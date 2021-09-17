JavaScript Semi-Standard Style

One Semicolon for the Dark Lord on his dark throne

All the goodness of standard/standard with semicolons sprinkled on top.

Install

npm install semistandard

Rules

Importantly:

semicolons

Check standard/standard for the rest of the rules.

Badge

Use this in one of your projects? Include one of these badges in your readme to let people know that your code is using the standard style.

[ ![js-semistandard-style ]( https://raw.githubusercontent.com/standard/semistandard/master/badge.svg )]( https://github.com/standard/semistandard )

[ ![js-semistandard-style ]( https://img.shields.io/badge/code%20style-semistandard-brightgreen.svg )]( https://github.com/standard/semistandard )

Usage

The easiest way to use JavaScript Semi-Standard Style to check your code is to install it globally as a Node command line program. To do so, simply run the following command in your terminal (flag -g installs semistandard globally on your system, omit it if you want to install in the current working directory):

npm install semistandard -g

After you've done that you should be able to use the semistandard program. The simplest use case would be checking the style of all JavaScript files in the current working directory:

$ semistandard Error: Use JavaScript Semi-Standard Style lib/torrent.js: 950 : 11 : Expected '===' and instead saw '==' .

Editor plugins

Sublime users : Try SublimeLinter-contrib-semistandard for linting in your editor!

: Try SublimeLinter-contrib-semistandard for linting in your editor! Atom users - Install linter-js-standard

- Install linter-js-standard VSCode users - Install vscode-standardjs

What you might do if you're clever

Add it to package.json { "name" : "my-cool-package" , "devDependencies" : { "semistandard" : "*" }, "scripts" : { "test" : "semistandard && node my-normal-tests-littered-with-semicolons.js" } } Check style automatically when you run npm test $ npm test Error: Code style check failed: lib/torrent.js:950:11: Expected '===' and instead saw '==' . Never give style feedback on a pull request again! (unless it's about semicolons)

Custom Parser

To use a custom parser, install it from npm (example: npm install babel-eslint ) and add this to your package.json:

{ "semistandard" : { "parser" : "babel-eslint" } }

Install Syntastic and add these lines to .vimrc :

let g:syntastic_javascript_checkers =[ 'standard' ] let g:syntastic_javascript_standard_exec = 'semistandard'

For automatic formatting on save, add these two lines to .vimrc :

autocmd bufwritepost *.js silent !semistandard % -- fix set autoread

Ignoring files

Just like in standard , The paths node_modules/** , *.min.js , bundle.js , coverage/** , hidden files/folders (beginning with . ), and all patterns in a project's root .gitignore file are automatically excluded when looking for .js files to check.

Sometimes you need to ignore additional folders or specific minfied files. To do that, add a semistandard.ignore property to package.json :

"semistandard" : { "ignore" : [ "**/out/" , "/lib/select2/" , "/lib/ckeditor/" , "tmp.js" ] }

Make it look snazzy

If you want prettier output, just install the snazzy package and pipe semistandard to it:

$ semistandard --verbose | snazzy

See standard/standard for more information.