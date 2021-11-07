This is a plugin for semantic-release. It updates
version and
appVersion of a Helm chart's
Chart.yaml.
The
version is increased according to
nextRelease.type, which can be one of
or null if it's not valid.
The
appVersion is set to
nextRelease.version if
onlyUpdateVersionis false or unset.
path has been renamed to
chartPath to prevent config conflicts.
version 0.1.0
appVersion 1.16.0
patch (1.16.0 -> 1.16.1)
New chart version is 0.1.1
minor (1.16.0 -> 1.17.0)
New chart version is 0.2.0
major (1.16.0 -> 2.0.0)
New chart version is 1.0.0
chartPath (required) - string Chart directory, where the Chart.yaml is located.
registry (optional) - string
URI of a container registry.
onlyUpdateVersion (optional) - boolean (default: false)
Don't change
appVersion if this is true. Useful if your chart is in a different git repo than the application.
crPublish (optional) - boolean
Enable chart-releaser publishing
crConfigPath (optional) - string
Path to .ct.yaml chart-releaser configuration file.
Pass credentials through environment variables accordingly:
export REGISTRY_USERNAME=<USERNAME>
export REGISTRY_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD>
For S3 pass the AWS credentials as environment variables:
export AWS_REGION=<REGION>
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=<ACCESS_KEY_ID>
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>
This will update
version and
appVersion in
./chart/Chart.yaml
and push the chart to
localhost:5000/repo/chart. The image will be tagged with the value of
version from
Chart.yaml.
{
"plugins": [
[
"semantic-release-helm",
{
chartPath: './chart',
registry: 'localhost:5000/repo/chart'
}
]
]
}
The helm-s3 plugin adds support for S3. Check the documentation for additional options
This will update
version in
./chart/Chart.yaml
and push the chart to
s3://my-s3-bucket/s3-prefix. The image will be tagged with the value of
version from
Chart.yaml.
{
"plugins": [
[
"semantic-release-helm",
{
chartPath: './chart',
registry: 's3://my-s3-bucket-repo/s3-prefix',
onlyUpdateVersion: true,
}
]
]
}