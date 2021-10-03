Regular expression for matching semver versions
$ npm install semver-regex
import semverRegex from 'semver-regex';
semverRegex().test('v1.0.0');
//=> true
semverRegex().test('1.2.3-alpha.10.beta.0+build.unicorn.rainbow');
//=> true
semverRegex().exec('unicorn 1.0.0 rainbow')[0];
//=> '1.0.0'
'unicorn 1.0.0 and rainbow 2.1.3'.match(semverRegex());
//=> ['1.0.0', '2.1.3']
Note: For versions coming from user-input, you are recommended to truncate the string to a sensible length to prevent abuse. For example, 100 length.
0.0.1
0.0.2 →
patch
1.2.3 →
1.2.0