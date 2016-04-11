openbase logo
semistandard-format

by Ricardo Barros
3.0.0 (see all)

converts your code into SemiStandard JavaScript Format

Overview

402

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

semistandard-format

This is a fork of standard-format same concept but with semicolons.

Installation

Install with npm

$ npm install -g semistandard-format

Example Usage

Output all formatted javascript in a directory and subdirectories to stdout

$ semistandard-format

Format all javascript files, overwriting them into standard format

$ semistandard-format -w

Format javascript over stdin

$ semistandard-format < file.js > formatted-file.js

Format and overwrite specific files

$ semistandard-format -w file1.js file2.js

Editor plugins

Science 🎓

A new step should be added to the modification cycle: modifying the program to make it readable.

Elshoff & Marcotty, 1982

