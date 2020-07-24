Set of semantic-release plugins for publishing a docker image to Docker Hub.

{ "release" : { "verifyConditions" : { "path" : "semantic-release-docker" , "registryUrl" : "docker.io" }, "publish" : { "path" : "semantic-release-docker" , "name" : "username/imagename" } } }

Configuration

Your credentials have to be configured with the environment variables DOCKER_USERNAME and DOCKER_PASSWORD .

In addition, you need to specify the name of the image as the name setting in the publish step. If you need to specify a custom docker registry URL, add it as the registryUrl setting in the verifyConditions step.

Plugins

verifyConditions

Verify that all needed configuration is present and login to the Docker registry.

publish

Tag the image specified by name with the new version, push it to Docker Hub and update the latest tag.

Example .travis.yml

jobs: include: - stage: release language: node_js node_js: '8' services: - docker script: - docker build -t username/imagename . - npm run semantic-release stages: - test - name: release if: branch = master AND type = push AND fork = false branches: except: - /^v\d+\.\d+\.\d+$/

Circle CI Example .config.yml

version: 2 jobs: release: docker: - image: circleci/node:8 steps: - setup_remote_docker: docker_layer_caching: true - run: name: release command: | docker build -t username/imagename . npm run semantic-release workflows: version: 2 pipeline: jobs: - test - release: requires: - test filters: branches: only: master

Note that setup_remote_docker step is required for this plugin to work in Circle CI environment

How to keep new version in package.json inside docker image?

In order to do that you need to run docker build command during semantic-release prepareCmd event.

It can be done with help of @semantic-release/exec for example.