Set of semantic-release plugins for publishing a docker image to Docker Hub.
{
"release": {
"verifyConditions": {
"path": "semantic-release-docker",
"registryUrl": "docker.io"
},
"publish": {
"path": "semantic-release-docker",
"name": "username/imagename"
}
}
}
Your credentials have to be configured with the environment variables
DOCKER_USERNAME and
DOCKER_PASSWORD.
In addition, you need to specify the name of the image as the
name setting in the publish step. If you need to specify a custom docker registry URL, add it as the
registryUrl setting in the verifyConditions step.
verifyConditions
Verify that all needed configuration is present and login to the Docker registry.
publish
Tag the image specified by
name with the new version, push it to Docker Hub and update the
latest tag.
jobs:
include:
- stage: release
language: node_js
node_js: '8'
services:
- docker
script:
- docker build -t username/imagename .
- npm run semantic-release
stages:
- test
- name: release
if: branch = master AND type = push AND fork = false
branches:
except:
- /^v\d+\.\d+\.\d+$/
version: 2
jobs:
release:
docker:
- image: circleci/node:8
steps:
- setup_remote_docker:
docker_layer_caching: true
- run:
name: release
command: |
docker build -t username/imagename .
npm run semantic-release
workflows:
version: 2
pipeline:
jobs:
- test
- release:
requires:
- test
filters:
branches:
only: master
Note that
setup_remote_dockerstep is required for this plugin to work in Circle CI environment
In order to do that you need to run
docker build command during semantic-release
prepareCmd event.
It can be done with help of @semantic-release/exec for example.
{
"plugins": [
["@semantic-release/exec", {
"prepareCmd": "docker build -t username/imagename ."
}],
["semantic-release-docker", {
"name": "username/imagename"
}]
]
}