semantic-ui-sass

by aniftyco
2.4.2 (see all)

Semantic UI, converted to Sass.

Overview

920

49

2yrs ago

4

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Semantic UI, converted to Sass

semantic-ui-sass is a Sass-powered version of Semantic UI and ready to drop into any project.

IMPORTANT: I no longer use Semantic UI or SASS therefore I don't have time or desire to keep this up-to-date, therefore I am archiving the repo. If anyone is interested in taking this over, find me on Twitter.

NOTE

The package only has the default theme.

Installation and Usage

yarn add --dev semantic-ui-sass

JavaScript

import 'semantic-ui-sass';

CSS

Import Semantic in an SCSS file (for example, application.scss) to get all of Semantic's styles

@import "semantic-ui";

Custom Font

$font-url: 'http://fonts.useso.com/css?family=Lato:400,700,400italic,700italic&subset=latin';
@import 'semantic-ui';

Skip font loading

$import-google-fonts: false;
@import 'semantic-ui';

Custom font family

$font-family: 'custom-font-family';
@import 'semantic-ui';

Customizable Variables

$import-google-fonts: true !default;
$font-url: 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:400,700,400italic,700italic&subset=latin,latin-ext' !default;
$font-name: 'Lato' !default;
$font-family: $font-name, 'Helvetica Neue', Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif !default;
$icons-font-path: '../../icons' !default;
$flags-image-path: '../../images' !default;

