npm install -g semantic-release-cli
cd your-module
semantic-release-cli setup
Usage:
semantic-release-cli setup [options]
Options:
-h --help Show this screen.
-v --version Show version.
--[no-]keychain Use keychain to get passwords [default: true].
--ask-for-passwords Ask for the passwords even if passwords are stored [default: false].
--tag=<String> npm tag to install [default: 'latest'].
--gh-token=<String> GitHub auth token
--npm-token=<String> npm auth token
--circle-token=<String> CircleCI auth token
--npm-username=<String> npm username
Aliases:
init setup
semantic-release-cli performs the following steps:
npm adduser with the npm information provided to generate a
.npmrc
.npmrc for future use
repo,
read:org,
repo:status,
repo_deployment,
user:email,
write:repo_hook)
package.json
version field to
0.0.0-development (
semantic-release will set the version for you automatically)
semantic-release script:
"semantic-release": "semantic-release"
semantic-release as a
devDependency
repository field
semantic-release-cli does not perform any additional Travis-specific steps, but the cli output will provide a link for assistance integrating Travis and
semantic-release-cli.
semantic-release-cli performs the following additional steps:
.travis.yml file
after_success:
npm install -g travis-deploy-once and
travis-deploy-once "npm run semantic-release": run
semantic-release exactly once after all builds pass
cache: directories: ~/.npm,
notifications: email: false
repository field.
* Enable builds of your repo
* Add `GH_TOKEN` and `NPM_TOKEN` environment variables in the settings
For CircleCI,
semantic-release-cli performs the following additional steps:
config.yml file (if CircleCI was selected)
version: 2
jobs:
build:
docker:
- image: 'circleci/node:latest'
steps:
- checkout
- run:
name: install
command: npm install
- run:
name: release
command: npm run semantic-release || true
GH_TOKEN and
NPM_TOKEN environment variables in the settings
For Github Actions,
semantic-release-cli performs the following additional step:
NPM_TOKEN environment variables as a secret in the settings
For now you will have to manually modify your existing workflow to add a release step. Here is an example of a small complete workflow
.github/workflows/workflow.yml:
name: CI
on: push
jobs:
test:
runs-on: ubuntu-16.04
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: actions/setup-node@v1
with:
node-version: '12'
- run: npm ci
- run: npm test
- name: Release
env:
NPM_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NPM_TOKEN }}
run: npx semantic-release
By default,
semantic-release-cli supports the popular Travis CI and CircleCI servers. If you select
Other as your server during configuration,
semantic-release-cli will print out the environment variables you need to set on your CI server. You will be responsible for adding these environment variables as well as configuring your CI server to run
npm run semantic-release after all the builds pass.
Note that your CI server will also need to set the environment variable
CI=true so that
semantic-release will not perform a dry run. (Most CI services do this by default.) See the
semantic-release documentation for more details.
This package reads your npm username from your global
.npmrc. In order to autosuggest a username in the future, make sure to set your username there:
npm config set username <username>.
Please contribute! We welcome issues and pull requests.
When committing, please conform to the semantic-release commit standards.
MIT License 2015 © Christoph Witzko and contributors