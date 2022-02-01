See the Documentation for an introduction, usage information, and examples.
This is a listing of example projects and guides that will help you integrate Semantic UI React into your new or existing projects.
<Icon className='my-icon' /> instead of
<Icon name='my-icon' />. See https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI-React/issues/931#issuecomment-263643210 for detailed info and examples.
There are several options. Refer to our doc on CSS Usage.
Here are some helpful links:
Help shape this library by weighing in on our RFC (request for comments) issues.
Our CONTRIBUTING.md is a step-by-step setup and development guide.
Issues labeled
good first issue are a great way to ease into development on this project.
We're seeking component parity with Semantic UI, plus some addons. There is an issue for every missing component, labeled
new component. Just comment on the issue you'd like to take.
Any other issue labeled
help wanted is ready for a PR.
Created by @levithomason and an amazing community of contributors.
Made possible only by @jlukic authoring Semantic UI.
Blazing deployments by Vercel.
The installation and usage is straight forward with Sematic UI. It uses SCSS stylesheet instead of CSS in JS which is good. Using SCSS allows user to create faster and more customized views than them created in CSS in JS. It has also typescript definition file which is pretty good. Something I hate about Semantic UI React is that, it sometimes limits the freedom or flexibility of development and it doesn't provide any styling as of now, it generates valid markup.
I've used Semantic UI years ago for one of my projects. This UI kit has prebuild designs that you use for free. The components are pretty much customizable to your need. The column grid system is difficult to manipulate in this framework and also it's a bit difficult to use initially. The documentation is also not that great and there aren't much community support available. The project seems to be abandoned right now.
Generally not a bad package for using semantic ui. The components themselves are beautiful (In my subjective opinion), but in order to use all the capabilities of the library, you will have to install many additional modules. I think bootstrap is simpler and clearer