This repository is automatically synced with the main Semantic UI repository to provide lightweight CSS only version of Semantic UI.
This package does not support theming and includes generated CSS files of the default theme only.
You can view more on Semantic UI at LearnSemantic.com and Semantic-UI.com
Semantic UI is a modern front-end development framework that is performant and it is modular and you can make a good-looking and crip design in a short period. the documentation is good and many examples are provided.
Clear crisp and precise, doesn't take up much space, it does deliver the performance it claims to and documented very well.
I used it for side projects and loved it. but it can use a little bit of attention. 3 years ago documentation was not so good, it took me a whole day to debug why I was not able to use it ina fresh project, turned out I was missing a line which indeed to include in my HTML. in the case of react, we don't use HTML much. there should have a special note indicating that. I didn't like the grid system. bootstrap grid was better than sementic UI. the number of components should increase and a lot more components will be nice.
Semantic UI is a very attractive CSS framework. I have to disagree with one of the other reviewers in that I found support for Angular to be lacking and this is one of the reasons I don't use it as my preferred CSS framework.
a modern front-end development framework, powered by LESS and jQuery. It has a sleek, subtle, and flat design look that provides a lightweight user experience. Great for quick design.