semantic-ui-css

by Semantic-Org
2.4.1 (see all)

CSS Only distribution

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121K

GitHub Stars

438

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/510
Read All Reviews
johncoco12
happycontributer
nikhil2882
Supratentorial
akshayknz
codejagaban

Top Feedback

7Great Documentation
5Performant
4Responsive Maintainers
3Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use

Readme

CSS Distribution

This repository is automatically synced with the main Semantic UI repository to provide lightweight CSS only version of Semantic UI.

This package does not support theming and includes generated CSS files of the default theme only.

You can view more on Semantic UI at LearnSemantic.com and Semantic-UI.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation7
Easy to Use3
Performant5
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers4
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use2
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jason Jesse HuberGermany11 Ratings16 Reviews
Trainee at Kobold IT Management.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Semantic UI is a modern front-end development framework that is performant and it is modular and you can make a good-looking and crip design in a short period. the documentation is good and many examples are provided.

2
abhijithvijayan
katharinbenson
happycontributer16 Ratings130 Reviews
December 17, 2020

Clear crisp and precise, doesn't take up much space, it does deliver the performance it claims to and documented very well.

1
aswanikv
nikhil288248 Ratings56 Reviews
February 5, 2021

I used it for side projects and loved it. but it can use a little bit of attention. 3 years ago documentation was not so good, it took me a whole day to debug why I was not able to use it ina fresh project, turned out I was missing a line which indeed to include in my HTML. in the case of react, we don't use HTML much. there should have a special note indicating that. I didn't like the grid system. bootstrap grid was better than sementic UI. the number of components should increase and a lot more components will be nice.

0
Blake Mumford51 Ratings45 Reviews
November 8, 2020

Semantic UI is a very attractive CSS framework. I have to disagree with one of the other reviewers in that I found support for Angular to be lacking and this is one of the reasons I don't use it as my preferred CSS framework.

0
Akshay K NairKerala22 Ratings102 Reviews
November 30, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Hard to Use

a modern front-end development framework, powered by LESS and jQuery. It has a sleek, subtle, and flat design look that provides a lightweight user experience. Great for quick design.

0

