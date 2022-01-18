semantic-release automates the whole package release workflow including: determining the next version number, generating the release notes, and publishing the package.
This removes the immediate connection between human emotions and version numbers, strictly following the Semantic Versioning specification and communicating the impact of changes to consumers.
Trust us, this will change your workflow for the better. – egghead.io
semantic-release uses the commit messages to determine the consumer impact of changes in the codebase. Following formalized conventions for commit messages, semantic-release automatically determines the next semantic version number, generates a changelog and publishes the release.
By default, semantic-release uses Angular Commit Message Conventions.
The commit message format can be changed with the
preset or
config options of the @semantic-release/commit-analyzer and @semantic-release/release-notes-generator plugins.
Tools such as commitizen or commitlint can be used to help contributors and enforce valid commit messages.
The table below shows which commit message gets you which release type when
semantic-release runs (using the default configuration):
|Commit message
|Release type
fix(pencil): stop graphite breaking when too much pressure applied
feat(pencil): add 'graphiteWidth' option
perf(pencil): remove graphiteWidth option
BREAKING CHANGE: The graphiteWidth option has been removed.
The default graphite width of 10mm is always used for performance reasons.
(Note that the
BREAKING CHANGE: token must be in the footer of the commit)
semantic-release is meant to be executed on the CI environment after every successful build on the release branch. This way no human is directly involved in the release process and the releases are guaranteed to be unromantic and unsentimental.
For each new commit added to one of the release branches (for example:
master,
next,
beta), with
git push or by merging a pull request or merging from another branch, a CI build is triggered and runs the
semantic-release command to make a release if there are codebase changes since the last release that affect the package functionalities.
semantic-release offers various ways to control the timing, the content and the audience of published releases. See example workflows in the following recipes:
After running the tests, the command
semantic-release will execute the following steps:
|Step
|Description
|Verify Conditions
|Verify all the conditions to proceed with the release.
|Get last release
|Obtain the commit corresponding to the last release by analyzing Git tags.
|Analyze commits
|Determine the type of release based on the commits added since the last release.
|Verify release
|Verify the release conformity.
|Generate notes
|Generate release notes for the commits added since the last release.
|Create Git tag
|Create a Git tag corresponding to the new release version.
|Prepare
|Prepare the release.
|Publish
|Publish the release.
|Notify
|Notify of new releases or errors.
In order to use semantic-release you need:
Let people know that your package is published using semantic-release and which commit-convention is followed by including this badge in your readme.
[![semantic-release: angular](https://img.shields.io/badge/semantic--release-angular-e10079?logo=semantic-release)](https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release)
|Gregor Martynus
|Pierre Vanduynslager
|Matt Travi
|Stephan Bönnemann
|Rolf Erik Lekang
|Johannes Jörg Schmidt
|Finn Pauls
|Christoph Witzko
This library is one of the most useful libraries out there. Allows you to make releases based on commits. The configuration is so simple and in order for this to work, you just need to add a tag (feat/fix/patch or customs) in your commits. It also has other utilities such as publishing npm versions or uploading changes to the repo.
Great tool for automating releases. This prevents you from having to manually release new versions and also ensures you are following the semver guidelines. A wide range of plugins makes it very customisable as well.