A CLI to keep semantic git commits. With emoji support 😄 👍
Many projects got different git commit rules. It is hard to remember them all. Usually you start with
git commit -m ", and then? You have to think about the projects commit guidelines.
sgc will take care of the commit guidelines, so you can focus on the more important stuff: code
$ npm i -g semantic-git-commit-cli
or
$ yarn global add semantic-git-commit-cli
Forget the times when you used
git commit -m "...", now just type:
$ sgc
or if you already have an alias for sgc, use following instead:
$ semantic-git-commit
Note: if any block is added it will get skipped in the questions. If there are still some questions open they will still be asked
Available parameters:
m |
message: Add and skip the message block
t |
type: Add and skip the type block (this has to be defined in the types as
argKey)
s |
scope: Add and skip the scope block
To skip some questions you can add parameters:
Following:
$ sgc -t feat -m some new features
Will generate:
Feat: some new features
--
Following:
$ sgc -t feat -s myScope -m some new features
Will generate:
Feat(myScope): some new features
Configure sgc for the following semantic-release options:
analyzeCommitsand
generateNotes
First step, install the following plugins with
$ npm install --save-dev sr-commit-analyzer sr-release-notes-generator conventional-changelog-eslint
or
$ yarn add -D sr-commit-analyzer sr-release-notes-generator conventional-changelog-eslint
Then, create a
release.config.js file in a
config folder in the root folder of your project:
/* eslint-disable no-useless-escape */
module.exports = {
analyzeCommits: {
preset: 'eslint',
releaseRules: './config/release-rules.js', // optional, only if you want to set up new/modified release rules inside another file
parserOpts: { // optional, only you want to have emoji commit support
headerPattern: /^(?::([\w-]*):)?\s*(\w*):\s*(.*)$/,
headerCorrespondence: [
'emoji',
'tag',
'message',
],
},
},
generateNotes: {
preset: 'eslint',
parserOpts: { // optional, only you want to have emoji commit support
headerPattern: /^(?::([\w-]*):)?\s*(\w*):\s*(.*)$/,
headerCorrespondence: [
'emoji',
'tag',
'message',
],
},
},
};
Then, update the
semantic-release script to your
package.json to this :
"scripts": {
"semantic-release": "semantic-release -e ./config/release.config.js",
}
This will check all commits and will fail if your commits do not meet the defined config.
Flags
start: A commit SHA to start, in case you started using
sgc later of your development
$ sgc check --start 84a1abd
Just create a
.sgcrcin your project root or you can add everything in your
package.jsonwith the value
sgc
You can even create a global config. Just go to your users home and create a
.sgcrc. The global config will be triggered if no project configurations are present.
The order and namings of the commit (this can vary with different settings):
<type>(<scope>)<delimiter> <message>
<body>
Options:
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Asks if more info (body) should be added. This will open your default editor.
Example:
{
"body": false
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Asks for the scope in parentheses of the commit.
Example:
{
"scope": true
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
A boolean to enable emoji at the beginning of a commit message
Example:
{
"emoji": true
}
Type:
string
Default:
:
A string which is the delimiter between the type and the message.
Example:
{
"delimiter": ":"
}
or type specific delimiters, which will overwrite the global one:
{
"delimiter": ":",
"types": [
{
"type": "Feat",
"delimiter": " -"
}, // will generate "Feat - message"
{
"type": "Fix",
} // will generate "Fix: message"
]
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
A boolean to lowercase types.
Example:
{
"lowercaseTypes": true
}
Type:
object
Default:
{
"initialCommit": {
"isEnabled": true,
"emoji": ":tada:",
"message": "Initial commit"
}
}
Keys:
isEnabled - Whether an explicit initial commit should be used for the very first commit
emoji - An emoji which will be appended at the beginning of the commit (Emoji Cheat Sheet)
message - The commit message for the very first commit
Types will define your git commits. If
typesis not set in your own
.sgcrc, the
typesof the global .sgcrc
Notice: If the
typeis
falseit will let you to manually add the type. This is usefull especially if you have a
prefixnamed
SGC-to reference these as a ticket number for your ticket tool
Keys
type (
string or
false) - This will be your commit convention and will be your start of your commit - e.g.:
Feat:
prefix (optional) - This option is just valid, if
type is
false
description (optional) - The description to explain what your type is about
emoji (optional) - An emoji which will be appended at the beginning of the commit (Emoji Cheat Sheet)
argKeys | Array (optional) - Keys which will be accessed through the
-t parameter
The
.sgcrc:
{
"types": [
{
"emoji": ":sparkles:",
"type": "Feat:",
"description": "Any description to describe the type",
"argKeys": ["f", "feat", "feature"]
}
]
}
or the
package.json:
{
"name": "Your application name",
"version": "1.0.0",
"sgc": {
"types": [
{
"emoji": ":sparkles:",
"type": "Feat:",
"description": "Any description to describe the type",
"argKeys": ["f", "feat", "feature"]
}
]
}
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
This rule just affects the commit message if
scopeis set to true
If set to
false there will be no space between
<type> and
(<scope>)
Example:
{
"addScopeSpace": false
}
Available rules:
Type:
number
Default:
72
If a number is set, it will not allow to commit messages more than the given number. If it is set to
-1 the rule is deactivated
Example:
{
"rules": {
"maxChar": -1
}
}
Type:
number
Default:
10
If a number is set, it will not allow to commit messages less than the given number. If it is set to
-1 the rule is deactivated
Example:
{
"rules": {
"minChar": -1
}
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
If it is set to false, it will not allow to commit messages with a dot at the
Example:
{
"rules": {
"endWithDot": false
}
}