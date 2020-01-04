An Expo implementation for semantic release, so you don't have to bother.
Semantic release will first determine a new version based on your likings.
This plugin will then search for your Expo manifest(s) and update it accordingly.
Not only will this update the
version property within the manifest.
It will also update the Android
versionCode and iOS
buildNumber platform too, based on the configuration.
Before such a smooth, carefree release can take place, the plugin must validate the existence of a manifest.
This check takes place in the verify condition step of semantic release.
The name of the Expo app, defined in the
name property, is dumped to console to provide some feedback for successful validation.
This plugin writes the actual changes to the manifest during preparation.
After this step, you can publish to Expo, create a new build or add the changes in a release commit.
The
version property within the manifest is always updated.
All of the platform specific changes are only applied when the platform is enabled.
It is highly recommended to add the Expo manifest (
app.json) to the list of assets to include in the release commit.
Here is an example configuration with automated changelogs,
package.json versions, Expo and git release commits.
{
"verifyConditions": [
"semantic-release-expo",
"@semantic-release/changelog",
"@semantic-release/git",
"@semantic-release/npm"
],
"prepare": [
"semantic-release-expo",
"@semantic-release/changelog",
"@semantic-release/npm",
{
"path": "@semantic-release/git",
"assets": [
"CHANGELOG.md",
"package.json",
"package-lock.json",
"app.json"
]
}
],
"publish": false,
"success": false,
"fail": false
}
By default this plugin uses configuration that should work straight out of the box. Unfortunately, all apps are different and sometimes requires a specific release flow. To satisfy these needs, you can customize some of these settings below.
Normally, an Expo app should have a single manifest located at
/app.json.
But you might have good reasons to use non-standard or multiple manifests.
For example, if you need to create multiple versions/flavours and allow then to work side-by-side, you need multiple manifests.
To configure this plugin, you can provide a list of manifests to update.
{
"prepare": [
{
"path": "semantic-release-expo",
"manifests": [
"app.test.json",
"app.staging.json",
"app.production.json",
]
}
]
}
manifestsaccepts either a single string, or a list of strings.
Unfortunately, right now there is no "universal" versioning which can be used across all platforms.
For exmaple, iOS can simply use the exact semantic version (e.g.
2.5.1) but Android can't.
To allow multiple "tactics" or personal favorites, you can change the so called "versioning templates".
These templates uses lodash template to build new versions.
Every version string,
version,
Android versionCode and
iOS buildNumber can be modified independently.
{
"prepare": [
{
"path": "semantic-release-expo",
"versions": {
"version": "${next.raw}",
"android": "${code}",
"ios": "${next.raw}"
}
}
]
}
versionsaccepts either a single string for all versions, or a (partial) object with templates. By default the
${recommended}template is used.
Currently the following variables are available within the templates.
|name
|type
|description
|expo
SemVer
|The semver-coerced Expo SDK version
|last
SemVer
|The semver-coerced last release version
|next
SemVer
|The semver coerced next release version
|code
Number
|The (Android) version code, using the versioning approach by Maxi Rosson
|increment
Number
|An incremented number of the previous version, discouraged because of non-deterministic behaviour.
|recommended
String or
Number
|differs per versioning/platform, listed below
|version
|example
|description
|version
1.2.3
|The "raw" next release version (also available in
${next.raw})
|Android versionCode
290010203
|The versioning approach by Maxi Rosson (same as
${code})
|iOS buildNumber
1.2.3
|The "raw" next release version (also available in
${next.raw})
In these examples Expo SDK
29.x.xand SemVer
1.2.3is used.
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.
with :heart: byCedric & Contributors