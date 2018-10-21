openbase logo
Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/5232
Read All Reviews
lubber-de
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy
brandenxcoder
keeleighlawrence89

Readme

Semantic

Semantic UI

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI

CDNJS

Semantic is a UI framework designed for theming.

Key Features

  • 50+ UI elements
  • 3000 + CSS variables
  • 3 Levels of variable inheritance (similar to SublimeText)
  • Built with EM values for responsive design
  • Flexbox friendly

Semantic allows developers to build beautiful websites fast, with concise HTML, intuitive javascript, and simplified debugging, helping make front-end development a delightful experience. Semantic is responsively designed allowing your website to scale on multiple devices. Semantic is production ready and partnered with frameworks such as React, Angular, Meteor, and Ember, which means you can integrate it with any of these frameworks to organize your UI layer alongside your application logic.

2.4.0 Release (Sep 17th, 2018)

Semantic UI 2.4 is now available. Read up on what's new in the docs.

Migration info from 1.x can be found in the 2.0 release notes

User Support

Please help us keep the issue tracker organized. For technical questions that do not include a specific JSFiddle test case (bug reports), or feature request please use StackOverflow to find a solution.

Visit our contributing guide for more on what should be posted to GitHub Issues.

Install

npm install semantic-ui  # Use themes, import build/watch tasks into your own gulpfile.

Semantic UI includes an interactive installer to help setup your project.

Additional Versions

EnvironmentInstall ScriptRepo
CSS Onlynpm install semantic-ui-cssCSS Repo
LESS Onlynpm install semantic-ui-lessLESS Repo
LESS pluginnpm install less-plugin-semantic-uiLESS Plugin Repo
EmberJSember install:addon semantic-ui-emberEmber Repo
Meteor - LESSmeteor add semantic:uiMeteor Repo
Meteor - CSSmeteor add semantic:ui-cssCSS Repo
Bowerbower install semantic-ui

Check out our integration wiki for more options.

Browser Support

  • Last 2 Versions FF, Chrome, Safari Mac
  • IE 11+
  • Android 4.4+, Chrome for Android 44+
  • iOS Safari 7+
  • Microsoft Edge 12+

Although some components will work in IE9, grids and other flexbox components are not supported by IE9 and may not appear correctly.

Community

Getting Help

Please do not post usage questions to GitHub Issues. For these types of questions use our [Gitter chatroom] or StackOverflow.

Submitting Bugs and Enhancements

GitHub Issues is for suggesting enhancements and reporting bugs. Before submiting a bug make sure you do the following:

  • Check out our contributing guide for info on our release cycle.
  • Fork this boilerplate JSFiddle to create a test case for your bug. If a bug is apparent in the docs, that's ok as a test case, just make it clear exactly how to reproduce the issue. Only bugs that include a test case can be triaged.

Pull Requests

When adding pull requests, be sure to merge into the next branch. If you need to demonstrate a fix in next release, you can use this JSFiddle

International

  • Chinese A Chinese mirror site is available at http://www.semantic-ui.cn.
  • Right-to-Left (RTL) An RTL version can be created using our build tools by selecting rtl from the install script.
  • Translation To help translate see the Wiki Guide for translations.

Resources

ResourceDescription
Bugs & Feature RequestsAll bug submission require a link to a test case, and a set of steps to reproduce the issue. You can make a test case by forking this JSFiddle, then submit your bug report on GitHub Issues
Live ChatJoin our Gitter.im Room
Newsletter UpdatesSign up for updates at semantic-ui.com
Additional ResourcesSubmit a question on StackOverflow or ask our Google Group

Places to Help

ProjectHow To HelpNext Step
LocalizationHelp us translate Semantic UI into your languageJoin our Translation Community
SCSSSASS needs PR to support variables inside @importAdd Pull Request for #739
AngularHelp develop angular bindingsReach Out on GitHub Issues
Guides & TutorialsHelp write guides and tutorialsJoin the discussion

Reaching Out

If you'd like to start a conversation about Semantic feel free to e-mail me at jack@semantic-ui.com

Flattr This

100
Marco 'Lubber' WienkoopBerlin, Germany2 Ratings2 Reviews
August 14, 2020
Abandoned
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

It is not maintained anymore. That's why the official community fork fomantic-ui.com exists since 2 years to keep it alive. Fomantic-UI already fixed hundreds of bugs and added new features like calendar, slider, toast, emoji and central options to disable certain variants or colors easily

2
Ikaer
hammy2899
rohanSaroha-pharmeasy30 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago

It’s one of the best ui libraries and the documentation is quite good.Semantic ui react provides react components which are fully supported by all js bundlers.You can simply use semantic elements and modify it according to your need.

1
s-r-aman
Branden MetcalfeUnderground14 Ratings13 Reviews
I'm the firestarter
July 8, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

If you're looking for a highly-themeable UI framework, look no further. Semantic UI offers a flexible, unopinionated framework for creating user interfaces. The default design is aesthetic and simple, and you can easily create your own color themes and customize the look & feel of elements. The built in grid and responsiveness support is also sublime. Recommended!

0
Keeleigh Lawrence4 Ratings4 Reviews
Freelance Dev ♥ JavaScript
July 9, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Semantic is great if you want to hack together a fully fledged website very quickly. It's very intuitive, and I would recommend it to any developer looking to take advantage of modern tooling.

1
oshliaer
FranziBerlin, Germany23 Ratings0 Reviews
Web Developer @instafreight 🦾🖤 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 // JavaScript/TypeScript, React/Redux, PHP/Phalcon
11 days ago

