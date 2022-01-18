openbase logo
Readme

📦🚀 semantic-release

Fully automated version management and package publishing

Join the community on GitHub Discussions Build states semantic-release: angular

npm latest version npm next version npm beta version

semantic-release automates the whole package release workflow including: determining the next version number, generating the release notes, and publishing the package.

This removes the immediate connection between human emotions and version numbers, strictly following the Semantic Versioning specification and communicating the impact of changes to consumers.

Trust us, this will change your workflow for the better. – egghead.io

Highlights

How does it work?

Commit message format

semantic-release uses the commit messages to determine the consumer impact of changes in the codebase. Following formalized conventions for commit messages, semantic-release automatically determines the next semantic version number, generates a changelog and publishes the release.

By default, semantic-release uses Angular Commit Message Conventions. The commit message format can be changed with the preset or config options of the @semantic-release/commit-analyzer and @semantic-release/release-notes-generator plugins.

Tools such as commitizen or commitlint can be used to help contributors and enforce valid commit messages.

The table below shows which commit message gets you which release type when semantic-release runs (using the default configuration):

Commit messageRelease type
fix(pencil): stop graphite breaking when too much pressure appliedPatch Fix Release
feat(pencil): add 'graphiteWidth' optionMinor Feature Release
perf(pencil): remove graphiteWidth option

BREAKING CHANGE: The graphiteWidth option has been removed.
The default graphite width of 10mm is always used for performance reasons.		Major Breaking Release
(Note that the BREAKING CHANGE: token must be in the footer of the commit)

Automation with CI

semantic-release is meant to be executed on the CI environment after every successful build on the release branch. This way no human is directly involved in the release process and the releases are guaranteed to be unromantic and unsentimental.

Triggering a release

For each new commit added to one of the release branches (for example: master, next, beta), with git push or by merging a pull request or merging from another branch, a CI build is triggered and runs the semantic-release command to make a release if there are codebase changes since the last release that affect the package functionalities.

semantic-release offers various ways to control the timing, the content and the audience of published releases. See example workflows in the following recipes:

Release steps

After running the tests, the command semantic-release will execute the following steps:

StepDescription
Verify ConditionsVerify all the conditions to proceed with the release.
Get last releaseObtain the commit corresponding to the last release by analyzing Git tags.
Analyze commitsDetermine the type of release based on the commits added since the last release.
Verify releaseVerify the release conformity.
Generate notesGenerate release notes for the commits added since the last release.
Create Git tagCreate a Git tag corresponding to the new release version.
PreparePrepare the release.
PublishPublish the release.
NotifyNotify of new releases or errors.

Requirements

In order to use semantic-release you need:

Documentation

Get help

Badge

Let people know that your package is published using semantic-release and which commit-convention is followed by including this badge in your readme.

semantic-release: angular

[![semantic-release: angular](https://img.shields.io/badge/semantic--release-angular-e10079?logo=semantic-release)](https://github.com/semantic-release/semantic-release)

Team

Gregor MartynusPierre VanduynslagerMatt Travi
Gregor MartynusPierre VanduynslagerMatt Travi

Alumni

Stephan BönnemannRolf Erik LekangJohannes Jörg SchmidtFinn PaulsChristoph Witzko
Stephan BönnemannRolf Erik LekangJohannes Jörg SchmidtFinn PaulsChristoph Witzko

Kill all humans

100
Mariano Gonzalez SalazarMadrid, Spain80 Ratings95 Reviews
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

This library is one of the most useful libraries out there. Allows you to make releases based on commits. The configuration is so simple and in order for this to work, you just need to add a tag (feat/fix/patch or customs) in your commits. It also has other utilities such as publishing npm versions or uploading changes to the repo.

0
cherryblossom000Earth, Solar System, Milky Way, Universe27 Ratings28 Reviews
I’m a human that lives on Earth.
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Great tool for automating releases. This prevents you from having to manually release new versions and also ensures you are following the semver guidelines. A wide range of plugins makes it very customisable as well.

0
Nikolay KolevIrvine, CA, US75 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-Stack Cloud Architect
5 months ago
Sam MaosaKE45 Ratings0 Reviews
A son, brother, father & Mentor. Musician. Software engineer. OSS creator. Athletics Fanatic. English. Swahili. Node.js. Typescript. Vue.js. React.js. Laravel.
9 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago

