Regular expression for matching semver versions

Install

npm install semver-regex

Usage

import semverRegex from 'semver-regex' ; semverRegex().test( 'v1.0.0' ); semverRegex().test( '1.2.3-alpha.10.beta.0+build.unicorn.rainbow' ); semverRegex().exec( 'unicorn 1.0.0 rainbow' )[ 0 ]; 'unicorn 1.0.0 and rainbow 2.1.3' .match(semverRegex());

Note: For versions coming from user-input, you are recommended to truncate the string to a sensible length to prevent abuse. For example, 100 length.

