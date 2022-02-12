semantic-release plugin to package and publish VS Code extensions.

Add config to package.json

Use semantic-release-vsce as part of verifyConditions and publish .

{ "scripts" : { "semantic-release" : "semantic-release" }, "release" : { "verifyConditions" : [ "semantic-release-vsce" , "@semantic-release/github" ], "prepare" : { "path" : "semantic-release-vsce" , "packageVsix" : true }, "publish" : [ "semantic-release-vsce" , { "path" : "@semantic-release/github" , "assets" : "*.vsix" } ] }, "devDependencies" : { "semantic-release" : "^17.0.0" , "semantic-release-vsce" : "^2.1.0" , } }

If packageVsix is set, will also generate a .vsix file at the set file path after publishing. If is a string, it will be used as value for --out of vsce package . It is recommended to upload this to your GitHub release page so your users can easily rollback to an earlier version if a version ever introduces a bad bug.

Publishing to OpenVSX

Publishing extensions to OpenVSX using this plugin is easy:

Get a valid personal access token with the correct privileges to the publisher namespace in OpenVSX. In order to get the personal access token, check this page. Configure the OVSX_PAT environment variable in your CI with the token that you created. Enjoy! The plugin will automatically detect the environment variable and it will publish to OpenVSX, no additional configuration is needed.

Working with older versions

This example is for semantic-release v15.

Prior to v15, prepare was part of publish - if you are using v14, you must pass the packageVsix option to publish instead.

Prior to v13, you had to override getLastRelease to use @semantic-release/git instead of the default @semantic-release/npm . This is no longer needed.

Travis example

Secret environment variables: VSCE_PAT

Example: