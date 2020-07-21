semantic-release plugin to publish a jira release.

Step Description verifyConditions Validate the config options and check for a JIRA_AUTH in the environment sucess Find all tickets from commits and add them to a new release on JIRA

Install

$ npm install --save-dev semantic-release-jira-releases $ yarn add --dev semantic-release-jira-releases

Configuration

The plugin should be added to your config

{ "plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" , "@semantic-release/git" , [ "semantic-release-jira-releases" , { "projectId" : "UH" , "releaseNameTemplate" : "Test v${version}" , "jiraHost" : "uphabit.atlassian.net" , "ticketPrefixes" : [ "TEST" , "UH" ], "ticketRegex" : "[a-zA-Z]{3,5}-\\d{3,5}" }] ] } Please note that `ticketRegex` cannot be used together with `ticketPrefixes`.