Attach unit test information to exceptions sent by Raven to Sentry
Read Connecting crash reporting with end to end tests
Add this module to any project that uses Cypress for end to end testing and Raven.js client to send exceptions to Sentry.
npm install --save-dev send-test-info
From any spec file, require and call a single function with the spec's filename.
const sendTestInfo = require('send-test-info')
// filename is optional
sendTestInfo({spec: __filename})
describe('Test page', function () {
// unit tests
})
See example spec file cypress/integration/send-test-info-spec.js and the test page cypress/index.html
Each exception captured by Raven and sent to Sentry will include the spec filename and the full test title.
Errors generated during end to end tests can be quickly triaged and recreated by just looking at the exception tags
You can pass multiple options that control how many times it will search for Raven and add context. See cypress/integration/send-test-info-spec.js as an example.
sendTestInfo({
spec: __filename, // the name of the spec file
maxCheckTimes: 10, // how many times we should try finding Raven
maxRavenInstalls: 1, // how many times should we find Raven
// and keep looking again. Good if there are new pages
// loaded and Raven is installed again
interval: 1000, // interval (ms) between checks for Raven
debug: true, // print log messages to the console
immediate: false, // start searching for Raven immediately without
// using "beforeEach" callback. Good for setting up
// inside a Cypress command (like "login")
breadcrumbs: false // record Cypress commands as breadcrumbs (see below)
})
This module also subscribes to Cypress events using
Cypress.on(...)
syntax and adds the information to the
Raven breadcrumbs.
As the result, the exception will have very useful list of logical steps
taken by the test before the crash.
Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2016
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
Copyright (c) 2016 Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.