✨🐛💥 A semantic-release plugin for gitmojis.
Different from conventional changelog, Gitmoji commits are used to determine a release type and generate release notes.
|Step
|Description
analyzeCommits
|Determine the type of release by analyzing commits with Gitmoji.
generateNotes
|Generate release notes for the commits added since the last release with Gitmoji.
npm install semantic-release-gitmoji -D
The plugin can be configured in the semantic-release configuration file:
// in ".releaserc.js" or "release.config.js"
const { promisify } = require('util')
const dateFormat = require('dateformat')
const readFileAsync = promisify(require('fs').readFile)
// Given a `const` variable `TEMPLATE_DIR` which points to "<semantic-release-gitmoji>/lib/assets/templates"
// the *.hbs template and partials should be passed as strings of contents
const template = readFileAsync(path.join(TEMPLATE_DIR, 'default-template.hbs'))
const commitTemplate = readFileAsync(path.join(TEMPLATE_DIR, 'commit-template.hbs'))
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[
'semantic-release-gitmoji', {
releaseRules: {
major: [ ':boom:' ],
minor: [ ':sparkles:' ],
patch: [
':bug:',
':ambulance:',
':lock:'
]
},
releaseNotes: {
template,
partials: { commitTemplate },
helpers: {
datetime: function (format = 'UTC:yyyy-mm-dd') {
return dateFormat(new Date(), format)
}
},
issueResolution: {
template: '{baseUrl}/{owner}/{repo}/issues/{ref}',
baseUrl: 'https://github.com',
source: 'github.com'
}
}
}
],
'@semantic-release/github',
'@semantic-release/npm'
]
}
This configuration is the same semantic as the default configuration of
semantic-release-gitmoji.
semantic-release-gitmoji should be used in place of both
@semantic-release/commit-analyzer and
@semantic-release/release-notes-generator since the both plugins parse commits following the conventional changelog while this plugin requires Gitmoji commits.
It is recommended to write the configuration in a javascript file since templates are required to be
strings of their contents.
interface SemanticReleaseGitmojiOptions {
releaseRules?: ReleaseRules
releaseNotes?: ReleaseNotesOptions
}
The
ReleaseRules is a map from a release type to a set of emojis.
interface ReleaseRules {
major?: Array<Emoji> | EmojiArrayModifier
premajor?: Array<Emoji> | EmojiArrayModifier
minor?: Array<Emoji> | EmojiArrayModifier
preminor?: Array<Emoji> | EmojiArrayModifier
patch?: Array<Emoji> | EmojiArrayModifier
prepatch?: Array<Emoji> | EmojiArrayModifier
prerelease?: Array<Emoji> | EmojiArrayModifier
}
Emoji is a string of valid GitHub emoji markup (e.g.
":boom:",
":collision:") or raw emoji characters (e.g.
"💥").
No need to worry about which format to use since this plugin handles it for you!
See https://github.com/omnidan/node-emoji for more information about emojis.
type Emoji = string
interface EmojiArrayModifier {
include?: Array<Emoji>
exclude?: Array<Emoji>
}
ReleaseNotesOptions defines how to render the release notes from a given set of Gitmoji commits.
All templates file are compiled and renderered by
handlebars, therefore you may need to get familiar with the
.hbs format before starting to customize your own templates.
partials is a map from the partial name to the content of the partial template.
helpers is a map from the helper name to the helper function. There is already a default helper
datetime which takes a format string as the first argument and return a formatted current timestamp. See npm/dateformat for more information about how to format a timestamp and see the default template as an example.
Besides, You are allowed to provide helpers with the same names to override default helpers.
issueResolution defines how issues are resolved to. The default and the only supported source currently is
github.com, or you can provide your own
issueResolution.template to override the default resolution to GitHub.
There are four variables that can be used in
issueResolution.template:
baseUrl
owner
repo
ref, which is the numeric ID of issue
interface ReleaseNotesOptions {
template?: TemplateContent
partials?: Record<string, TemplateContent>
helpers?: Record<string, Function>
issueResolution?: {
template?: string
baseUrl?: string
source?: 'github.com' | null // currently only GitHub is supported, PR welcome :)
}
}
type TemplateContent = string | Buffer | Promise<string> | Promise<Buffer>
The context for templates is inherited from
semantic-release context with some modifications such as
owner,
repo and
compareUrl.
commits is a map from
Emoji (don't worry about the format) to a list of extended commits.
Values of
commits are extended to contain more information related to Gitmoji. See CommitContext
interface TemplateContext {
owner: string
repo: string
source: string
commits: Record<string, Array<CommitContext>>
lastRelease: {
gitHead: string
version: string
gitTag: string
}
nextRelease: {
type: string
gitHead: string
version: string
gitTag: string
}
compareUrl: string
}
CommitContext is extended from
SemanticReleaseCommitObj.
Note that emojis at the beginning of
message and
subject are trimmed, which are the same emoji in
gitmoji.
gitmoji is a raw emoji since an emoji may have more than one GitHub emoji markup representation, e.g.
":boom:" and
":collision:" both represent for th emoji,
"💥".
interface CommitContext extends SemanticReleaseCommitObj {
message: string
subject: string
owner: string
repo: string
source: string
gitmoji: string
issues: Array<IssueLink>
wip: Array<CommitContext>
}
interface IssueLink {
text: string
link: string
}
Assume you file an issue (e.g.
#1) to implement a new feature, then you make 3 commits as belows (the toppest is the latest).
✨ Add a new feature.\n\n#1
🚧 Implement part B.\n\n#1
🚧 Implement part A.\n\n#1
The ✨ commit will be the final commit composed of two 🚧 commits. They are linked together via
#1 in the commit message.
Therefore the
commits of the template context will be as follows.
{
"commits": {
"sparkles": [
{
"message": "Add a new feature.\n\n#1",
"subject": "Add a new feature.",
"body": "#1",
"gitmoji": "✨",
"// repo": "",
"// owner": "",
"source": "github.com",
"issues": [{
"text": "#1",
"// link": ""
}],
"wip": [
{
"message": "Implement part B.\n\n#1",
"subject": "Implement part B.",
"body": "#1",
"gitmoji": "🚧",
"// repo": "",
"// owner": "",
"source": "github.com",
"issues": [{
"text": "#1",
"// link": ""
}]
},
{
"message": "Implement part A.\n\n#1",
"subject": "Implement part A.",
"body": "#1",
"gitmoji": "🚧",
"// repo": "",
"// owner": "",
"source": "github.com",
"issues": [{
"text": "#1",
"// link": ""
}]
}
]
}
],
"// other gitmojis": ""
}
}
Beside using issue number to link commits, the following syntax is also available to link commits together.
wip#{target_name}
While
target_name is an identifier for those progressive commits, for example,
wip#feature-A.
target_name can contain numbers, letters (both cases),
_ or
-.
target_name should not start with
_ or
-.
PRs are welcome.
Before sending PRs, please follow the steps below.
dev.
npm run lint and ensure you pass the linter.
npm test and ensure nothing broken.
dev and wait for reviews.
Thanks for all lovers and contributers of this project!