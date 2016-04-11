This is a fork of standard-format same concept but with semicolons.
Install with npm
$ npm install -g semistandard-format
Output all formatted javascript in a directory and subdirectories to stdout
$ semistandard-format
Format all javascript files, overwriting them into standard format
$ semistandard-format -w
Format javascript over stdin
$ semistandard-format < file.js > formatted-file.js
Format and overwrite specific files
$ semistandard-format -w file1.js file2.js
