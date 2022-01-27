Sematable

Sematable wraps a table component, and provides:

filtering by column value

search with text

sorting

row selection

pagination

... with the ability to persist the table state in application state with Redux, so filters, sort info, selected rows, and pagination info survives route navigations.

⚠ CSS Dependencies

Sematable assumes that Bootstrap CSS, Font Awesome CSS, and react-select CSS are already loaded, so please make sure that's the case. Sematable should work with either Bootstrap 3 or Bootstrap 4. You can find the css for react-select in node_modules/react-select/dist/react-select.css .

Reducer

Before using the sematable wrapper, you need to setup the reducer. You should combine the provided reducer in your root reducer like this:

import { reducer as sematable } from 'sematable' ; const reducer = combineReducers({ sematable, ... });

Usage

The most frequent use case for sematable is to show tabular data with some actions (edit, delete, etc.). See the below example for that.

For information on how to get selected rows and other table state, check out the section about selectors.

AppsTable.js:

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' ; import sematable, { Table } from 'sematable' ; import AppsTableActions from './AppsTableActions' ; const columns = [ { key : 'id' , header : 'ID' , sortable : true , searchable : true , primaryKey : true }, { key : 'name' , header : 'Application' , sortable : true , searchable : true }, { key : 'token' , header : 'Token' }, { key : 'plan' , header : 'Plan' , sortable : true }, { key : 'role' , header : 'Role' , sortable : true }, { key : 'actions' , header : 'Actions' , Component : AppsTableActions }, ]; const propTypes = { headers : PropTypes.object.isRequired, data : PropTypes.array.isRequired, primaryKey : PropTypes.string.isRequired, }; class AppsTable extends Component { render() { return ( < Table { ...this.props } selectable columns = {columns} /> ); } } AppsTable.propTypes = propTypes; export default sematable('allApps', AppsTable, columns);

AppsTableActions.js :

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' ; import { Link } from 'react-router' ; const propTypes = { row : PropTypes.object.isRequired, }; class AppsTableActions extends Component { render() { const row = this .props.row; return ( < Link to = { `/ settings /${ row.id }`}> Settings </ Link > ); } } AppsTableActions.propTypes = propTypes; export default AppsTableActions;

The sematable function will wrap your component and add filter, pagination, and other sematable functionality. The first argument is name of this table. It should be unique across your app. The second argument is your component, and the third are the column definitions.

You can omit the selectable property to hide the row selection controls.

property to hide the row selection controls. You can use the className property to set the table class ( table-sm table-striped table-hover is the default).

Columns definitions have the following properties:

key is the name of the property used in row objects

header is the header label that will be used for this column

title is the title that will be used when column header is hovered

className is the css class to use for the column <td> element

element sortable defines if user should be able to sort by this column

searchable defines if user should be able to text-search by this column (simple case-insensitive substring search)

primaryKey defines if this column is the primary key

hidden defines if we should hide this column (useful if you don't want to show primary key column)

Component defines which component should be used to render cell contents

filterable defines if user should be able to filter rows by distinct values of this column

filterValues can be provided to define distinct filter values for this column. If not provided, unique values will be extracted from provided data.

getFilterTitle is a function with (value) signature that can be provided to customize the filter title

signature that can be provided to customize the filter title getFilterLabel is a function with (value) signature that can be provided to customize the filter label

signature that can be provided to customize the filter label getFilterClassName is a function with (value) signature that can be provided to customize the filter css class

At least one column definition should have primaryKey: true .

Check out stories/UsersTable.js to see how these properties can be used.

Advanced Usage

If you just need to show tabular data, with some actions for each row, you can use the provided Table component in combination with the sematable wrapper as shown above. Otherwise, you can write the table structure yourself.

The sematable(tableName, component, columns, configs) wrapper accepts four parameters:

tableName is a unique name for this table (used to store state)

component is the table component you want to wrap

columns is an array of column definitions

configs is an optional object where you can specify configuration properties

Showing page size and filter somewhere else

If you want to show the page size and filter somewhere else in your application, you can use the provided PageSizeContainer, and FilterContainer component. Like this:

import { PageSizeContainer, FilterContainer } from 'sematable' ; export default props => ( <div> <FilterContainer tableName="myTable" /> <PageSizeContainer tableName="myTable" /> </div> );

You can style these components with style or className .

Configuration properties:

plain if you want only the table component to be returned without page size, pagination, or filter (will not use bootstrap grid)

showPageSize if page size select should be shown

showFilter if text filter field should be shown

defaultPageSize overrides the default page size (if not specified 5 will be used)

autoHidePagination if pagination should be hidden if the number of pages is 1 (default is true, which means pagination is hidden if the number of pages is equal to 1)

filterClassName css class for the filter component

filterClassNamePrefix css class prefix forwarded to react-select ('Select' by default)

filterContainerClassName css class for the filter component container element ('col-md-6' by default)

filterPlaceholder filter placeholder text

pageSizeClassName css class for the page size component ('col-md-6' by default)

pageSizeContainerClassName css class for the page size component container element ('col-md-6' by default)

sortKey default column to sort by (not sorted by default)

sortDirection default sort direction, asc or desc ( asc by default)

There's no requirement that the wrapped component needs to be a table, it could be a list, a div, an image gallery, or anything else.

We will pass the following props to the wrapped component :

data is the filtered, sorted, and paginated data (the current view)

headers contains callbacks for sorting and selection

primaryKey is the name of the primary key field

Here's how you would implement the same example shown above without the provided Table component.

AppsTable.js:

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' ; import { Link } from 'react-router' ; import sematable, { SortableHeader, SelectAllHeader, SelectRow, } from 'sematable' ; const columns = [ { key : 'id' , header : 'ID' , searchable : true , sortable : true , primaryKey : true }, { key : 'name' , header : 'Name' , searchable : true , sortable : true }, ]; const propTypes = { headers : PropTypes.object.isRequired, data : PropTypes.array.isRequired, }; class AppsTable extends Component { render() { const { headers : { select, id, name }, data, } = this .props; return ( <div className="table-responsive"> <table className="table table-sm table-striped table-hover"> <thead> <tr> <SelectAllHeader {...select} /> <SortableHeader {...id} /> <SortableHeader {...name} /> <th>Actions</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> {data.map((app) => ( <tr key={app.id} className={`${select.isSelected(app) ? 'table-info' : ''}`} > <td> <SelectRow row={app} {...select} /> </td> <td>{app.id}</td> <td>{app.name}</td> <td> <Link to={`/settings/${app.id}`}> Settings </Link> </td> </tr> ))} </tbody> </table> </div> ); } } AppsTable.propTypes = propTypes; export default sematable('allApps', AppsTable, columns);

Selectors

We provide a few selectors that can be useful when working with sematable:

getSelectedRows getInitialData getIsInitialized getFiltered getFilter getFilterText getColumns getSortInfo getPageInfo getVisible getSelectAll getPrimaryKey

These are exposed with makeSelectors(tableName) . You should use them like this:

import { makeSelectors } from 'sematable' ; const selectors = makeSelectors( 'myTable' ); const mapStateToProps = ( state ) => ({ selectedRows : selectors.getSelectedRows(state) });

Actions

You can use the below actions to alter the state of the table:

tableDestroyState(tableName) resets/destroys the current state of the table. This can be used in componentWillUnmount() to reset the related redux state.

resets/destroys the current state of the table. This can be used in to reset the related redux state. tableSetFilter(tableName, filterValue) sets the table filters where filterValue is an array of filter objects.

You can import actions from the sematable module like this:

import { tableDestroyState } from 'sematable' ;

Filters

You can set the list of filters by passing filterValue to your sematable component, or by using the tableSetFilter action. In either case, the provided value should be an array of two types of objects:

text filter defined simply as a string

value filter defined as object with properties key and value , where key is the column key you want to filter, and value is the value you want to filter by.

For example:

<UsersTable data={users} filterValue={[ 'Bob' , { key : 'confirmed' , value : true }, ]} />

Or with tableSetFilter :

dispatch(tableSetFilter( 'usersTable' , [ 'Bob' , { key : 'confirmed' , value : true }, ]));

Custom components

CheckboxComponent for SelectAllHeader, accepting properties

{ onChange : PropTypes.func, checked : PropTypes.bool, disabled : PropTypes.bool, children : PropTypes.node, className : PropTypes.string, id : PropTypes.string, }

NoDataComponent for rendering custom messages when there is no data available, accepting properties: