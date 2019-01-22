No longer maintained. See Fomantic-UI for a more recently updated version of this module.

Calendar module for Semantic UI. See https://jsbin.com/ruqakehefa/ for example usage.

This was originally a PR for Semantic UI: https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI/pull/3256.

Installation

Install using bower:

bower install --save semantic-ui-calendar

Install using npm:

npm install --save semantic-ui-calendar

Include javascript and css in html:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/bower_components/semantic-ui-calendar/dist/calendar.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/bower_components/semantic-ui-calendar/dist/calendar.min.css" />

Compiling CSS from LESS

If you want to theme the calendar, or change some of the variables from the default theme, you can compile the LESS source using your favourite build tool.

Import the calendar.less file into your app.

@import 'definitions/modules/calendar' ;

Ensure that this module's src directory is included when compiling the LESS:

lessOptions: { paths : [ 'bower_components/semantic-ui-calendar/src' , ... ] }

Behavior

These functions can be called the same way you call Semantic UI behavior functions:

$( '#mycalendar' ).calendar( 'behavior name' , argumentOne, argumentTwo);

Behavior Description refresh Refresh the calendar. popup(arguments) Call the popup module (e.g. passing 'show' will show the calendar popup). focus Focus the calendar input. blur Blur the calendar input. clear Clear the selected date. get date Get the selected date. set date(date, updateInput = true, fireChange = true) Set the selected date. Pass false to updateInput to disable updating the input. Pass false to fireChange to disable the onChange callback for this change. get mode Get the current selection mode ( year , month , day , hour , minute ). set mode(mode) Set the current selection mode ( year , month , day , hour , minute ). get startDate Get the start date for range selection. set startDate(date) Set the start date for range selection. get endDate Get the end date for range selection. set endDate(date) Set the end date for range selection. get focusDate Get the currently focused date. set focusDate(date) Set the currently focused date.

Settings

The following settings are supported by this module: