semantic-release plugin to get release notifications on slack from a slack bot
|Step
|Description
success
|Send a slack message to notify of a new release.
fail
|Send a slack message to notify of a failed release.
Add the plugin to your npm-project:
$ npm install semantic-release-slack-bot -D
The corresponding slack app has to be installed in your slack workspace as well. Follow the instructions under configuration for more information.
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
[
"semantic-release-slack-bot",
{
"notifyOnSuccess": false,
"notifyOnFail": false,
"slackWebhook": "https://my-webhook.com",
"branchesConfig": [
{
"pattern": "lts/*",
"notifyOnFail": true
},
{
"pattern": "master1",
"notifyOnSuccess": true,
"notifyOnFail": true
}
]
}
]
]
}
With this example:
The official documentation says that a developer cannot override the default name, channel or icon that are associated with the webhook, but some users of this library reported that they were able to.
slackName (or
SLACK_NAME env var) for overriding slack app name
slackIcon (or
SLACK_ICON env var) for overriding slack app icon
slackChannel (or
SLACK_CHANNEL env var) for overriding slack channel
WARNING: This is not mentioned in the official documentation, so use at your own risk.
This configuration can be used with a bot Slack Access token with minimum permissions of
chat:write.
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
[
"semantic-release-slack-bot",
{
"notifyOnSuccess": false,
"notifyOnFail": false,
"slackToken": "token",
"slackChannel": "my-channel-name",
"branchesConfig": [
{
"pattern": "lts/*",
"notifyOnFail": true
},
{
"pattern": "master1",
"notifyOnSuccess": true,
"notifyOnFail": true
}
]
}
]
]
}
With this example:
The plugin uses a slack webhook which you get by adding the slack app to your slack workspace. Register the app using the button below or this link.
For the security concerned, feel free to create your own slack app and create a webhook or inspect the server code that does this creation for you at create-webhook.js. The only required permission for the webhook is to publish to a single channel.
Installing the app will yield you with a webhook that the app uses to publish updates to your selected channel. The Slack webhook authentication link is required and needs to be kept a secret. It should be defined in the environment variables.
If you are creating your own slack app you can choose to use a bot access token and channel instead of the webhook with at least one of the following permission scopes.
chat:write with this permission scope the app/bot must be added to any channels before it can post to them
chat:write.public with this permission scope we can automatically post to any public channel for more information see here
Options can be defined in the environment where you will run semantic release. This can be done by exporting it in bash or in the user interface of your CI provider.
Alternatively, you can pass the webhook as a configuration option or use an Access Token.
|Variable
|Description
SLACK_WEBHOOK
|Slack webhook created when adding app to workspace.
SLACK_TOKEN
|Slack bot Access token.
SLACK_CHANNEL
|Slack channel name or id to send notifications to.
SLACK_ICON
|Slack bot app icon.
SLACK_NAME
|Slack bot app name.
SEMANTIC_RELEASE_PACKAGE
|Override or add package name instead of npm package name
|Option
|Description
|Default
notifyOnSuccess
|Determines if a successful release should trigger a slack message to be sent. If
false this plugin does nothing on success.
|false
notifyOnFail
|Determines if a failed release should trigger a slack message to be sent. If
false this plugin does nothing on fail.
|false
onSuccessFunction
|Provides a function for the slack message object on success when
notifyOnSuccess is
true. See function.
|undefined
onFailFunction
|Provides a function for the slack message object on fail when
notifyOnFail is
true. See function.
|undefined
onSuccessTemplate
|Provides a template for the slack message object on success when
notifyOnSuccess is
true. See templating.
|undefined
onFailTemplate
|Provides a template for the slack message object on fail when
notifyOnFail is
true. See templating.
|undefined
markdownReleaseNotes
|Pass release notes through markdown to slack formatter before rendering.
|false
slackWebhookEnVar
|This decides what the environment variable for exporting the slack webhook value.
