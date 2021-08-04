openbase logo
send-crypto

by renproject
0.2.33 (see all)

A minimal JavaScript library / wallet for sending crypto assets

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

313

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

send crypto

A minimal JavaScript library for sending crypto assets.

Currently doesn't support hierarchical or single-use addresses.

Supported assets

  • BTC

  • ZEC (transparent txs only)

  • BCH

  • FIL

  • ETH

  • ERC20 tokens



Usage

npm install --save send-crypto
# or
yarn add send-crypto

Replace "BTC" with any supported asset:

const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");

/* Load account from private key */
const privateKey = process.env.PRIVATE_KEY || CryptoAccount.newPrivateKey();
const account = new CryptoAccount(privateKey);

/* Print address */
console.log(await account.address("BTC"));
// > "1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa"

/* Print balance */
console.log(await account.getBalance("BTC"));
// > 0.01

/* Send 0.01 BTC */
const txHash = await account
    .send("1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa", 0.01, "BTC")
    .on("transactionHash", console.log)
    // > "3387418aaddb4927209c5032f515aa442a6587d6e54677f08a03b8fa7789e688"
    .on("confirmation", console.log);
// > 1
// > 2 ...

UNITS: getBalance and send can be replaced with getBalanceInSats and sendSats respectively to use the blockchain's smallest units (satoshis for BTC, wei for ETH, etc.).

CONFIG: Each of the functions address, getBalance and send accept an optional options parameter. See the available options in the sections "All balance and transaction options" for each asset below.



Examples

Setup

Load private key from a .env file

.env:

PRIVATE_KEY="1234512341"

Use the dotenv library (installed with npm i -D dotenv) or run source .env before running:

require("dotenv").config();
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
Create new account 
const privateKey = CryptoAccount.newPrivateKey();
console.log(`Save your key somewhere: ${privateKey}`);
const account = new CryptoAccount(privateKey);

BTC, ZEC, BCH

Send BTC (Bitcoin) 
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);

// Send BTC
await account.send("1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa", 0.01, "BTC");
Send ZEC (Zcash) 
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);

// Send ZEC
await account.send("t3Vz22vK5z2LcKEdg16Yv4FFneEL1zg9ojd", 0.01, "ZEC");
Send BCH (Bitcoin Cash)

CashAddr, BitPay and legacy addresses are supported.

const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);

// Send BCH
await account.send(
    "bitcoincash:qp3wjpa3tjlj042z2wv7hahsldgwhwy0rq9sywjpyy",
    0.01,
    "BCH"
);

You can replace "BTC" with "ZEC" or "BCH" in the following examples:

Send entire balance 
const balance = await account.getBalance("BTC");
await account.send("1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa", balance, "BTC", {
    subtractFee: true,
});

// Or using sats as the unit
const balanceInSats = await account.getBalanceInSats("BTC");
await account.sendSats(
    "1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa",
    balanceInSats,
    "BTC",
    { subtractFee: true }
);
Wait for 6 confirmations 
await new Promise((resolve, reject) =>
    account.send("1A1zP1eP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa", 0.01, "BTC")
        .on("confirmation", confirmations => { if (confirmations >= 6) { resolve(); } })
        .catch(reject);
);
Send testnet funds 
const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, {
    network: "testnet",
});
await testnetAccount.send("12c6DSiU4Rq3P4ZxziKxzrL5LmMBrzjrJX", 0.01, "BTC");
All balance and transaction options

The getBalance and getBalanceInSats options are:

{
    // Get the balance of an address other than the current account's
    address?: string;

    // The number of confirmations UTXOs must have to be included in the balance
    confirmations?: number; // defaults to 0
}

The send and sendSats options are:

{
    // The number of confirmations UTXOs must have to be included in the inputs
    confirmations?: number; // defaults to 0

    // The fee in satoshis/zatoshis to use
    fee?: number;           // defaults to 10000

    // Whether the fee should be included or excluded from `value`
    subtractFee?: boolean;  // defaults to false
}

ETH, ERC20

Send ETH (Ether, Ethereum) 
const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);

// Send ETH
await account.send("0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f", 0.01, "ETH");
Send ERC20 tokens

You can transfer arbitrary ERC20 tokens by providing the token's address:

const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);

await account.send("0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f", 1.234, {
    type: "ERC20",
    address: "0x408e41876cccdc0f92210600ef50372656052a38",
});

A few well known ERC20 tokens can be referenced by name:

await account.send("0x05a56e2d52c817161883f50c441c3228cfe54d9f", 1.234, {
    type: "ERC20",
    name: "DAI",
});

See the ERC20s.ts to see the tokens than can be referenced by name.

Send testnet funds (ropsten, kovan, etc.)

The supported testnets are mainnet, ropsten, kovan, rinkeby and goerli.

// Use "testnet" BTC, BCH & ZEC; use "ropsten" ETH.
const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, {
    network: "testnet",
});
const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, {
    network: "ropsten",
});

// Use "testnet" BTC, BCH & ZEC; use "kovan" ETH.
const testnetAccount = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY, {
    network: "kovan",
});
All balance and transaction options

The getBalance and getBalanceInSats options are:

{
    // Get the balance of an address other than the current account's
    address?: string;
}

The send and sendSats options are:

{
    // Gas limit
    gas?: number | string;

    // Gas price in WEI
    gasPrice?: number | string | BN;

    // Include data with the transfer
    data?: string;

    // Override the transaction nonce
    nonce?: number;

    // [ETH] Whether the fee should be included or excluded from `value`
    subtractFee?: boolean;  // defaults to false

    // [ERC20] Approve instead of transferring
    approve?: boolean; // defaults to false
}







Custom assets

If you want to send a cryptocurrency or token that isn't supported by the library, or enhance support for one of the assets above (e.g. add support for a new address format), you can write your own handler using the instructions below.

Adding custom assets

Handlers must implement the (TypeScript) interface below.

The handlesAsset function is called to ask if the handler can handle an asset.

All other functions are optional. If a function isn't provided, the next handler is called instead.

export abstract class Handler<
    ConstructorOptions = {},
    AddressOptions = {},
    BalanceOptions extends { address?: string } = { address?: string },
    TxOptions = {}
> {
    // sharedState allows multiple handlers access common state.
    constructor(
        privateKey: string,
        network: string,
        constructorOptions?: ConstructorOptions,
        sharedState?: any
    ) {
        /* */
    }

    // Returns whether or not this can handle the asset
    public handlesAsset!: (asset: Asset) => boolean;

    // Returns the address of the account
    public address?: (
        asset: Asset,
        options?: AddressOptions,
        deferHandler?: DeferHandler
    ) => Promise<string>;

    // Returns the balance of the account
    public getBalance?: (
        asset: Asset,
        options?: BalanceOptions,
        deferHandler?: DeferHandler
    ) => Promise<BigNumber>;
    public getBalanceInSats?: (
        asset: Asset,
        options?: BalanceOptions,
        deferHandler?: DeferHandler
    ) => Promise<BigNumber>;

    // Transfers the asset to the provided address
    public send?: (
        to: string,
        value: BigNumber,
        asset: Asset,
        options?: TxOptions,
        deferHandler?: DeferHandler
    ) => PromiEvent<string>;
    public sendSats?: (
        to: string,
        value: BigNumber,
        asset: Asset,
        options?: TxOptions,
        deferHandler?: DeferHandler
    ) => PromiEvent<string>;
}

And then register the handler:

const CryptoAccount = require("send-crypto");
const account = new CryptoAccount(process.env.PRIVATE_KEY);
account.registerHandler(MyCystomHandler);

registerHandler accepts an optional priority parameter for setting the order of handlers (see index.ts to see the default ordering).

You can wrap around other handlers by using the defer parameter passed in to each function. For example, to add support for ENS names for Ethereum, you can resolve the to address and then call defer:

class ENSResolver {
    /* ... */

    handlesAsset = (asset: Asset) => asset === "ETH";

    resolveENSName = (to: string): Promise<string> => {
        /* ... */
    };

    send = async (
        to: string,
        value: BigNumber,
        asset: Asset,
        deferHandler: Handler
    ): PromiEvent<string> => {
        return deferHandler.send(await resolveENSName(to), value, asset);
    };
}

See the following handlers as references:

