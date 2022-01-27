Sematable wraps a table component, and provides:
... with the ability to persist the table state in application state with Redux, so filters, sort info, selected rows, and pagination info survives route navigations.
Sematable assumes that Bootstrap CSS, Font Awesome CSS, and react-select CSS are already loaded, so please make sure that's the case. Sematable should work with either Bootstrap 3 or Bootstrap 4. You can find the css for react-select in
node_modules/react-select/dist/react-select.css.
Before using the sematable wrapper, you need to setup the reducer. You should combine the provided reducer in your root reducer like this:
import { reducer as sematable } from 'sematable';
const reducer = combineReducers({
sematable,
...
});
The most frequent use case for sematable is to show tabular data with some actions (edit, delete, etc.). See the below example for that.
For information on how to get selected rows and other table state, check out the section about selectors.
AppsTable.js:
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react';
import sematable, { Table } from 'sematable';
import AppsTableActions from './AppsTableActions';
const columns = [
{ key: 'id', header: 'ID', sortable: true, searchable: true, primaryKey: true },
{ key: 'name', header: 'Application', sortable: true, searchable: true },
{ key: 'token', header: 'Token' },
{ key: 'plan', header: 'Plan', sortable: true },
{ key: 'role', header: 'Role', sortable: true },
{ key: 'actions', header: 'Actions', Component: AppsTableActions },
];
const propTypes = {
headers: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
data: PropTypes.array.isRequired,
primaryKey: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
};
class AppsTable extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Table
{...this.props}
selectable
columns={columns}
/>
);
}
}
AppsTable.propTypes = propTypes;
export default sematable('allApps', AppsTable, columns);
AppsTableActions.js:
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react';
import { Link } from 'react-router';
const propTypes = {
row: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
};
class AppsTableActions extends Component {
render() {
const row = this.props.row;
return (
<Link to={`/settings/${row.id}`}>
Settings
</Link>
);
}
}
AppsTableActions.propTypes = propTypes;
export default AppsTableActions;
The
sematable function will wrap your component and add filter, pagination,
and other sematable functionality. The first argument is name of this table. It
should be unique across your app. The second argument is your component, and
the third are the column definitions.
selectable property to hide the row selection controls.
className property to set the table class (
table-sm table-striped table-hover is the default).
Columns definitions have the following properties:
<td> element
(value) signature that can be provided to customize the filter title
(value) signature that can be provided to customize the filter label
(value) signature that can be provided to customize the filter css class
At least one column definition should have
primaryKey: true.
Check out
stories/UsersTable.js to see how these properties can be used.
If you just need to show tabular data, with some actions for each row, you can
use the provided
Table component in combination with the
sematable wrapper
as shown above. Otherwise, you can write the table structure yourself.
The
sematable(tableName, component, columns, configs) wrapper accepts four parameters:
If you want to show the page size and filter somewhere else in your application, you can use the provided PageSizeContainer, and FilterContainer component. Like this:
import { PageSizeContainer, FilterContainer } from 'sematable';
export default props => (
<div>
<FilterContainer tableName="myTable" />
<PageSizeContainer tableName="myTable" />
</div>
);
You can style these components with
style or
className.
asc or
desc (
asc by default)
There's no requirement that the wrapped component needs to be a table, it could be a list, a div, an image gallery, or anything else.
We will pass the following props to the wrapped
component:
Here's how you would implement the same example shown above without the provided Table component.
AppsTable.js:
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react';
import { Link } from 'react-router';
import sematable, {
SortableHeader,
SelectAllHeader,
SelectRow,
} from 'sematable';
const columns = [
{ key: 'id', header: 'ID', searchable: true, sortable: true, primaryKey: true },
{ key: 'name', header: 'Name', searchable: true, sortable: true },
];
const propTypes = {
headers: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
data: PropTypes.array.isRequired,
};
class AppsTable extends Component {
render() {
const {
headers: { select, id, name },
data,
} = this.props;
return (
<div className="table-responsive">
<table className="table table-sm table-striped table-hover">
<thead>
<tr>
<SelectAllHeader {...select} />
<SortableHeader {...id} />
<SortableHeader {...name} />
<th>Actions</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
{data.map((app) => (
<tr
key={app.id}
className={`${select.isSelected(app) ? 'table-info' : ''}`}
>
<td>
<SelectRow row={app} {...select} />
</td>
<td>{app.id}</td>
<td>{app.name}</td>
<td>
<Link to={`/settings/${app.id}`}>
Settings
</Link>
</td>
</tr>
))}
</tbody>
</table>
</div>
);
}
}
AppsTable.propTypes = propTypes;
export default sematable('allApps', AppsTable, columns);
We provide a few selectors that can be useful when working with sematable:
getSelectedRows
getInitialData
getIsInitialized
getFiltered
getFilter
getFilterText
getColumns
getSortInfo
getPageInfo
getVisible
getSelectAll
getPrimaryKey
These are exposed with
makeSelectors(tableName). You should use them like
this:
import { makeSelectors } from 'sematable';
const selectors = makeSelectors('myTable');
const mapStateToProps = (state) => ({
selectedRows: selectors.getSelectedRows(state)
});
You can use the below actions to alter the state of the table:
tableDestroyState(tableName) resets/destroys the current state of the
table. This can be used in
componentWillUnmount() to reset the related
redux state.
tableSetFilter(tableName, filterValue) sets the table filters where
filterValue is an array of filter objects.
You can import actions from the sematable module like this:
import { tableDestroyState } from 'sematable';
You can set the list of filters by passing
filterValue to your sematable
component, or by using the
tableSetFilter action. In either case, the
provided value should be an array of two types of objects:
key and
value, where
key is the column key you want to filter, and
value is the value you
want to filter by.
For example:
<UsersTable
data={users}
filterValue={[
'Bob',
{ key: 'confirmed', value: true },
]}
/>
Or with
tableSetFilter:
dispatch(tableSetFilter('usersTable', [
'Bob',
{ key: 'confirmed', value: true },
]));
CheckboxComponent for SelectAllHeader, accepting properties
{
onChange: PropTypes.func,
checked: PropTypes.bool,
disabled: PropTypes.bool,
children: PropTypes.node,
className: PropTypes.string,
id: PropTypes.string,
}
NoDataComponent for rendering custom messages when there is no data available, accepting properties:
{
filter: PropTypes.array // List of applied filters for table
}