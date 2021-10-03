openbase logo
semver-regex

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.2 (see all)

Regular expression for matching semver versions

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3M

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Install

$ npm install semver-regex

Usage

import semverRegex from 'semver-regex';

semverRegex().test('v1.0.0');
//=> true

semverRegex().test('1.2.3-alpha.10.beta.0+build.unicorn.rainbow');
//=> true

semverRegex().exec('unicorn 1.0.0 rainbow')[0];
//=> '1.0.0'

'unicorn 1.0.0 and rainbow 2.1.3'.match(semverRegex());
//=> ['1.0.0', '2.1.3']

Note: For versions coming from user-input, you are recommended to truncate the string to a sensible length to prevent abuse. For example, 100 length.

  • find-versions - Find semver versions in a string
  • latest-semver - Get the latest stable semver version from an array of versions
  • to-semver - Get an array of valid, sorted, and cleaned semver versions from an array of strings
  • semver-diff - Get the diff type of two semver versions: 0.0.1 0.0.2patch
  • semver-truncate - Truncate a semver version: 1.2.31.2.0

