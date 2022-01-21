WebRTC Semantic SDP

Minimal SDP information semantic data model and parsing tools.

Motivation

Have you ever tried to mangle or process an SDP and got stuck about how to you change the information instead of what information do you want to access?

This project provies an abstraction layer on top of SDP that allows to acces and modify the information semantically, that is, it stores the SDP information and their relationships and allows you to get free of the acutal SDP semantics.

As it is meant to be used on WebRTC to WebRTC scenarios, so some SDP information can be safelly ignored, allowing to provide a simple and intuitive API.

Both Unified and Plan B are currently supported

Assumptions

We assume that:

Bundle is used

Trickle ICE or ICE lite is used

DTLS is used

RTCP mux is used

For the future

If you think it further exchanging the SDP information is all that it is needed to perform a peer to peer SDP exchange, so the intention is to provide serialization functions to be able to use this over the wire and only parse/serialize it on the endpoints or server side.

Note also that there is some similarity ORTC RTP parameters, but well done ;)

Install

npm i --save semantic-sdp

Usage

const SemanticSDP = require ( 'semantic-sdp' );

API Documention

You can check the full object documentation here.

Example

const SemanticSDP = require ( "semantic-sdp" ); var offer = SemanticSDP.SDPInfo.process(sdp); const dtls = new DTLSInfo(Setup.PASSIVE, "sha-256" , "F2:AA:0E:C3:22:59:5E:14:95:69:92:3D:13:B4:84:24:2C:C2:A2:C0:3E:FD:34:8E:5E:EA:6F:AF:52:CE:E6:0F" ); const ice = new ICEInfo( "af46F" , "a34FasdS++jdfofdslkjsd/SDV" ); const candidate = new CandidateInfo( 1 , 1 , "udp" , 2122260223 , "192.168.0.196" , 56143 , "host" ); let answer = new SDPInfo(); answer.setDTLS(dtls); answer.setICE(ice); answer.addCandidate(candidate); let audioOffer = offer.getMedia( "audio" ); if (audioOffer) { let audio = new MediaInfo( "audio" , "audio" ); let opus = audioOffer.getCodec( "opus" ); audio.addCodec(opus); for ( let extension of audioOffer.getExtensions().entries()) audio.addExtension(extension[ 0 ], extension[ 1 ]); answer.addMedia(audio); } let videoOffer = offer.getMedia( "video" ); if (videoOffer) { let video = new MediaInfo( "video" , "video" ); let vp9 = videoOffer.getCodec( "vp9" ); let fec = videoOffer.getCodec( "flexfec-03" ); video.addCodec(vp9); if (fec) video.addCodec(fec); video.setBitrate( 1024 ); for ( let extension of videoOffer.getExtensions().entries()) video.addExtension(extension[ 0 ], extension[ 1 ]); answer.addMedia(video); } let ssrc = 1000 ; for ( let i= 1 ;i< 4 ;i++) { let track; let stream = new StreamInfo( "sream" +i); track = new TrackInfo( "video" , "track1" ); const media = ssrc++; const rtx = ssrc++; const fec = ssrc++; track.addSSRC(media); track.addSSRC(rtx); track.addSSRC(fec); track.addSourceGroup( new SourceGroupInfo( "FID" ,[media,rtx])); track.addSourceGroup( new SourceGroupInfo( "FEC-FR" ,[media,fec])); stream.addTrack(track); track = new TrackInfo( "audio" , "track2" ); track.addSSRC(ssrc++); stream.addTrack(track); answer.addStream(stream); } const str = answer.toString(); const json = JSON .stringifu(answer.plain());

The SDP output will be :

v = 0 o =- 1489500633629 1 IN IP4 127.0 . 0.1 s =semantic-sdp c =IN IP4 0.0 . 0.0 t = 0 0 a =msid-semantic: WMS * m =audio 9 UDP/TLS/RTP/SAVPF 111 a =rtpmap: 111 opus/ 48000 / 2 a =rtcp-fb: 111 transport-cc a =extmap: 1 urn:ietf:params:rtp-hdrext:ssrc-audio-level a =setup:passive a =mid:audio a =sendrecv a =ice-ufrag:af46F a =ice-pwd:a34FasdS++jdfofdslkjsd/SDV a =fingerprint:sha- 256 F2:AA: 0 E:C3: 22 : 59 : 5 E: 14 : 95 : 69 : 92 : 3 D: 13 :B4: 84 : 24 : 2 C:C2:A2:C0: 3 E:FD: 34 : 8 E: 5 E:EA: 6 F:AF: 52 :CE:E6: 0 F a =candidate: 1 1 udp 2122260223 192.168 . 0.196 56143 typ host a =ssrc: 1003 cname:sream1 a =ssrc: 1003 msid:sream1 track2 a =ssrc: 1007 cname:sream2 a =ssrc: 1007 msid:sream2 track2 a =ssrc: 1011 cname:sream3 a =ssrc: 1011 msid:sream3 track2 a =rtcp-mux a =rtcp-rsize m =video 9 UDP/TLS/RTP/SAVPF 98 99 125 b =AS: 1024 a =rtpmap: 98 VP9/ 90000 a =rtpmap: 99 rtx/ 90000 a =rtpmap: 125 flexfec- 03 / 90000 a =fmtp: 99 apt= 98 a =rtcp-fb: 98 transport-cc a =rtcp-fb: 125 transport-cc a =extmap: 2 urn:ietf:params:rtp-hdrext:t off set a =extmap: 3 http://www.webrtc.org/experiments/rtp-hdrext/abs-send-time a =extmap: 4 urn: 3 gpp:video-orientation a =extmap: 5 http://www.ietf.org/id/draft-holmer-rmcat-transport-wide-cc-extensions- 01 a =extmap: 6 http://www.webrtc.org/experiments/rtp-hdrext/playout-delay a =setup:passive a =mid:video a =sendrecv a =ice-ufrag:af46F a =ice-pwd:a34FasdS++jdfofdslkjsd/SDV a =fingerprint:sha- 256 F2:AA: 0 E:C3: 22 : 59 : 5 E: 14 : 95 : 69 : 92 : 3 D: 13 :B4: 84 : 24 : 2 C:C2:A2:C0: 3 E:FD: 34 : 8 E: 5 E:EA: 6 F:AF: 52 :CE:E6: 0 F a =candidate: 1 1 udp 2122260223 192.168 . 0.196 56143 typ host a =ssrc: 1000 cname:sream1 a =ssrc: 1000 msid:sream1 track1 a =ssrc: 1001 cname:sream1 a =ssrc: 1001 msid:sream1 track1 a =ssrc: 1002 cname:sream1 a =ssrc: 1002 msid:sream1 track1 a =ssrc: 1004 cname:sream2 a =ssrc: 1004 msid:sream2 track1 a =ssrc: 1005 cname:sream2 a =ssrc: 1005 msid:sream2 track1 a =ssrc: 1006 cname:sream2 a =ssrc: 1006 msid:sream2 track1 a =ssrc: 1008 cname:sream3 a =ssrc: 1008 msid:sream3 track1 a =ssrc: 1009 cname:sream3 a =ssrc: 1009 msid:sream3 track1 a =ssrc: 1010 cname:sream3 a =ssrc: 1010 msid:sream3 track1 a =ssrc-group:FID 1000 1001 a =ssrc-group:FEC-FR 1000 1002 a =ssrc-group:FID 1004 1005 a =ssrc-group:FEC-FR 1004 1006 a =ssrc-group:FID 1008 1009 a =ssrc-group:FEC-FR 1008 1010 a =rtcp-mux a =rtcp-rsize

And the serialized JSON string:

{ "version" : 1 , "streams" : [ { "tracks" : [ { "media" : "video" , "id" : "track1" , "ssrcs" : [ 1000 , 1001 , 1002 ], "groups" : [ { "semantics" : "FID" , "ssrcs" : [ 1000 , 1001 ] }, { "semantics" : "FEC-FR" , "ssrcs" : [ 1000 , 1002 ] } ] }, { "media" : "audio" , "id" : "track2" , "ssrcs" : [ 1003 ], "groups" : [ ] } ] }, { "tracks" : [ { "media" : "video" , "id" : "track1" , "ssrcs" : [ 1004 , 1005 , 1006 ], "groups" : [ { "semantics" : "FID" , "ssrcs" : [ 1004 , 1005 ] }, { "semantics" : "FEC-FR" , "ssrcs" : [ 1004 , 1006 ] } ] }, { "media" : "audio" , "id" : "track2" , "ssrcs" : [ 1007 ], "groups" : [ ] } ] }, { "tracks" : [ { "media" : "video" , "id" : "track1" , "ssrcs" : [ 1008 , 1009 , 1010 ], "groups" : [ { "semantics" : "FID" , "ssrcs" : [ 1008 , 1009 ] }, { "semantics" : "FEC-FR" , "ssrcs" : [ 1008 , 1010 ] } ] }, { "media" : "audio" , "id" : "track2" , "ssrcs" : [ 1011 ], "groups" : [ ] } ] } ], "medias" : [ { "type" : "audio" , "direction" : "sendrecv" , "extensions" : { "1" : "urn:ietf:params:rtp-hdrext:ssrc-audio-level" }, "codecs" : [ { "codec" : "opus" , "type" : 111 , "params" : { "minptime" : "10" , "useinbandfec" : "1" } } ] }, { "type" : "video" , "direction" : "sendrecv" , "extensions" : { "2" : "urn:ietf:params:rtp-hdrext:toffset" , "3" : "http:\/\/www.webrtc.org\/experiments\/rtp-hdrext\/abs-send-time" , "4" : "urn:3gpp:video-orientation" , "5" : "http:\/\/www.ietf.org\/id\/draft-holmer-rmcat-transport-wide-cc-extensions-01" , "6" : "http:\/\/www.webrtc.org\/experiments\/rtp-hdrext\/playout-delay" }, "codecs" : [ { "codec" : "VP9" , "type" : 98 , "params" : { } }, { "codec" : "flexfec-03" , "type" : 125 , "params" : { "repair-window" : "10000000" } } ], "bitrate" : 1024 } ], "candidates" : [ { "foundation" : 1 , "componentId" : 1 , "transport" : "udp" , "priority" : 2122260223 , "address" : "192.168.0.196" , "port" : 56143 , "type" : "host" } ], "ice" : { "ufrag" : "af46F" , "pwd" : "a34FasdS++jdfofdslkjsd\/SDV" }, "dtls" : { "hash" : "sha-256" , "fingerprint" : "F2:AA:0E:C3:22:59:5E:14:95:69:92:3D:13:B4:84:24:2C:C2:A2:C0:3E:FD:34:8E:5E:EA:6F:AF:52:CE:E6:0F" } }

Author

Sergio Garcia Murillo @ Medooze

License

MIT