semantic-release plugin to package and publish VS Code extensions.
Use
semantic-release-vsce as part of
verifyConditions and
publish.
{
"scripts": {
"semantic-release": "semantic-release"
},
"release": {
"verifyConditions": [
"semantic-release-vsce",
"@semantic-release/github"
],
"prepare": {
"path": "semantic-release-vsce",
"packageVsix": true
},
"publish": [
"semantic-release-vsce",
{
"path": "@semantic-release/github",
"assets": "*.vsix"
}
]
},
"devDependencies": {
"semantic-release": "^17.0.0",
"semantic-release-vsce": "^2.1.0",
}
}
If
packageVsix is set, will also generate a .vsix file at the set file path after publishing. If is a string, it will be used as value for
--out of
vsce package.
It is recommended to upload this to your GitHub release page so your users can easily rollback to an earlier version if a version ever introduces a bad bug.
Publishing extensions to OpenVSX using this plugin is easy:
Get a valid personal access token with the correct privileges to the publisher namespace in OpenVSX. In order to get the personal access token, check this page.
Configure the
OVSX_PAT environment variable in your CI with the token that you created.
Enjoy! The plugin will automatically detect the environment variable and it will publish to OpenVSX, no additional configuration is needed.
This example is for
semantic-release v15.
Prior to v15,
prepare was part of
publish - if you are using v14, you must pass the
packageVsix option to
publish instead.
Prior to v13, you had to override
getLastRelease to use
@semantic-release/git instead of the default
@semantic-release/npm. This is no longer needed.
Secret environment variables:
VSCE_PAT
Example:
# .travis.yml
cache:
directories:
- ~/.npm
script:
- npm test
stages:
- test
- name: release
if: branch = master AND type = push AND fork = false
jobs:
include:
- stage: release
language: node_js
node_js: '10.18'
script: npm run semantic-release