Semantic is a UI framework designed for theming.
Key Features
Semantic allows developers to build beautiful websites fast, with concise HTML, intuitive javascript, and simplified debugging, helping make front-end development a delightful experience. Semantic is responsively designed allowing your website to scale on multiple devices. Semantic is production ready and partnered with frameworks such as React, Angular, Meteor, and Ember, which means you can integrate it with any of these frameworks to organize your UI layer alongside your application logic.
Semantic UI
2.4 is now available. Read up on what's new in the docs.
Migration info from
1.x can be found in the 2.0 release notes
Please help us keep the issue tracker organized. For technical questions that do not include a specific JSFiddle test case (bug reports), or feature request please use StackOverflow to find a solution.
Visit our contributing guide for more on what should be posted to GitHub Issues.
npm install semantic-ui # Use themes, import build/watch tasks into your own gulpfile.
Semantic UI includes an interactive installer to help setup your project.
|Environment
|Install Script
|Repo
|CSS Only
npm install semantic-ui-css
|CSS Repo
|LESS Only
npm install semantic-ui-less
|LESS Repo
|LESS plugin
npm install less-plugin-semantic-ui
|LESS Plugin Repo
|EmberJS
ember install:addon semantic-ui-ember
|Ember Repo
|Meteor - LESS
meteor add semantic:ui
|Meteor Repo
|Meteor - CSS
meteor add semantic:ui-css
|CSS Repo
|Bower
bower install semantic-ui
Check out our integration wiki for more options.
Although some components will work in IE9, grids and other flexbox components are not supported by IE9 and may not appear correctly.
Please do not post usage questions to GitHub Issues. For these types of questions use our [Gitter chatroom] or StackOverflow.
GitHub Issues is for suggesting enhancements and reporting bugs. Before submiting a bug make sure you do the following:
When adding pull requests, be sure to merge into the next branch. If you need to demonstrate a fix in
next release, you can use this JSFiddle
rtl from the install script.
|Resource
|Description
|Bugs & Feature Requests
|All bug submission require a link to a test case, and a set of steps to reproduce the issue. You can make a test case by forking this JSFiddle, then submit your bug report on GitHub Issues
|Live Chat
|Join our Gitter.im Room
|Newsletter Updates
|Sign up for updates at semantic-ui.com
|Additional Resources
|Submit a question on StackOverflow or ask our Google Group
|Project
|How To Help
|Next Step
|Localization
|Help us translate Semantic UI into your language
|Join our Translation Community
|SCSS
|SASS needs PR to support variables inside
@import
|Add Pull Request for #739
|Angular
|Help develop angular bindings
|Reach Out on GitHub Issues
|Guides & Tutorials
|Help write guides and tutorials
|Join the discussion
If you'd like to start a conversation about Semantic feel free to e-mail me at jack@semantic-ui.com
It is not maintained anymore. That's why the official community fork fomantic-ui.com exists since 2 years to keep it alive. Fomantic-UI already fixed hundreds of bugs and added new features like calendar, slider, toast, emoji and central options to disable certain variants or colors easily
It’s one of the best ui libraries and the documentation is quite good.Semantic ui react provides react components which are fully supported by all js bundlers.You can simply use semantic elements and modify it according to your need.
If you're looking for a highly-themeable UI framework, look no further. Semantic UI offers a flexible, unopinionated framework for creating user interfaces. The default design is aesthetic and simple, and you can easily create your own color themes and customize the look & feel of elements. The built in grid and responsiveness support is also sublime. Recommended!
Semantic is great if you want to hack together a fully fledged website very quickly. It's very intuitive, and I would recommend it to any developer looking to take advantage of modern tooling.