srh

semantic-release-helm

by Mihai Plasoianu
2.1.0 (see all)

semantic-release plugin to update appVersion in a Helm chart

Overview

semantic-release-helm

This is a plugin for semantic-release. It updates version and appVersion of a Helm chart's Chart.yaml.

The version is increased according to nextRelease.type, which can be one of

  • major
  • premajor
  • minor
  • preminor
  • patch
  • prepatch
  • prerelease

or null if it's not valid.

The appVersion is set to nextRelease.version if onlyUpdateVersionis false or unset.

BREAKING CHANGE in v2

path has been renamed to chartPath to prevent config conflicts.

Examples:
version 0.1.0  
appVersion 1.16.0

  1. patch (1.16.0 -> 1.16.1)
    New chart version is 0.1.1

  2. minor (1.16.0 -> 1.17.0)
    New chart version is 0.2.0

  3. major (1.16.0 -> 2.0.0)
    New chart version is 1.0.0

Configuration

  • chartPath (required) - string Chart directory, where the Chart.yaml is located.

  • registry (optional) - string
    URI of a container registry.

  • onlyUpdateVersion (optional) - boolean (default: false)
    Don't change appVersion if this is true. Useful if your chart is in a different git repo than the application.

  • crPublish (optional) - boolean
    Enable chart-releaser publishing

  • crConfigPath (optional) - string
    Path to .ct.yaml chart-releaser configuration file.

Pass credentials through environment variables accordingly:

export REGISTRY_USERNAME=<USERNAME>
export REGISTRY_PASSWORD=<PASSWORD>

For S3 pass the AWS credentials as environment variables:

export AWS_REGION=<REGION>
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=<ACCESS_KEY_ID>
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=<SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>

Example

This will update version and appVersion in ./chart/Chart.yaml and push the chart to localhost:5000/repo/chart. The image will be tagged with the value of version from Chart.yaml.

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "semantic-release-helm",
      {
        chartPath: './chart',
        registry: 'localhost:5000/repo/chart'
      }
    ]
  ]
}

S3 Example

The helm-s3 plugin adds support for S3. Check the documentation for additional options

This will update version in ./chart/Chart.yaml and push the chart to s3://my-s3-bucket/s3-prefix. The image will be tagged with the value of version from Chart.yaml.

{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "semantic-release-helm",
      {
        chartPath: './chart',
        registry: 's3://my-s3-bucket-repo/s3-prefix',
        onlyUpdateVersion: true,
      }
    ]
  ]
}

