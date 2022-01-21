A CLI to keep semantic git commits. With emoji support 😄 👍

Many projects got different git commit rules. It is hard to remember them all. Usually you start with git commit -m " , and then? You have to think about the projects commit guidelines.

sgc will take care of the commit guidelines, so you can focus on the more important stuff: code

Installation

$ npm i -g semantic-git-commit-cli

or

$ yarn global add semantic-git-commit-cli

Usage

Forget the times when you used git commit -m "..." , now just type:

$ sgc

or if you already have an alias for sgc, use following instead:

$ semantic-git-commit

Usage with parameters

Note: if any block is added it will get skipped in the questions. If there are still some questions open they will still be asked

Available parameters:

m | message : Add and skip the message block

| : Add and skip the message block t | type : Add and skip the type block (this has to be defined in the types as argKey )

| : Add and skip the type block (this has to be defined in the types as ) s | scope : Add and skip the scope block

To skip some questions you can add parameters:

Following:

$ sgc -t feat -m some new features

Will generate: Feat: some new features

--

Following:

$ sgc -t feat -s myScope -m some new features

Will generate: Feat(myScope): some new features

Configure sgc for the following semantic-release options: analyzeCommits and generateNotes

First step, install the following plugins with

$ npm install --save-dev sr-commit-analyzer sr-release-notes-generator conventional-changelog-eslint

or

$ yarn add -D sr-commit-analyzer sr-release-notes-generator conventional-changelog-eslint

Then, create a release.config.js file in a config folder in the root folder of your project:

module .exports = { analyzeCommits : { preset : 'eslint' , releaseRules : './config/release-rules.js' , parserOpts : { headerPattern : /^(?::([\w-]*):)?\s*(\w*):\s*(.*)$/ , headerCorrespondence : [ 'emoji' , 'tag' , 'message' , ], }, }, generateNotes : { preset : 'eslint' , parserOpts : { headerPattern : /^(?::([\w-]*):)?\s*(\w*):\s*(.*)$/ , headerCorrespondence : [ 'emoji' , 'tag' , 'message' , ], }, }, };

Then, update the semantic-release script to your package.json to this :

"scripts" : { "semantic-release" : "semantic-release -e ./config/release.config.js" , }

Commands

check

This will check all commits and will fail if your commits do not meet the defined config.

Flags

start : A commit SHA to start, in case you started using sgc later of your development

$ sgc check --start 84a1abd

Config

Just create a .sgcrc in your project root or you can add everything in your package.json with the value sgc

You can even create a global config. Just go to your users home and create a .sgcrc . The global config will be triggered if no project configurations are present.

The order and namings of the commit (this can vary with different settings):

< type > ( < scope > ) < delimiter > < message > < body >

Options:

body

Type: boolean

Default: true

Asks if more info (body) should be added. This will open your default editor.

Example:

{ "body" : false }

scope

Type: boolean

Default: false

Asks for the scope in parentheses of the commit.

Example:

{ "scope" : true }

emoji

Type: boolean

Default: false

A boolean to enable emoji at the beginning of a commit message

Example:

{ "emoji" : true }

delimiter

Type: string

Default: :

A string which is the delimiter between the type and the message.

Example:

{ "delimiter" : ":" }

or type specific delimiters, which will overwrite the global one:

{ "delimiter": ":", "types": [ { "type": "Feat", "delimiter": " -" }, // will generate "Feat - message" { "type": "Fix", } // will generate "Fix: message" ] }

lowercaseTypes

Type: boolean

Default: false

A boolean to lowercase types.

Example:

{ "lowercaseTypes" : true }

initialCommit

Type: object

Default:

{ "initialCommit" : { "isEnabled" : true , "emoji" : ":tada:" , "message" : "Initial commit" } }

Keys:

isEnabled - Whether an explicit initial commit should be used for the very first commit

- Whether an explicit initial commit should be used for the very first commit emoji - An emoji which will be appended at the beginning of the commit (Emoji Cheat Sheet)

- An emoji which will be appended at the beginning of the commit (Emoji Cheat Sheet) message - The commit message for the very first commit

types

Types will define your git commits. If types is not set in your own .sgcrc , the types of the global .sgcrc

Notice: If the type is false it will let you to manually add the type. This is usefull especially if you have a prefix named SGC- to reference these as a ticket number for your ticket tool

Keys

type ( string or false ) - This will be your commit convention and will be your start of your commit - e.g.: Feat:

( or ) - This will be your commit convention and will be your start of your commit - e.g.: prefix (optional) - This option is just valid, if type is false

(optional) - This option is just valid, if is description (optional) - The description to explain what your type is about

(optional) - The description to explain what your type is about emoji (optional) - An emoji which will be appended at the beginning of the commit (Emoji Cheat Sheet)

(optional) - An emoji which will be appended at the beginning of the commit (Emoji Cheat Sheet) argKeys | Array (optional) - Keys which will be accessed through the -t parameter

The .sgcrc :

{ "types" : [ { "emoji" : ":sparkles:" , "type" : "Feat:" , "description" : "Any description to describe the type" , "argKeys" : [ "f" , "feat" , "feature" ] } ] }

or the package.json :

{ "name" : "Your application name" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "sgc" : { "types" : [ { "emoji" : ":sparkles:" , "type" : "Feat:" , "description" : "Any description to describe the type" , "argKeys" : [ "f" , "feat" , "feature" ] } ] } }

addScopeSpace

Type: boolean

Default: true

This rule just affects the commit message if scope is set to true

If set to false there will be no space between <type> and (<scope>)

Example:

{ "addScopeSpace" : false }

rules

Available rules:

maxChar

Type: number

Default: 72

If a number is set, it will not allow to commit messages more than the given number. If it is set to -1 the rule is deactivated

Example:

{ "rules" : { "maxChar" : -1 } }

minChar

Type: number

Default: 10

If a number is set, it will not allow to commit messages less than the given number. If it is set to -1 the rule is deactivated

Example:

{ "rules" : { "minChar" : -1 } }

endWithDot

Type: boolean

Default: true

If it is set to false, it will not allow to commit messages with a dot at the

Example: