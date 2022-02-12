openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
srv

semantic-release-vsce

by Morten Henriksen
3.5.0 (see all)

semantic-release plugin to package and publish VS Code extensions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

845

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

semantic-release-vsce

semantic-release plugin to package and publish VS Code extensions.

npm downloads ci dependencies peerDependencies semantic-release

Add config to package.json

Use semantic-release-vsce as part of verifyConditions and publish.

{
  "scripts": {
    "semantic-release": "semantic-release"
  },
  "release": {
    "verifyConditions": [
      "semantic-release-vsce",
      "@semantic-release/github"
    ],
    "prepare": {
      "path": "semantic-release-vsce",
      "packageVsix": true
    },
    "publish": [
      "semantic-release-vsce",
      {
        "path": "@semantic-release/github",
        "assets": "*.vsix"
      }
    ]
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "semantic-release": "^17.0.0",
    "semantic-release-vsce": "^2.1.0",
  }
}

If packageVsix is set, will also generate a .vsix file at the set file path after publishing. If is a string, it will be used as value for --out of vsce package. It is recommended to upload this to your GitHub release page so your users can easily rollback to an earlier version if a version ever introduces a bad bug.

Publishing to OpenVSX

Publishing extensions to OpenVSX using this plugin is easy:

  1. Get a valid personal access token with the correct privileges to the publisher namespace in OpenVSX. In order to get the personal access token, check this page.

  2. Configure the OVSX_PAT environment variable in your CI with the token that you created.

  3. Enjoy! The plugin will automatically detect the environment variable and it will publish to OpenVSX, no additional configuration is needed.

Working with older versions

This example is for semantic-release v15.
Prior to v15, prepare was part of publish - if you are using v14, you must pass the packageVsix option to publish instead.
Prior to v13, you had to override getLastRelease to use @semantic-release/git instead of the default @semantic-release/npm. This is no longer needed.

Travis example

Secret environment variables: VSCE_PAT

Example:

# .travis.yml

cache:
  directories:
    - ~/.npm

script:
  - npm test

stages:
  - test
  - name: release
    if: branch = master AND type = push AND fork = false

jobs:
  include:
    - stage: release
      language: node_js
      node_js: '10.18'
      script: npm run semantic-release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial