A minimal JavaScript library for sending crypto assets.

Currently doesn't support hierarchical or single-use addresses.

Supported assets

BTC

ZEC (transparent txs only)

BCH

FIL

ETH

ERC20 tokens







Usage

npm install --save send-crypto yarn add send-crypto

Replace "BTC" with any supported asset:

const CryptoAccount = require ( "send-crypto" ); const privateKey = process.env.PRIVATE_KEY || CryptoAccount.newPrivateKey(); const account = new CryptoAccount(privateKey); console .log( await account.address( "BTC" )); console .log( await account.getBalance( "BTC" )); const txHash = await account .send( "1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa" , 0.01 , "BTC" ) .on( "transactionHash" , console .log) .on( "confirmation" , console .log);

UNITS: getBalance and send can be replaced with getBalanceInSats and sendSats respectively to use the blockchain's smallest units (satoshis for BTC, wei for ETH, etc.).

CONFIG: Each of the functions address , getBalance and send accept an optional options parameter. See the available options in the sections "All balance and transaction options" for each asset below.







Examples

Setup

Load private key from a .env file .env : PRIVATE_KEY= "1234512341" Use the dotenv library (installed with npm i -D dotenv ) or run source .env before running: require ( "dotenv" ).config(); const CryptoAccount = require ( "send-crypto" ); const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);

Create new account const privateKey = CryptoAccount.newPrivateKey(); console .log( `Save your key somewhere: ${privateKey} ` ); const account = new CryptoAccount(privateKey);

BTC, ZEC, BCH

Send BTC (Bitcoin) const CryptoAccount = require ( "send-crypto" ); const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY); await account.send( "1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa" , 0.01 , "BTC" );

Send ZEC (Zcash) const CryptoAccount = require ( "send-crypto" ); const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY); await account.send( "t3Vz22vK5z2LcKEdg16Yv4FFneEL1zg9ojd" , 0.01 , "ZEC" );

Send BCH (Bitcoin Cash) CashAddr, BitPay and legacy addresses are supported. const CryptoAccount = require ( "send-crypto" ); const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY); await account.send( "bitcoincash:qp3wjpa3tjlj042z2wv7hahsldgwhwy0rq9sywjpyy" , 0.01 , "BCH" );

You can replace "BTC" with "ZEC" or "BCH" in the following examples:

Send entire balance const balance = await account.getBalance( "BTC" ); await account.send( "1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa" , balance, "BTC" , { subtractFee: true , }); const balanceInSats = await account.getBalanceInSats( "BTC" ); await account.sendSats( "1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa" , balanceInSats, "BTC" , { subtractFee: true } );

Wait for 6 confirmations await new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => account.send( "1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa" , 0.01 , "BTC" ) .on( "confirmation" , confirmations => { if (confirmations >= 6 ) { resolve(); } }) .catch(reject); );

Send testnet funds const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, { network: "testnet" , }); await testnetAccount.send( "12c6DSiU4Rq3P4ZxziKxzrL5LmMBrzjrJX" , 0.01 , "BTC" );

All balance and transaction options The getBalance and getBalanceInSats options are: { address?: string ; confirmations?: number ; } The send and sendSats options are: { confirmations?: number ; fee?: number ; subtractFee?: boolean ; }

ETH, ERC20

Send ETH (Ether, Ethereum) const CryptoAccount = require ( "send-crypto" ); const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY); await account.send( "0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f" , 0.01 , "ETH" );

Send ERC20 tokens You can transfer arbitrary ERC20 tokens by providing the token's address: const CryptoAccount = require ( "send-crypto" ); const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY); await account.send( "0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f" , 1.234 , { type : "ERC20" , address: "0x408e41876cccdc0f92210600ef50372656052a38" , }); A few well known ERC20 tokens can be referenced by name: await account.send( "0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f" , 1.234 , { type : "ERC20" , name: "DAI" , }); See the ERC20s.ts to see the tokens than can be referenced by name.

Send testnet funds (ropsten, kovan, etc.) The supported testnets are mainnet , ropsten , kovan , rinkeby and goerli . const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, { network: "testnet" , }); const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, { network: "ropsten" , }); const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, { network: "kovan" , });

All balance and transaction options The getBalance and getBalanceInSats options are: { address?: string ; } The send and sendSats options are: { gas?: number | string ; gasPrice?: number | string | BN; data?: string ; nonce?: number ; subtractFee?: boolean ; approve?: boolean ; }















Custom assets

If you want to send a cryptocurrency or token that isn't supported by the library, or enhance support for one of the assets above (e.g. add support for a new address format), you can write your own handler using the instructions below.