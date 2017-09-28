Attach unit test information to exceptions sent by Raven to Sentry

Read Connecting crash reporting with end to end tests

Install

Add this module to any project that uses Cypress for end to end testing and Raven.js client to send exceptions to Sentry.

npm install --save-dev send-test-info

Use

From any spec file, require and call a single function with the spec's filename.

const sendTestInfo = require ( 'send-test-info' ) sendTestInfo({ spec : __filename}) describe( 'Test page' , function ( ) { })

See example spec file cypress/integration/send-test-info-spec.js and the test page cypress/index.html

Result

Each exception captured by Raven and sent to Sentry will include the spec filename and the full test title.

Errors generated during end to end tests can be quickly triaged and recreated by just looking at the exception tags

API options

You can pass multiple options that control how many times it will search for Raven and add context. See cypress/integration/send-test-info-spec.js as an example.

sendTestInfo({ spec : __filename, maxCheckTimes : 10 , maxRavenInstalls : 1 , interval : 1000 , debug : true , immediate : false , breadcrumbs : false })

This module also subscribes to Cypress events using Cypress.on(...) syntax and adds the information to the Raven breadcrumbs. As the result, the exception will have very useful list of logical steps taken by the test before the crash.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2016

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.