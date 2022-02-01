openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

semantic-ui-react

by Semantic-Org
2.0.4 (see all)

The official Semantic-UI-React integration

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

246K

GitHub Stars

12.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

328

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

3.4/512
Read All Reviews
davidjames007
AllenAJ
vladislavkn

Top Feedback

3Hard to Use
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Poor Documentation
1Performant
1Abandoned

Readme

Semantic UI React

Gitter Circle Codecov David npm

Installation & Usage

See the Documentation for an introduction, usage information, and examples.

Built With

  • Amazon Publishing — the full-service publisher of Amazon — APub.com
  • Netflix's Edge Developer Experience team's numerous internal apps
  • Netflix's flamescope
  • Microsoft's Teams prototyping

Example Projects

This is a listing of example projects and guides that will help you integrate Semantic UI React into your new or existing projects.

Show projects ### [semantic-ui-react-todos][100] Semantic UI React implementation of [react-redux Todo List][101].

FAQ

Can I use custom Icons? Yes. Just use <Icon className='my-icon' /> instead of <Icon name='my-icon' />. See https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI-React/issues/931#issuecomment-263643210 for detailed info and examples.
How do I setup CSS?

There are several options. Refer to our doc on CSS Usage.

Can I use a custom CSS theme? Yes. Semantic UI React includes components that render valid Semantic UI HTML, no CSS is included. This allows you to load any Semantic UI CSS theme on top of your Semantic UI React app.

Here are some helpful links:

How Can I Help?

Voice Your Opinion

Help shape this library by weighing in on our RFC (request for comments) issues.

Contribute

Our CONTRIBUTING.md is a step-by-step setup and development guide.

Good First Issue

Issues labeled good first issue are a great way to ease into development on this project.

Missing Components

We're seeking component parity with Semantic UI, plus some addons. There is an issue for every missing component, labeled new component. Just comment on the issue you'd like to take.

Help Wanted Label

Any other issue labeled help wanted is ready for a PR.

Principles

  • No animation dependencies
  • Simple declarative component APIs vs brittle HTML markup
  • Complete keyboard support
  • Complete SUI component definition support
  • Completely documented
  • Completely tested
  • Accessible

Credit

Created by @levithomason and an amazing community of contributors.

Made possible only by @jlukic authoring Semantic UI.

Blazing deployments by Vercel.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use3
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Davi5 Ratings19 Reviews
DATA BEATS EMOTIONS.
10 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

The installation and usage is straight forward with Sematic UI. It uses SCSS stylesheet instead of CSS in JS which is good. Using SCSS allows user to create faster and more customized views than them created in CSS in JS. It has also typescript definition file which is pretty good. Something I hate about Semantic UI React is that, it sometimes limits the freedom or flexibility of development and it doesn't provide any styling as of now, it generates valid markup.

1
vladislavkn
Allen JosephINDIA46 Ratings53 Reviews
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago
Hard to Use
Abandoned
Poor Documentation

I've used Semantic UI years ago for one of my projects. This UI kit has prebuild designs that you use for free. The components are pretty much customizable to your need. The column grid system is difficult to manipulate in this framework and also it's a bit difficult to use initially. The documentation is also not that great and there aren't much community support available. The project seems to be abandoned right now.

0
Vladislav KnyshovRostov-on-Don, Russia56 Ratings46 Reviews
Hello, I am junior frontend developer with skills in JS, React and Node.js.
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

Generally not a bad package for using semantic ui. The components themselves are beautiful (In my subjective opinion), but in order to use all the capabilities of the library, you will have to install many additional modules. I think bootstrap is simpler and clearer

0
Ezequias Kuhn40 Ratings0 Reviews
[...] and the Word was God.
8 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

Alternatives

@storybook/react📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
359
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
17Performant
@chakra-ui/react⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
231K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge
antdAn enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
702K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
532
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable
office-ui-fabric-reactFluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
136K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
primereactThe Most Complete React UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
react-bootstrapBootstrap components built with React
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
102
Top Feedback
21Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
11Performant
See 30 Alternatives

Tutorials

React Semantic UI Tutorial for Beginners - RWieruch
www.robinwieruch.de3 years agoReact Semantic UI Tutorial for Beginners - RWieruchA tutorial to guide you through styling your React application with Semantic UI. The UI library enables you to build websites with fast and concise HTML, along with a complete mobile responsive experience ...