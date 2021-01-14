This is the official Ember library for the Semantic-UI modules.
The NodeJS and EmberJS versions respective tags are tested on. It might work with versions not listed as well
Install this through Ember CLI. We support Ember 2.12 LTS through 3.x
ember install semantic-ui-ember
Install this add-on through Ember CLI. We support Ember versions 2.x and above
NOTE: This is a
bower-less install
ember install semantic-ui-ember@2.1
That's it.
Install this add-on through Ember CLI. We support Ember versions 1.13 latest - 2.X.
NOTE: Ember 2.x only without fastboot is supported
ember install semantic-ui-ember@2.0
Run the library's blueprint to pull in its Bower dependencies. This only needs to be done once.
ember generate semantic-ui-ember