openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

semantic-ui-transition

by Semantic-Org
2.3.1 (see all)

A transition is an animation usually used to move content in or out of view

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Semantic Transition

This repository contains pre-compiled transition files using the default themes. This is intended for use in projects that do not need all the bells and whistles of Semantic UI, and want to keep file size to a minimum.

For the latest changes please see the Release Notes

Special Note An update in 2.0.8 has fixed an issue which may have prevented some single component modules from working correctly. Please see notes in this pull request.

If you're looking for the full version of Semantic including all components and build tools check out the main project repository

To install with Bower

bower install semantic-ui-transition

To install with NPM

npm install semantic-ui-transition

To install with Meteor

meteor add semantic:ui-transition

Addendum

This element's definitions (required class names, html structures) are available in the UI Docs

Please consider checking out all the benefits to theming before using these stand-alone releases.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial