🎉 Starting with version 0.8.0 it's css free. ⚠️ Uncompatible with semantic-ui-react version 0.83.0

Datepicker react component based on semantic-ui-react components

My intention was to create something that looks like this https://github.com/mdehoog/Semantic-UI-Calendar.

Here you can find a live example https://arfedulov.github.io/semantic-ui-calendar-react

installation

npm

npm i semantic-ui-calendar-react

CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui-calendar-react@latest/dist/umd/semantic-ui-calendar-react.js" > </ script >

Then you can access calendar components from your scripts like this:

const { DateInput } = SemanticUiCalendarReact;

usage

Let's create a form that needs date-related input fields.

Import input components:

import { DateInput, TimeInput, DateTimeInput, DatesRangeInput } from 'semantic-ui-calendar-react' ;

Then build a form:

class DateTimeForm extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { date : '' , time : '' , dateTime : '' , datesRange : '' }; } handleChange = ( event, {name, value} ) => { if ( this .state.hasOwnProperty(name)) { this .setState({ [name]: value }); } } render() { return ( <Form> <DateInput name="date" placeholder="Date" value={this.state.date} iconPosition="left" onChange={this.handleChange} /> <TimeInput name="time" placeholder="Time" value={this.state.time} iconPosition="left" onChange={this.handleChange} /> <DateTimeInput name="dateTime" placeholder="Date Time" value={this.state.dateTime} iconPosition="left" onChange={this.handleChange} /> <DatesRangeInput name="datesRange" placeholder="From - To" value={this.state.datesRange} iconPosition="left" onChange={this.handleChange} /> </Form> ); } }

Also you can build a form with inline pickers as inputs. Just set inline prop on input element and it will be displayed as inline picker:

class DateTimeFormInline extends React . Component { handleChange = ( event, {name, value} ) => { if ( this .state.hasOwnProperty(name)) { this .setState({ [name]: value }); } } render() { return ( < Form > < DateInput inline name = 'date' value = {this.state.date} onChange = {this.handleDateChange} /> </ Form > ); } }

or you can make it cleanable in the following way,

class ClearableDateTimeForm extends React . Component { handleChange = ( event, {name, value} ) => { if ( this .state.hasOwnProperty(name)) { this .setState({ [name]: value }); } } render() { return ( <Form> <DateInput clearable clearIcon={<Icon name="remove" color="red" />} name="date" value={this.state.date} onChange={this.handleDateChange} /> </Form> ); } }

Locales support

Since semantic-ui-calendar-react uses moment.js it supports locales. You can set locale globally:

import moment from 'moment' ; import 'moment/locale/ru' ;

You can also set locale for *Input component locally using localization prop.

<DateInput localization= 'ru' />

Supported elements

Prop Description all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input value {string} Currently selected value; must have format dateFormat . dateFormat {string} Date formatting string. You can use here anything that can be passed to moment().format . Default: DD-MM-YYYY popupPosition {string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default: top left inline {bool} If true inline picker displayed. Default: false startMode {string} Display mode to start. One of ['year', 'month', 'day']. Default: day closable {bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a date initialDate {string|moment|Date} Date on which calendar opens. By default it opens on today's date. (Do not be confused by property name. For setting some default value just set into value prop). disable {string|moment|Date|string[]|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as disabled enable {string[]|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are enabled (the rest are disabled) maxDate {string|moment} Maximum date that can be selected minDate {string|moment} Minimum date that can be selected inlineLabel {bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it. closeOnMouseLeave {bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default: true preserveViewMode {bool} Preserve last mode ( day , hour , minute ) each time user opens dialog. Default true mountNode {any} The node where the picker should mount. onClear {func} Called after clear icon has clicked. clearable {boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar. clearIcon {any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input. pickerWidth {string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to style.width ). pickerStyle {object} Optional style object for picker. duration {number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default: 200 animation {string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default: 'scale' marked {moment|Date|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as marked markColor {string|SemanticCOLORs} String specifying the mark color. Must be one of the Semantic UI colors localization {string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component. icon {string|false} icon to display inside Input. iconPosition {'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'. hideMobileKeyboard {bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.

TimeInput

Prop Description all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input value {string} Currently selected value; must have format dateFormat . popupPosition {string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default: top left inline {bool} If true inline picker displayed. Default: false closable {bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a time inlineLabel {bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it. closeOnMouseLeave {bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default: true timeFormat {string} One of ["24", "AMPM", "ampm"]. Default: "24" disableMinute {bool} If true , minutes picker won't be shown after picking the hour. Default: false mountNode {any} The node where the picker should mount. onClear {func} Called after clear icon has clicked. clearable {boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar. clearIcon {any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input. pickerWidth {string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to style.width ). pickerStyle {object} Optional style object for picker. duration {number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default: 200 animation {string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default: 'scale' localization {string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component. icon {string|false} icon to display inside Input. iconPosition {'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'. hideMobileKeyboard {bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.

