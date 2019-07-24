🎉 Starting with version 0.8.0 it's css free. ⚠️ Uncompatible with semantic-ui-react version 0.83.0
Datepicker react component based on semantic-ui-react components
My intention was to create something that looks like this https://github.com/mdehoog/Semantic-UI-Calendar.
Here you can find a live example https://arfedulov.github.io/semantic-ui-calendar-react
npm i semantic-ui-calendar-react
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/semantic-ui-calendar-react@latest/dist/umd/semantic-ui-calendar-react.js"></script>
Then you can access calendar components from your scripts like this:
const { DateInput } = SemanticUiCalendarReact;
Let's create a form that needs date-related input fields.
Import input components:
import {
DateInput,
TimeInput,
DateTimeInput,
DatesRangeInput
} from 'semantic-ui-calendar-react';
Then build a form:
class DateTimeForm extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
date: '',
time: '',
dateTime: '',
datesRange: ''
};
}
handleChange = (event, {name, value}) => {
if (this.state.hasOwnProperty(name)) {
this.setState({ [name]: value });
}
}
render() {
return (
<Form>
<DateInput
name="date"
placeholder="Date"
value={this.state.date}
iconPosition="left"
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
<TimeInput
name="time"
placeholder="Time"
value={this.state.time}
iconPosition="left"
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
<DateTimeInput
name="dateTime"
placeholder="Date Time"
value={this.state.dateTime}
iconPosition="left"
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
<DatesRangeInput
name="datesRange"
placeholder="From - To"
value={this.state.datesRange}
iconPosition="left"
onChange={this.handleChange}
/>
</Form>
);
}
}
Also you can build a form with inline pickers as inputs. Just set
inline prop on input element and it will be displayed as inline picker:
class DateTimeFormInline extends React.Component {
handleChange = (event, {name, value}) => {
if (this.state.hasOwnProperty(name)) {
this.setState({ [name]: value });
}
}
render() {
return (
<Form>
<DateInput
inline
name='date'
value={this.state.date}
onChange={this.handleDateChange}
/>
</Form>
);
}
}
or you can make it cleanable in the following way,
class ClearableDateTimeForm extends React.Component {
handleChange = (event, {name, value}) => {
if (this.state.hasOwnProperty(name)) {
this.setState({ [name]: value });
}
}
render() {
return (
<Form>
<DateInput
clearable
clearIcon={<Icon name="remove" color="red" />}
name="date"
value={this.state.date}
onChange={this.handleDateChange}
/>
</Form>
);
}
}
Since
semantic-ui-calendar-react uses moment.js it supports locales.
You can set locale globally:
import moment from 'moment';
import 'moment/locale/ru';
You can also set locale for *Input component locally using
localization prop.
<DateInput localization='ru' />
|Prop
|Description
|all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input
value
|{string} Currently selected value; must have format
dateFormat.
dateFormat
|{string} Date formatting string. You can use here anything that can be passed to
moment().format. Default:
DD-MM-YYYY
popupPosition
|{string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default:
top left
inline
|{bool} If
true inline picker displayed. Default:
false
startMode
|{string} Display mode to start. One of ['year', 'month', 'day']. Default:
day
closable
|{bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a date
initialDate
|{string|moment|Date} Date on which calendar opens. By default it opens on today's date. (Do not be confused by property name. For setting some default value just set into
value prop).
disable
|{string|moment|Date|string[]|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as disabled
enable
|{string[]|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are enabled (the rest are disabled)
maxDate
|{string|moment} Maximum date that can be selected
minDate
|{string|moment} Minimum date that can be selected
inlineLabel
|{bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it.
closeOnMouseLeave
|{bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default:
true
preserveViewMode
|{bool} Preserve last mode (
day,
hour,
minute) each time user opens dialog. Default
true
mountNode
|{any} The node where the picker should mount.
onClear
|{func} Called after clear icon has clicked.
clearable
|{boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar.
clearIcon
|{any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input.
pickerWidth
|{string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to
style.width).
pickerStyle
|{object} Optional
style object for picker.
duration
|{number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default:
200
animation
|{string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default:
'scale'
marked
|{moment|Date|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as marked
markColor
|{string|SemanticCOLORs} String specifying the mark color. Must be one of the Semantic UI colors
localization
|{string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component.
icon
|{string|false} icon to display inside Input.
iconPosition
|{'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'.
hideMobileKeyboard
|{bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.
|Prop
|Description
|all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input
value
|{string} Currently selected value; must have format
dateFormat.
popupPosition
|{string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default:
top left
inline
|{bool} If
true inline picker displayed. Default:
false
closable
|{bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a time
inlineLabel
|{bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it.
closeOnMouseLeave
|{bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default:
true
timeFormat
|{string} One of ["24", "AMPM", "ampm"]. Default:
"24"
disableMinute
|{bool} If
true, minutes picker won't be shown after picking the hour. Default:
false
mountNode
|{any} The node where the picker should mount.
onClear
|{func} Called after clear icon has clicked.
clearable
|{boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar.
clearIcon
|{any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input.
pickerWidth
|{string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to
style.width).
pickerStyle
|{object} Optional
style object for picker.
duration
|{number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default:
200
animation
|{string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default:
'scale'
localization
|{string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component.
icon
|{string|false} icon to display inside Input.
iconPosition
|{'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'.
hideMobileKeyboard
|{bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.
|Prop
|Description
|all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input
value
|{string} Currently selected value; must have format
dateFormat.
dateTimeFormat
|{string} Datetime formatting string for the input's
value. You can use any string here that can be passed to
moment().format. If provided, it overrides
dateFormat,
divider, and
timeFormat. Note: this does not affect the formats used to display the pop-up date and time pickers; it only affects the format of the input's
value field. Default:
null
dateFormat
|{string} Date formatting string. You can use any string here that can be passed to
moment().format. Default:
DD-MM-YYYY. This formats only the date component of the datetime.
timeFormat
|{string} One of ["24", "AMPM", "ampm"]. Default:
"24"
divider
|{string} Date and time divider. Default:
disableMinute
|{bool} If
true, minutes picker won't be shown after picking the hour. Default:
false
popupPosition
|{string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default:
top left
inline
|{bool} If
true inline picker displayed. Default:
false
startMode
|{string} Display mode to start. One of ['year', 'month', 'day']. Default:
day
closable
|{bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a date-time
initialDate
|{string|moment|Date} Date on which calendar opens. By default it opens on today's date. (Do not be confused by property name. For setting some default value just set into
value prop).
disable
|{string|moment|string[]|moment[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as disabled
maxDate
|{string|moment} Maximum date that can be selected
minDate
|{string|moment} Minimum date that can be selected
inlineLabel
|{bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it.
closeOnMouseLeave
|{bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default:
true
preserveViewMode
|{bool} Preserve last mode (
day,
hour,
minute) each time user opens dialog. Default
true
mountNode
|{any} The node where the picker should mount.
onClear
|{func} Called after clear icon has clicked.
clearable
|{boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar.
clearIcon
|{any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input.
pickerWidth
|{string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to
style.width).
pickerStyle
|{object} Optional
style object for picker.
duration
|{number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default:
200
animation
|{string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default:
'scale'
marked
|{moment|Date|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as marked
markColor
|{string|SemanticCOLORs} String specifying the mark color. Must be one of the Semantic UI colors
localization
|{string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component.
icon
|{string|false} icon to display inside Input.
iconPosition
|{'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'.
hideMobileKeyboard
|{bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.
|Prop
|Description
|all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input
value
|{string} Currently selected value; must have format
dateFormat.
dateFormat
|{string} Date formatting string. You can use here anything that can be passed to
moment().format. Default:
DD.MM.YY
popupPosition
|{string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default:
top left
inline
|{bool} If
true inline picker displayed. Default:
false
closable
|{bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a dates range
initialDate
|{string|moment|Date} Date on which calendar opens. By default it opens on today's date. (Do not be confused by property name. For setting some default value just set into
value prop).
maxDate
|{string|moment} Maximum date that can be selected
minDate
|{string|moment} Minimum date that can be selected
inlineLabel
|{bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it.
closeOnMouseLeave
|{bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default:
true
mountNode
|{any} The node where the picker should mount.
onClear
|{func} Called after clear icon has clicked.
clearable
|{boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar.
clearIcon
|{any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input.
pickerWidth
|{string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to
style.width).
pickerStyle
|{object} Optional
style object for picker.
duration
|{number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default:
200
animation
|{string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default:
'scale'
marked
|{moment|Date|moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as marked
markColor
|{string|SemanticCOLORs} String specifying the mark color. Must be one of the Semantic UI colors
localization
|{string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component.
icon
|{string|false} icon to display inside Input.
iconPosition
|{'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'.
allowSameEndDate
|{boolean} Allow end date to be the same as start date.
hideMobileKeyboard
|{bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.
|Prop
|Description
|all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input
value
|{string} Currently selected value; must have format
dateFormat.
popupPosition
|{string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default:
top left
inline
|{bool} If
true inline picker displayed. Default:
false
closable
|{bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a year
inlineLabel
|{bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it.
closeOnMouseLeave
|{bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default:
true
initialDate
|{string|moment|Date} Date on which calendar opens. By default it opens on today's date. (Do not be confused by property name. For setting some default value just set into
value prop).
mountNode
|{any} The node where the picker should mount.
onClear
|{func} Called after clear icon has clicked.
clearable
|{boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar.
clearIcon
|{any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input.
pickerWidth
|{string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to
style.width).
pickerStyle
|{object} Optional
style object for picker.
duration
|{number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default:
200
animation
|{string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default:
'scale'
localization
|{string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component.
icon
|{string|false} icon to display inside Input.
iconPosition
|{'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'.
hideMobileKeyboard
|{bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.
|Prop
|Description
|all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input
value
|{string} Currently selected value; must have format
dateFormat.
popupPosition
|{string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default:
top left
inline
|{bool} If
true inline picker displayed. Default:
false
closable
|{bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a month
inlineLabel
|{bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it.
closeOnMouseLeave
|{bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default:
true
dateFormat
|{string} Moment date formatting string. Default:
"MMM"
disable
|{string|Moment|Date|string[]|Moment[]|Date[]} Date or list of dates that are displayed as disabled.
maxDate
|{string|Moment|Date|string[]|Moment[]|Date[]} Maximum date that can be selected.
minDate
|{string|Moment|Date|string[]|Moment[]|Date[]} Minimum date that can be selected.
mountNode
|{any} The node where the picker should mount.
onClear
|{func} Called after clear icon has clicked.
clearable
|{boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar.
clearIcon
|{any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input.
pickerWidth
|{string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to
style.width).
pickerStyle
|{object} Optional
style object for picker.
duration
|{number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default:
200
animation
|{string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default:
'scale'
localization
|{string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component.
icon
|{string|false} icon to display inside Input.
iconPosition
|{'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'.
hideMobileKeyboard
|{bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.
|Prop
|Description
|all that can be used with SUIR Form.Input
value
|{string} Currently selected value; must have format
dateFormat.
popupPosition
|{string} One of ['top left', 'top right', 'bottom left', 'bottom right', 'right center', 'left center', 'top center', 'bottom center']. Default:
top left
inline
|{bool} If
true inline picker displayed. Default:
false
closable
|{bool} If true, popup closes after selecting a month
inlineLabel
|{bool} A field can have its label next to instead of above it.
closeOnMouseLeave
|{bool} Should close when cursor leaves calendar popup. Default:
true
dateFormat
|{string} Moment date formatting string. Default:
"MMM"
maxDate
|{string|Moment|Date|string[]|Moment[]|Date[]} Maximum date that can be selected.
minDate
|{string|Moment|Date|string[]|Moment[]|Date[]} Minimum date that can be selected.
mountNode
|{any} The node where the picker should mount.
onClear
|{func} Called after clear icon has clicked.
clearable
|{boolean} Using the clearable setting will let users remove their selection from a calendar.
clearIcon
|{any} Optional Icon to display inside the clearable Input.
pickerWidth
|{string} Optional width value for picker (any string value that could be assigned to
style.width).
pickerStyle
|{object} Optional
style object for picker.
duration
|{number} Optional duration of the CSS transition animation in milliseconds. Default:
200
animation
|{string} Optional named animation event to used. Must be defined in CSS. Default:
'scale'
localization
|{string} Sets Moment date locale locally for this component.
icon
|{string|false} icon to display inside Input.
iconPosition
|{'left'|'right'} icon position inside Input. Default: 'right'.
hideMobileKeyboard
|{bool} Try to prevent mobile keyboard appearing.