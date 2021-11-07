This is a plugin for semantic-release. It updates version and appVersion of a Helm chart's Chart.yaml.

The version is increased according to nextRelease.type , which can be one of

major

premajor

minor

preminor

patch

prepatch

prerelease

or null if it's not valid.

The appVersion is set to nextRelease.version if onlyUpdateVersion is false or unset.

BREAKING CHANGE in v2

path has been renamed to chartPath to prevent config conflicts.

version 0 .1 .0 appVersion 1 .16 .0

patch (1.16.0 -> 1.16.1)

New chart version is 0.1.1 minor (1.16.0 -> 1.17.0)

New chart version is 0.2.0 major (1.16.0 -> 2.0.0)

New chart version is 1.0.0

Configuration

chartPath (required) - string Chart directory, where the Chart.yaml is located.

registry (optional) - string

URI of a container registry.

onlyUpdateVersion (optional) - boolean (default: false)

Don't change appVersion if this is true. Useful if your chart is in a different git repo than the application.

crPublish (optional) - boolean

Enable chart-releaser publishing

crConfigPath (optional) - string

Path to .ct.yaml chart-releaser configuration file.

Pass credentials through environment variables accordingly:

export REGISTRY_USERNAME=<USERNAME> export REGISTRY_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD>

For S3 pass the AWS credentials as environment variables:

export AWS_REGION=<REGION> export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=<ACCESS_KEY_ID> export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>

Example

This will update version and appVersion in ./chart/Chart.yaml and push the chart to localhost:5000/repo/chart . The image will be tagged with the value of version from Chart.yaml.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "semantic-release-helm" , { chartPath: './chart' , registry: 'localhost:5000/repo/chart' } ] ] }

S3 Example

The helm-s3 plugin adds support for S3. Check the documentation for additional options

This will update version in ./chart/Chart.yaml and push the chart to s3://my-s3-bucket/s3-prefix . The image will be tagged with the value of version from Chart.yaml.