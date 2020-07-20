Semantic UI Riot is a set of Riot components based on Semantic UI markup and CSS. As a result no dependency on jQuery or Semantic UI's JavaScript is required.

Here is a list of minimal required versions of Riot and Semantic UI for semantic-ui-riot:

semantic-ui-riot Riot Semantic UI 0.x.x 3.0.0 2.3.0 1.x.x 3.0.0 2.3.0 2.x.x 4.0.0 2.3.0

Demo

https://semantic-ui-riot.web.app/

Getting started

1) Use in tag file

index.html

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui@2.4.2/dist/semantic.min.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/riot@4.6.6/riot+compiler.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui-riot@2.0.0/dist/semantic-ui-riot.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < sample > </ sample > < script type = "riot" data-src = "./app/sample.riot" > </ script > < script > riot.compile().then( () => { riot.mount( "sample" ); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

sample.riot

< sample > < su-checkbox > Make my profile visible </ su-checkbox > </ sample >

2) Use with webpack

npm install --save semantic-ui-riot

index.js

import {component} from 'riot' import 'semantic-ui-riot' import Sample from './sample.riot' component(Sample)( document .getElementById( 'app' ))

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.riot$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [{ loader : '@riotjs/webpack-loader' }] } ] } };

index.html

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui@2.4.2/dist/semantic.min.css" > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > </ div > < script src = "main.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

sample.tag