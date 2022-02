Replace version placeholders with calculated version in any files before publishing

Example

"plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , "@semantic-release/github" , "@semantic-release/npm" , [ "semantic-release-plugin-update-version-in-files" , { "files" : [ "version.js" ], "placeholder" : "0.0.0-development" }] ]

If "files" is not set, it defaults to [ "version.js" ] . Glob patterns are supported via glob. If placeholder is not set, it defaults to "0.0.0-development" .

See also: semantic-release plugins configuration.

License

ISC