Project Status

Semantic-UI-React is now the official React port of the Semantic-UI library. With the signficant work Semantic-UI-React has done over the last several years, this project has largely become dated. At this time, it is recommended that you port any current software using this package to the official release.

Thank you everyone who contributed to this project!

Semantic React

Many components are still undocumented, though they are fully functional

This project is a complete Semantic UI (SUI) to React. Currently, the majority of SUI has been ported to React however, much of the components are still untested. Major issues going forward include testing, documentation and various enhancements.

###Official semantic-ui react library is here This doesn't mean that this project will be abandoned

Approach

Semantic-react uses react for any DOM changes. Animation depends on semantic-ui css

Contributions

The project is currently in its infancy, however, much of the porting is complete. If you would like to contribute to the project, fork and follow the instructions below:

Installation

npm install semantic-react --save

You need to install react, react-dom and manually

Development

npm install npm run styleguide-server

Typings

Library contains bundled Typescript definitions. You must use TS 2.0 or greater and use @types/react (will be installed automatically). This means it will conflict with react typings installed by typings program.

Use 0.9.1 version if you're using typings or TS 1.* version

Radium

Radium support included in the box:

import { Button, Icon } from "semantic-react/radium" ;

Do not mix radium and non-radium components, when using semantic-react with Radium, import components only from 'semantic-react/radium'

Contributing

Depending on your interest, an excellent place to begin contributing is the High priority issues.