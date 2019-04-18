openbase logo
semantic-search-poc

by react-boilerplate
1.0.4

🔥 A highly scalable, offline-first foundation with the best developer experience and a focus on performance and best practices.

Readme

react boilerplate banner
Start your next react project in seconds
A highly scalable, offline-first foundation with the best DX and a focus on performance and best practices


Created by Max Stoiber and maintained with ❤️ by an amazing team of developers.

Features

Quick scaffolding
Create components, containers, routes, selectors and sagas - and their tests - right from the CLI!
Instant feedback
Enjoy the best DX (Developer eXperience) and code your app at the speed of thought! Your saved changes to the CSS and JS are reflected instantaneously without refreshing the page. Preserve application state even when you update something in the underlying code!
Predictable state management
Unidirectional data flow allows for change logging and time travel debugging.
Next generation JavaScript
Use template strings, object destructuring, arrow functions, JSX syntax and more.
Next generation CSS
Write composable CSS that's co-located with your components for complete modularity. Unique generated class names keep the specificity low while eliminating style clashes. Ship only the styles that are on the page for the best performance.
Industry-standard routing
It's natural to want to add pages (e.g. `/about`) to your application, and routing makes this possible.
Industry-standard i18n internationalization support
Scalable apps need to support multiple languages, easily add and support multiple languages with `react-intl`.
Offline-first
The next frontier in performant web apps: availability without a network connection from the instant your users load the app.
Static code analysis
Focus on writing new features without worrying about formatting or code quality. With the right editor setup, your code will automatically be formatted and linted as you work.
SEO
We support SEO (document head tags management) for search engines that support indexing of JavaScript content. (eg. Google)

But wait... there's more!

  • The best test setup: Automatically guarantee code quality and non-breaking changes. (Seen a react app with 100% test coverage before?)
  • Native web app: Your app's new home? The home screen of your users' phones.
  • The fastest fonts: Say goodbye to vacant text.
  • Stay fast: Profile your app's performance from the comfort of your command line!
  • Catch problems: AppVeyor and TravisCI setups included by default, so your tests get run automatically on Windows and Unix.

There’s also a fantastic video on how to structure your React.js apps with scalability in mind. It provides rationale for the majority of boilerplate's design decisions.

Keywords: React.js, Redux, Hot Reloading, ESNext, Babel, react-router, Offline First, ServiceWorker, styled-components, redux-saga, FontFaceObserver

Quick start

  1. Make sure that you have Node.js v8.15.1 and npm v5 or above installed.
  2. Clone this repo using git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/react-boilerplate/react-boilerplate.git <YOUR_PROJECT_NAME>
  3. Move to the appropriate directory: cd <YOUR_PROJECT_NAME>.
  4. Run npm run setup in order to install dependencies and clean the git repo.
    At this point you can run npm start to see the example app at http://localhost:3000.
  5. Run npm run clean to delete the example app.

Now you're ready to rumble!

Please note that this boilerplate is production-ready and not meant for beginners! If you're just starting out with react or redux, please refer to https://github.com/petehunt/react-howto instead. If you want a solid, battle-tested base to build your next product upon and have some experience with react, this is the perfect start for you.

Documentation

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Max Stoiber
Max Stoiber
💻 📖 🤔 👀 ⚠️		Julien Benchetrit
Julien Benchetrit
💻 💬 📖 👀 🚧		Sara Federico
Sara Federico
💻 👀 💬 📖 🚧		Justin Greenberg
Justin Greenberg
💻 👀		Jon Winn
Jon Winn
💻 👀		Johan Meester
Johan Meester
💻 ⚠️ 📖		Yaroslav Kiliba
Yaroslav Kiliba
💻		Glen Ihrig
Glen Ihrig
💻
Somasundaram Ayyappan
Somasundaram Ayyappan
💻		Oliver Turner
Oliver Turner
💻		Samuel Sharpe
Samuel Sharpe
💻		Mihir Karandikar
Mihir Karandikar
💻		Vaibhav Verma
Vaibhav Verma
💻		Sébastien Dubois
Sébastien Dubois
💻		Chainarong Tangsurakit
Chainarong Tangsurakit
💻		Amila Welihinda
Amila Welihinda
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Supporters

This project would not be possible without the support of these amazing folks. Become a sponsor to get your company in front of thousands of engaged react developers and help us out!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2019 Maximilian Stoiber. For more information see LICENSE.md.

