All the goodness of standard/standard with semicolons sprinkled on top.
npm install semistandard
Importantly:
The easiest way to use JavaScript Semi-Standard Style to check your code is to install it
globally as a Node command line program. To do so, simply run the following command in
your terminal (flag
-g installs
semistandard globally on your system, omit it if you want
to install in the current working directory):
npm install semistandard -g
After you've done that you should be able to use the
semistandard program. The simplest use
case would be checking the style of all JavaScript files in the current working directory:
$ semistandard
Error: Use JavaScript Semi-Standard Style
lib/torrent.js:950:11: Expected '===' and instead saw '=='.
Add it to
package.json
{
"name": "my-cool-package",
"devDependencies": {
"semistandard": "*"
},
"scripts": {
"test": "semistandard && node my-normal-tests-littered-with-semicolons.js"
}
}
Check style automatically when you run
npm test
$ npm test
Error: Code style check failed:
lib/torrent.js:950:11: Expected '===' and instead saw '=='.
Never give style feedback on a pull request again! (unless it's about semicolons)
To use a custom parser, install it from npm (example:
npm install babel-eslint) and add this to your package.json:
{
"semistandard": {
"parser": "babel-eslint"
}
}
Install Syntastic and add these lines to
.vimrc:
let g:syntastic_javascript_checkers=['standard']
let g:syntastic_javascript_standard_exec = 'semistandard'
For automatic formatting on save, add these two lines to
.vimrc:
autocmd bufwritepost *.js silent !semistandard % --fix
set autoread
Just like in
standard, The paths
node_modules/**,
*.min.js,
bundle.js,
coverage/**, hidden files/folders
(beginning with
.), and all patterns in a project's root
.gitignore file are
automatically excluded when looking for
.js files to check.
Sometimes you need to ignore additional folders or specific minfied files. To do that, add
a
semistandard.ignore property to
package.json:
"semistandard": {
"ignore": [
"**/out/",
"/lib/select2/",
"/lib/ckeditor/",
"tmp.js"
]
}
snazzy
If you want prettier output, just install the
snazzy package and pipe
semistandard to it:
$ semistandard --verbose | snazzy
See standard/standard for more information.