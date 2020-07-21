semantic-release plugin to publish a jira release.
|Step
|Description
verifyConditions
|Validate the config options and check for a
JIRA_AUTH in the environment
sucess
|Find all tickets from commits and add them to a new release on JIRA
$ npm install --save-dev semantic-release-jira-releases
$ yarn add --dev semantic-release-jira-releases
The plugin should be added to your config
{
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
"@semantic-release/git",
["semantic-release-jira-releases", {
"projectId": "UH",
"releaseNameTemplate": "Test v${version}",
"jiraHost": "uphabit.atlassian.net",
"ticketPrefixes": [ "TEST", "UH"],
"ticketRegex": "[a-zA-Z]{3,5}-\\d{3,5}"
}]
]
}
Please note that `ticketRegex` cannot be used together with `ticketPrefixes`.
interface Config {
/**
* A domain of a jira instance ie: `uphabit.atlasian.net`
*/
jiraHost: string;
/**
* A list of prefixes to match when looking for tickets in commits. Cannot be used together with ticketRegex.
*
* ie. ['TEST'] would match `TEST-123` and `TEST-456`
*/
ticketPrefixes?: string[];
/**
* A unescaped regex to match tickets in commits (without slashes). Cannot be used together with ticketPrefixes.
*
* ie. [a-zA-Z]{4}-\d{3,5} would match any ticket with 3 letters a dash and 3 to 5 numbers, such as `TEST-456`, `TEST-5643` and `TEST-56432`
*/
ticketRegex?: string;
/**
* The id or key for the project releases will be created in
*/
projectId: string;
/**
* A lodash template with a single `version` variable
* defaults to `v${version}` which results in a version that is named like `v1.0.0`
* ex: `Semantic Release v${version}` results in `Semantic Release v1.0.0`
*
* @default `v${version}`
*/
releaseNameTemplate?: string;
/**
* A lodash template for the release.description field
*
* template variables:
* version: the sem-ver version ex.: 1.2.3
* notes: The full release notes: This may be very large
* Only use it if you have very small releases
*
* @default `Automated released with semantic-release-jira-releases https://git.io/JvAbj`
*/
releaseDescriptionTemplate?: string;
/**
* The number of maximum parallel network calls, default 10
*/
networkConcurrency?: number;
/**
* indicates if a new release created in jira should be set as released
*/
released?: boolean;
/**
* include the release date when creating a release in jira
*/
setReleaseDate?: boolean;
}