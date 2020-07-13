Semantic UI, converted to Sass

semantic-ui-sass is a Sass-powered version of Semantic UI and ready to drop into any project.

IMPORTANT: I no longer use Semantic UI or SASS therefore I don't have time or desire to keep this up-to-date, therefore I am archiving the repo. If anyone is interested in taking this over, find me on Twitter.

NOTE

The package only has the default theme.

Installation and Usage

yarn add --dev semantic-ui-sass

JavaScript

import 'semantic-ui-sass' ;

CSS

Import Semantic in an SCSS file (for example, application.scss ) to get all of Semantic's styles

@ import "semantic-ui" ;

Custom Font

$ font-url : ' http :// fonts .useso .com / css ? family = Lato :400 ,700,400 italic ,700 italic & subset = latin '; @ import 'semantic-ui' ;

Skip font loading

$ import-google-fonts : false ; @ import 'semantic-ui' ;

Custom font family

$ font-family : ' custom-font-family '; @ import 'semantic-ui' ;

Customizable Variables