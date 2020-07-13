semantic-ui-sass is a Sass-powered version of Semantic UI and ready to drop into any project.
IMPORTANT: I no longer use Semantic UI or SASS therefore I don't have time or desire to keep this up-to-date, therefore I am archiving the repo. If anyone is interested in taking this over, find me on Twitter.
The package only has the default theme.
yarn add --dev semantic-ui-sass
import 'semantic-ui-sass';
Import Semantic in an SCSS file (for example,
application.scss) to get all of Semantic's styles
@import "semantic-ui";
$font-url: 'http://fonts.useso.com/css?family=Lato:400,700,400italic,700italic&subset=latin';
@import 'semantic-ui';
$import-google-fonts: false;
@import 'semantic-ui';
$font-family: 'custom-font-family';
@import 'semantic-ui';
$import-google-fonts: true !default;
$font-url: 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:400,700,400italic,700italic&subset=latin,latin-ext' !default;
$font-name: 'Lato' !default;
$font-family: $font-name, 'Helvetica Neue', Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif !default;
$icons-font-path: '../../icons' !default;
$flags-image-path: '../../images' !default;