Send is a library for streaming files from the file system as a http response supporting partial responses (Ranges), conditional-GET negotiation (If-Match, If-Unmodified-Since, If-None-Match, If-Modified-Since), high test coverage, and granular events which may be leveraged to take appropriate actions in your application or framework.
Looking to serve up entire folders mapped to URLs? Try serve-static.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install send
var send = require('send')
Create a new
SendStream for the given path to send to a
res. The
req is
the Node.js HTTP request and the
path is a urlencoded path to send (urlencoded,
not the actual file-system path).
Enable or disable accepting ranged requests, defaults to true.
Disabling this will not send
Accept-Ranges and ignore the contents
of the
Range request header.
Enable or disable setting
Cache-Control response header, defaults to
true. Disabling this will ignore the
immutable and
maxAge options.
Set how "dotfiles" are treated when encountered. A dotfile is a file
or directory that begins with a dot ("."). Note this check is done on
the path itself without checking if the path actually exists on the
disk. If
root is specified, only the dotfiles above the root are
checked (i.e. the root itself can be within a dotfile when when set
to "deny").
'allow' No special treatment for dotfiles.
'deny' Send a 403 for any request for a dotfile.
'ignore' Pretend like the dotfile does not exist and 404.
The default value is similar to
'ignore', with the exception that
this default will not ignore the files within a directory that begins
with a dot, for backward-compatibility.
Byte offset at which the stream ends, defaults to the length of the file
minus 1. The end is inclusive in the stream, meaning
end: 3 will include
the 4th byte in the stream.
Enable or disable etag generation, defaults to true.
If a given file doesn't exist, try appending one of the given extensions,
in the given order. By default, this is disabled (set to
false). An
example value that will serve extension-less HTML files:
['html', 'htm'].
This is skipped if the requested file already has an extension.
Enable or disable the
immutable directive in the
Cache-Control response
header, defaults to
false. If set to
true, the
maxAge option should
also be specified to enable caching. The
immutable directive will prevent
supported clients from making conditional requests during the life of the
maxAge option to check if the file has changed.
By default send supports "index.html" files, to disable this
set
false or to supply a new index pass a string or an array
in preferred order.
Enable or disable
Last-Modified header, defaults to true. Uses the file
system's last modified value.
Provide a max-age in milliseconds for http caching, defaults to 0. This can also be a string accepted by the ms module.
Serve files relative to
path.
Byte offset at which the stream starts, defaults to 0. The start is inclusive,
meaning
start: 2 will include the 3rd byte in the stream.
The
SendStream is an event emitter and will emit the following events:
error an error occurred
(err)
directory a directory was requested
(res, path)
file a file was requested
(path, stat)
headers the headers are about to be set on a file
(res, path, stat)
stream file streaming has started
(stream)
end streaming has completed
The
pipe method is used to pipe the response into the Node.js HTTP response
object, typically
send(req, path, options).pipe(res).
The
mime export is the global instance of of the
mime npm module.
This is used to configure the MIME types that are associated with file extensions as well as other options for how to resolve the MIME type of a file (like the default type to use for an unknown file extension).
By default when no
error listeners are present an automatic response will be
made, otherwise you have full control over the response, aka you may show a 5xx
page etc.
It does not perform internal caching, you should use a reverse proxy cache such as Varnish for this, or those fancy things called CDNs. If your application is small enough that it would benefit from single-node memory caching, it's small enough that it does not need caching at all ;).
To enable
debug() instrumentation output export DEBUG:
$ DEBUG=send node app
$ npm install
$ npm test
This simple example will send a specific file to all requests.
var http = require('http')
var send = require('send')
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
send(req, '/path/to/index.html')
.pipe(res)
})
server.listen(3000)
This simple example will just serve up all the files in a
given directory as the top-level. For example, a request
GET /foo.txt will send back
/www/public/foo.txt.
var http = require('http')
var parseUrl = require('parseurl')
var send = require('send')
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
send(req, parseUrl(req).pathname, { root: '/www/public' })
.pipe(res)
})
server.listen(3000)
var http = require('http')
var parseUrl = require('parseurl')
var send = require('send')
// Default unknown types to text/plain
send.mime.default_type = 'text/plain'
// Add a custom type
send.mime.define({
'application/x-my-type': ['x-mt', 'x-mtt']
})
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
send(req, parseUrl(req).pathname, { root: '/www/public' })
.pipe(res)
})
server.listen(3000)
This is a example of serving up a structure of directories with a custom function to render a listing of a directory.
var http = require('http')
var fs = require('fs')
var parseUrl = require('parseurl')
var send = require('send')
// Transfer arbitrary files from within /www/example.com/public/*
// with a custom handler for directory listing
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
send(req, parseUrl(req).pathname, { index: false, root: '/www/public' })
.once('directory', directory)
.pipe(res)
})
server.listen(3000)
// Custom directory handler
function directory (res, path) {
var stream = this
// redirect to trailing slash for consistent url
if (!stream.hasTrailingSlash()) {
return stream.redirect(path)
}
// get directory list
fs.readdir(path, function onReaddir (err, list) {
if (err) return stream.error(err)
// render an index for the directory
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain; charset=UTF-8')
res.end(list.join('\n') + '\n')
})
}
var http = require('http')
var parseUrl = require('parseurl')
var send = require('send')
var server = http.createServer(function onRequest (req, res) {
// your custom error-handling logic:
function error (err) {
res.statusCode = err.status || 500
res.end(err.message)
}
// your custom headers
function headers (res, path, stat) {
// serve all files for download
res.setHeader('Content-Disposition', 'attachment')
}
// your custom directory handling logic:
function redirect () {
res.statusCode = 301
res.setHeader('Location', req.url + '/')
res.end('Redirecting to ' + req.url + '/')
}
// transfer arbitrary files from within
// /www/example.com/public/*
send(req, parseUrl(req).pathname, { root: '/www/public' })
.on('error', error)
.on('directory', redirect)
.on('headers', headers)
.pipe(res)
})
server.listen(3000)