Prop Description all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input value {string} Currently selected value; must have format dateFormat . dateTimeFormat {string} Datetime formatting string for the input's value . You can use any string here that can be passed to moment().format . If provided, it overrides dateFormat , divider , and timeFormat . Note: this does not affect the formats used to display the pop-up date and time pickers; it only affects the format of the input's value field. Default: null dateFormat {string} Date formatting string. You can use any string here that can be passed to moment().format . Default: DD-MM-YYYY . This formats only the date component of the datetime. timeFormat {string} One of ["24", "AMPM", "ampm"]. Default: "24" divider {string} Date and time divider. Default: disableMinute {bool} If true , minutes picker won't be shown after picking the hour. Default: false popupPosition {string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default: top left inline {bool} If true inline picker displayed. Default: false startMode {string} Display mode to start. One of ['year', 'month', 'day']. Default: day closable {bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a date-time initialDate {string|moment|Date} Date on which calendar opens. By default it opens on today's date. (Do not be confused by property name. For setting some default value just set into value prop). disable {string|moment|string[]|moment[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as disabled maxDate {string|moment} Maximum date that can be selected minDate {string|moment} Minimum date that can be selected inlineLabel {bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it. closeOnMouseLeave {bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default: true preserveViewMode {bool} Preserve last mode ( day , hour , minute ) each time user opens dialog. Default true mountNode {any} The node where the picker should mount. onClear {func} Called after clear icon has clicked. clearable {boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar. clearIcon {any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input. pickerWidth {string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to style.width ). pickerStyle {object} Optional style object for picker. duration {number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default: 200 animation {string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default: 'scale' marked {moment|Date|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as marked markColor {string|SemanticCOLORs} String specifying the mark color. Must be one of the Semantic UI colors localization {string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component. icon {string|false} icon to display inside Input. iconPosition {'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'. hideMobileKeyboard {bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.

Prop Description all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input value {string} Currently selected value; must have format dateFormat . dateFormat {string} Date formatting string. You can use here anything that can be passed to moment().format . Default: DD.MM.YY popupPosition {string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default: top left inline {bool} If true inline picker displayed. Default: false closable {bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a dates range initialDate {string|moment|Date} Date on which calendar opens. By default it opens on today's date. (Do not be confused by property name. For setting some default value just set into value prop). maxDate {string|moment} Maximum date that can be selected minDate {string|moment} Minimum date that can be selected inlineLabel {bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it. closeOnMouseLeave {bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default: true mountNode {any} The node where the picker should mount. onClear {func} Called after clear icon has clicked. clearable {boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar. clearIcon {any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input. pickerWidth {string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to style.width ). pickerStyle {object} Optional style object for picker. duration {number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default: 200 animation {string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default: 'scale' marked {moment|Date|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as marked markColor {string|SemanticCOLORs} String specifying the mark color. Must be one of the Semantic UI colors localization {string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component. icon {string|false} icon to display inside Input. iconPosition {'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'. allowSameEndDate {boolean} Allow end date to be the same as start date. hideMobileKeyboard {bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.

YearInput

Prop Description all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input value {string} Currently selected value; must have format dateFormat . popupPosition {string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default: top left inline {bool} If true inline picker displayed. Default: false closable {bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a year inlineLabel {bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it. closeOnMouseLeave {bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default: true initialDate {string|moment|Date} Date on which calendar opens. By default it opens on today's date. (Do not be confused by property name. For setting some default value just set into value prop). mountNode {any} The node where the picker should mount. onClear {func} Called after clear icon has clicked. clearable {boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar. clearIcon {any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input. pickerWidth {string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to style.width ). pickerStyle {object} Optional style object for picker. duration {number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default: 200 animation {string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default: 'scale' localization {string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component. icon {string|false} icon to display inside Input. iconPosition {'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'. hideMobileKeyboard {bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.

MonthInput

Prop Description all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input value {string} Currently selected value; must have format dateFormat . popupPosition {string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default: top left inline {bool} If true inline picker displayed. Default: false closable {bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a month inlineLabel {bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it. closeOnMouseLeave {bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default: true dateFormat {string} Moment date formatting string. Default: "MMM" disable {string|Moment|Date|string[]|Moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as disabled. maxDate {string|Moment|Date|string[]|Moment[]|Date[]} Maximum date that can be selected. minDate {string|Moment|Date|string[]|Moment[]|Date[]} Minimum date that can be selected. mountNode {any} The node where the picker should mount. onClear {func} Called after clear icon has clicked. clearable {boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar. clearIcon {any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input. pickerWidth {string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to style.width ). pickerStyle {object} Optional style object for picker. duration {number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default: 200 animation {string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default: 'scale' localization {string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component. icon {string|false} icon to display inside Input. iconPosition {'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'. hideMobileKeyboard {bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.

MonthRangeInput