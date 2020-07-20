openbase logo
Readme

semantic-ui-riot

npm version Build Status Coverage Status GitHub license npm

Semantic UI Riot is a set of Riot components based on Semantic UI markup and CSS. As a result no dependency on jQuery or Semantic UI's JavaScript is required.

Here is a list of minimal required versions of Riot and Semantic UI for semantic-ui-riot:

semantic-ui-riotRiotSemantic UI
0.x.x3.0.02.3.0
1.x.x3.0.02.3.0
2.x.x4.0.02.3.0

Demo

https://semantic-ui-riot.web.app/

Getting started

1) Use in tag file

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui@2.4.2/dist/semantic.min.css" />
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/riot@4.6.6/riot+compiler.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui-riot@2.0.0/dist/semantic-ui-riot.js"></script>
</head>

<body>
  <sample></sample>

  <script type="riot" data-src="./app/sample.riot"></script>
  <script>
    riot.compile().then(() => {
      riot.mount("sample");
    });
  </script>
</body>
</html>

sample.riot

<sample>
  <su-checkbox>Make my profile visible</su-checkbox>
</sample>

2) Use with webpack

npm install --save semantic-ui-riot

index.js

import {component} from 'riot'
import 'semantic-ui-riot'
import Sample from './sample.riot'

component(Sample)(document.getElementById('app'))

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.riot$/,
        exclude: /node_modules/,
        use: [{
          loader: '@riotjs/webpack-loader'
        }]
      }
    ]
  }
};

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui@2.4.2/dist/semantic.min.css">
</head>
<body>
  <div id="app"></div>
  <script src="main.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

sample.tag

<sample>
  <su-checkbox>Make my profile visible</su-checkbox>
</sample>

