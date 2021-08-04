A minimal JavaScript library for sending crypto assets.
Currently doesn't support hierarchical or single-use addresses.
BTC
ZEC (transparent txs only)
BCH
FIL
ETH
ERC20 tokens
npm install --save send-crypto
# or
yarn add send-crypto
Replace "BTC" with any supported asset:
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
/* Load account from private key */
const privateKey = process.env.PRIVATE_KEY || CryptoAccount.newPrivateKey();
const account = new CryptoAccount(privateKey);
/* Print address */
console.log(await account.address("BTC"));
// > "1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa"
/* Print balance */
console.log(await account.getBalance("BTC"));
// > 0.01
/* Send 0.01 BTC */
const txHash = await account
.send("1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa", 0.01, "BTC")
.on("transactionHash", console.log)
// > "3387418aaddb4927209c5032f515aa442a6587d6e54677f08a03b8fa7789e688"
.on("confirmation", console.log);
// > 1
// > 2 ...
UNITS:
getBalance and
send can be replaced with
getBalanceInSats and
sendSats respectively to use the blockchain's smallest units (satoshis for BTC, wei for ETH, etc.).
CONFIG: Each of the functions
address,
getBalance and
send accept an optional
options parameter. See the available options in the sections "All balance and transaction options" for each asset below.
.env:
PRIVATE_KEY="1234512341"
Use the
dotenv library (installed with
npm i -D dotenv) or run
source .env before running:
require("dotenv").config();
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
const privateKey = CryptoAccount.newPrivateKey();
console.log(`Save your key somewhere: ${privateKey}`);
const account = new CryptoAccount(privateKey);
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
// Send BTC
await account.send("1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa", 0.01, "BTC");
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
// Send ZEC
await account.send("t3Vz22vK5z2LcKEdg16Yv4FFneEL1zg9ojd", 0.01, "ZEC");
CashAddr, BitPay and legacy addresses are supported.
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
// Send BCH
await account.send(
"bitcoincash:qp3wjpa3tjlj042z2wv7hahsldgwhwy0rq9sywjpyy",
0.01,
"BCH"
);
You can replace
"BTC" with
"ZEC" or
"BCH" in the following examples:
const balance = await account.getBalance("BTC");
await account.send("1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa", balance, "BTC", {
subtractFee: true,
});
// Or using sats as the unit
const balanceInSats = await account.getBalanceInSats("BTC");
await account.sendSats(
"1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa",
balanceInSats,
"BTC",
{ subtractFee: true }
);
await new Promise((resolve, reject) =>
account.send("1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa", 0.01, "BTC")
.on("confirmation", confirmations => { if (confirmations >= 6) { resolve(); } })
.catch(reject);
);
const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, {
network: "testnet",
});
await testnetAccount.send("12c6DSiU4Rq3P4ZxziKxzrL5LmMBrzjrJX", 0.01, "BTC");
The
getBalance and
getBalanceInSats options are:
{
// Get the balance of an address other than the current account's
address?: string;
// The number of confirmations UTXOs must have to be included in the balance
confirmations?: number; // defaults to 0
}
The
send and
sendSats options are:
{
// The number of confirmations UTXOs must have to be included in the inputs
confirmations?: number; // defaults to 0
// The fee in satoshis/zatoshis to use
fee?: number; // defaults to 10000
// Whether the fee should be included or excluded from `value`
subtractFee?: boolean; // defaults to false
}
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
// Send ETH
await account.send("0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f", 0.01, "ETH");
You can transfer arbitrary ERC20 tokens by providing the token's address:
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
await account.send("0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f", 1.234, {
type: "ERC20",
address: "0x408e41876cccdc0f92210600ef50372656052a38",
});
A few well known ERC20 tokens can be referenced by name:
await account.send("0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f", 1.234, {
type: "ERC20",
name: "DAI",
});
See the ERC20s.ts to see the tokens than can be referenced by name.
The supported testnets are
mainnet,
ropsten,
kovan,
rinkeby and
goerli.
// Use "testnet" BTC, BCH & ZEC; use "ropsten" ETH.
const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, {
network: "testnet",
});
const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, {
network: "ropsten",
});
// Use "testnet" BTC, BCH & ZEC; use "kovan" ETH.
const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, {
network: "kovan",
});
The
getBalance and
getBalanceInSats options are:
{
// Get the balance of an address other than the current account's
address?: string;
}
The
send and
sendSats options are:
{
// Gas limit
gas?: number | string;
// Gas price in WEI
gasPrice?: number | string | BN;
// Include data with the transfer
data?: string;
// Override the transaction nonce
nonce?: number;
// [ETH] Whether the fee should be included or excluded from `value`
subtractFee?: boolean; // defaults to false
// [ERC20] Approve instead of transferring
approve?: boolean; // defaults to false
}
If you want to send a cryptocurrency or token that isn't supported by the library, or enhance support for one of the assets above (e.g. add support for a new address format), you can write your own handler using the instructions below.
Handlers must implement the (TypeScript) interface below.
The
handlesAsset function is called to ask if the handler can handle an asset.
All other functions are optional. If a function isn't provided, the next handler is called instead.
export abstract class Handler<
ConstructorOptions = {},
AddressOptions = {},
BalanceOptions extends { address?: string } = { address?: string },
TxOptions = {}
> {
// sharedState allows multiple handlers access common state.
constructor(
privateKey: string,
network: string,
constructorOptions?: ConstructorOptions,
sharedState?: any
) {
/* */
}
// Returns whether or not this can handle the asset
public handlesAsset!: (asset: Asset) => boolean;
// Returns the address of the account
public address?: (
asset: Asset,
options?: AddressOptions,
deferHandler?: DeferHandler
) => Promise<string>;
// Returns the balance of the account
public getBalance?: (
asset: Asset,
options?: BalanceOptions,
deferHandler?: DeferHandler
) => Promise<BigNumber>;
public getBalanceInSats?: (
asset: Asset,
options?: BalanceOptions,
deferHandler?: DeferHandler
) => Promise<BigNumber>;
// Transfers the asset to the provided address
public send?: (
to: string,
value: BigNumber,
asset: Asset,
options?: TxOptions,
deferHandler?: DeferHandler
) => PromiEvent<string>;
public sendSats?: (
to: string,
value: BigNumber,
asset: Asset,
options?: TxOptions,
deferHandler?: DeferHandler
) => PromiEvent<string>;
}
And then register the handler:
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
account.registerHandler(MyCystomHandler);
registerHandler accepts an optional
priority parameter for setting the order of handlers (see
index.ts to see the default ordering).
You can wrap around other handlers by using the
defer parameter passed in to each function. For example, to add support for ENS names for Ethereum, you can resolve the
to address and then call
defer:
class ENSResolver {
/* ... */
handlesAsset = (asset: Asset) => asset === "ETH";
resolveENSName = (to: string): Promise<string> => {
/* ... */
};
send = async (
to: string,
value: BigNumber,
asset: Asset,
deferHandler: Handler
): PromiEvent<string> => {
return deferHandler.send(await resolveENSName(to), value, asset);
};
}
See the following handlers as references: