This is a fork of standard-format same concept but with semicolons.

Installation

Install with npm

$ npm install -g semistandard- format

Example Usage

Output all formatted javascript in a directory and subdirectories to stdout

$ semistandard- format

Format all javascript files, overwriting them into standard format

$ semistandard- format -w

Format javascript over stdin

$ semistandard-format < file .js > formatted-file .js

Format and overwrite specific files

$ semistandard-format -w file1 .js file2 .js

Editor plugins

Science 🎓

A new step should be added to the modification cycle: modifying the program to make it readable.

Elshoff & Marcotty, 1982