Semantic Transition

This repository contains pre-compiled transition files using the default themes. This is intended for use in projects that do not need all the bells and whistles of Semantic UI, and want to keep file size to a minimum.

For the latest changes please see the Release Notes

Special Note An update in 2.0.8 has fixed an issue which may have prevented some single component modules from working correctly. Please see notes in this pull request.

If you're looking for the full version of Semantic including all components and build tools check out the main project repository

To install with Bower

bower install semantic-ui-transition

To install with NPM

npm install semantic-ui-transition

To install with Meteor

meteor add semantic :ui-transition

Addendum

This element's definitions (required class names, html structures) are available in the UI Docs

Please consider checking out all the benefits to theming before using these stand-alone releases.