|SLACK_WEBHOOK
slackWebhook
|Slack webhook created when adding app to workspace.
|value of the environment variable matching
slackWebhookEnVar
slackTokenEnVar
|This decides what the environment variable for exporting the slack token value.
|SLACK_TOKEN
slackToken
|Slack bot token.
|value of the environment variable matching
slackTokenEnVar
slackChannelEnVar
|This decides what the environment variable for exporting the slack channel value.
|SLACK_CHANNEL
slackChannel
|Slack channel name or id to send notifications to.
|value of the environment variable matching
slackChannelEnVar
slackIconEnVar
|This decides what the environment variable for specifying the slack app icon with slack emoji. ex.
:smile: or
smile (without semicolons)
|SLACK_ICON
slackIcon
|Slack app icon
|value of the environment variable matching
slackIconEnVar
slackNameEnVar
|This decides what the environment variable for specifying the slack app name
|SLACK_NAME
slackName
|Slack app name
|value of the environment variable matching
slackNameEnVar
packageName
|Override or add package name instead of npm package name
|SEMANTIC_RELEASE_PACKAGE or npm package name
unsafeMaxLength
|Maximum character length for the release notes before truncation. If unsafeMaxLength is too high, messages can be dropped. Read here for more information. Set to '0' to turn off truncation entirely.
|2900
branchesConfig
|Allow to specify a custom configuration for branches which match a given pattern. For every branches matching a branch config, the config will be merged with the one put at the root. A key "pattern" used to filter the branch using glob expression must be contained in every branchesConfig.
|[]
If a function is provided with either the
onSuccessFunction or
onFailFunction options, it will be used for the respective slack message. The function should return an object that follows the Slack API message structure. The function is passed two objects,
pluginConfig and
context, the same objects that are passed to plugins.
Note: This only works with a configuration file that exports an object (see below for an example).
const slackifyMarkdown = require('slackify-markdown')
const { chunkifyString } = require('semantic-release-slack-bot/lib/chunkifier')
const onSuccessFunction = (pluginConfig, context) => {
const releaseNotes = slackifyMarkdown(context.nextRelease.notes)
const text = `Updates to ${
pluginConfig.packageName
} has been released to *Stage!*`
const headerBlock = {
type: 'section',
text: {
type: 'mrkdwn',
text
}
}
return {
text,
blocks: [
headerBlock,
...chunkifyString(releaseNotes, 2900).map(chunk => {
return {
type: 'section',
text: {
type: 'mrkdwn',
text: chunk
}
}
})
]
}
}
module.exports = {
branches: ['master'],
preset: 'eslint',
plugins: [
[
'semantic-release-slack-bot',
{
notifyOnSuccess: true,
onSuccessFunction,
packageName: 'Testing Semantic Release'
}
]
]
}
If a template is provided via either the
onSuccessTemplate or
onFailTemplate options, it will be used for the respective slack message. The template should be an object that follows the Slack API message structure. Strings within the template will have keywords replaced:
|Keyword
|Description
|Example
|Template
$package_name
|The name of the package.
|semantic-release-test
|Both
$npm_package_version
|The version of the release.
|1.0.93
|onSuccessTemplate
$repo_path
|The repository path.
|juliuscc/semantic-release-test
|Both
$repo_url
|The repository URL.
|https://github.com/juliuscc/semantic-release-test
|Both
$release_notes
|The notes of the release.
|onSuccessTemplate
A sample configuration with template can look like this
"onSuccessTemplate": {
"text": "A new version of $package_name with version $npm_package_version has been released at $repo_url!"
}
There are two helper functions exported by the
chunkifier module.
chunkifyArray takes an array of strings and returns a new array based on
maxLength and
delimiter.
delimiter is optional and defaults to newline.
chunkifyString takes a string and returns an array based on
maxLength and
delimiter.
delimiter is optional and defaults to newline.
See respective implementation for more details.