use of a token, as it ensures privacy for the users. Create a user along with their access token, or issue an access token for an existing user. Once an access token is issued, a user is required to provide the access token in the
sb.connect() method which is used for logging in.
sb.connect() method.
sb.connect(USER_ID, ACCESS_TOKEN, function(user, error) {});
From Settings > Application > Security > Access token permission setting in your dashboard, you can prevent users without an access token from logging in to your Sendbird application or restrict their access to read and write messages.
For security reasons, you can also use a session token when a user logs in to Sendbird server instead of an access token. Go to the Access token vs. Session token section from the Chat Platform API guide to learn more.
Create an open channel. Once created, all users in your Sendbird application can easily participate in the channel. You also can create a group channel by inviting users as new members to the channel.
Note: All the methods in the following steps are asynchronous, excluding the
new SendBird(). As a result, your client app must receive success callbacks from Sendbird server to proceed to the next step. A good way to do this is the nesting of methods: Go to Step 4: Enter the channel to learn more about how you can nest the
openChannel.enter()in the
OpenChannel.getChannel()method.
sb.OpenChannel.createChannel(function(openChannel, error) {
if (error) {
return;
}
});
Enter the channel to send and receive messages.
sb.OpenChannel.getChannel(CHANNEL_URL, function(openChannel, error) {
if (error) {
return;
}
openChannel.enter(function(response, error) {
if (error) {
return;
}
})
});
Finally, send a message to the channel. There are three types: a user message, which is a plain text, a file message, which is a binary file, such as an image or PDF, and an admin message, which is a plain text sent through the dashboard or Chat Platform API.
openChannel.sendUserMessage(MESSAGE, DATA, CUSTOM_TYPE, function(message, error) {
if (error) {
return;
}
});
Sendbird wants customers to be confident that Chat SDK will be useful, work well, and fit within their needs. Thus, we have compiled a couple of optional guidelines. Take a few minutes to read and apply them at your convenience.
XSS (Cross-site scripting) is a type of computer security vulnerability. XSS helps attackers inject client-side scripts into web pages viewed by other users. Users can send any type of string data without restriction through Chat SDKs. Make sure that you check the safety of received data from other users before rendering it into your DOM.
Note: For more about the XSS prevention, visit the OWASP's XSS Prevention Cheat Sheet page.
If you are using the Immutable-js in your web app, instead of the
Immutable.Map(), call the
Immutable.fromJS() which converts deeply nested objects to an
Immutable Map.
So you can call the functions of Sendbird objects because the
fromJS() method returns internal objects. But if you use a
Map function, you can't call any functions of a Sendbird object.
var userIds = ['John', 'Harry'];
sb.GroupChannel.createChannelWithUserIds(userIds, false, NAME, COVER_URL, DATA, function(groupChannel, error) {
if (error) {
return;
}
var immutableObject = Immutable.fromJS(groupChannel);
console.log(immutableObject);
});
In a callback, the
error parameter is passed last in order by default. For example, the
connect() method below returns parameters in (user, error) order.
sb.connect(USER_ID, function(user, error) {});
You can configure your Sendbird application to change the order by calling the
sb.setErrorFirstCallback(true). Once true is set, all callbacks pass the error as the first parameter.
sb.setErrorFirstCallback(true);
sb.connect(USER_ID, function(error, user) {});
The
sb.setErrorFirstCallback(false) returns callbacks to their original parameter ordering, with errors last.
Note: Go to the Event handler page to learn more about the usages of the Chat SDK's handlers and callbacks.
Local caching has been introduced to the Chat SDK in this v3.1.0 release. The newly embedded local caching functionalities can be enabled through an optional parameter
localCacheEnabled in the
Sendbird constructor, whose default is false. When local caching is turned off, the SDK is backward compatible with v3.0. This means it will work exactly the same as v3.0 and therefore is compatible with SyncManager. However, we strongly recommend you to use the Chat SDK with local caching instead of SyncManager for the following reasons:
For further information, please see our Docs.
Additionally, migration guide for clients currently using SyncManager will be available soon.
sendFileMessage() in React Native.
MessageCollection.