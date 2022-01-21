openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sgc

semantic-git-commit-cli

by Jan Peer Stöcklmair
3.7.0 (see all)

A CLI for semantic git commits

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

191

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

semantic-git-commit-cli

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Build Status Build status Coverage Status

A CLI to keep semantic git commits. With emoji support 😄 👍

Why?

Many projects got different git commit rules. It is hard to remember them all. Usually you start with git commit -m ", and then? You have to think about the projects commit guidelines.

sgc will take care of the commit guidelines, so you can focus on the more important stuff: code

Installation

$ npm i -g semantic-git-commit-cli

or

$ yarn global add semantic-git-commit-cli

Usage

Forget the times when you used git commit -m "...", now just type:

$ sgc

or if you already have an alias for sgc, use following instead:

$ semantic-git-commit

Usage with parameters

Note: if any block is added it will get skipped in the questions. If there are still some questions open they will still be asked

Available parameters:

  • m | message: Add and skip the message block
  • t | type: Add and skip the type block (this has to be defined in the types as argKey)
  • s | scope: Add and skip the scope block

To skip some questions you can add parameters:

Following:

$ sgc -t feat -m some new features

Will generate: Feat: some new features

--

Following:

$ sgc -t feat -s myScope -m some new features

Will generate: Feat(myScope): some new features

Usage with semantic-release

Configure sgc for the following semantic-release options: analyzeCommits and generateNotes

First step, install the following plugins with

$ npm install --save-dev sr-commit-analyzer sr-release-notes-generator conventional-changelog-eslint

or

$ yarn add -D sr-commit-analyzer sr-release-notes-generator conventional-changelog-eslint

Then, create a release.config.js file in a config folder in the root folder of your project:

/* eslint-disable no-useless-escape */
module.exports = {
  analyzeCommits: {
    preset: 'eslint',
    releaseRules: './config/release-rules.js', // optional, only if you want to set up new/modified release rules inside another file
    parserOpts: { // optional, only you want to have emoji commit support
      headerPattern: /^(?::([\w-]*):)?\s*(\w*):\s*(.*)$/,
      headerCorrespondence: [
        'emoji',
        'tag',
        'message',
      ],
    },
  },
  generateNotes: {
    preset: 'eslint',
    parserOpts: { // optional, only you want to have emoji commit support
      headerPattern: /^(?::([\w-]*):)?\s*(\w*):\s*(.*)$/,
      headerCorrespondence: [
        'emoji',
        'tag',
        'message',
      ],
    },
  },
};

Then, update the semantic-release script to your package.json to this : 

"scripts": {
    "semantic-release": "semantic-release -e ./config/release.config.js",
}

Commands

check

This will check all commits and will fail if your commits do not meet the defined config.

Flags

  • start: A commit SHA to start, in case you started using sgc later of your development
$ sgc check --start 84a1abd

Config

Just create a .sgcrc in your project root or you can add everything in your package.json with the value sgc

You can even create a global config. Just go to your users home and create a .sgcrc. The global config will be triggered if no project configurations are present.

The order and namings of the commit (this can vary with different settings):

<type>(<scope>)<delimiter> <message>

<body>

Options:

body

Type: boolean

Default: true

Asks if more info (body) should be added. This will open your default editor.

Example:

{
  "body": false
}

scope

Type: boolean

Default: false

Asks for the scope in parentheses of the commit.

Example:

{
  "scope": true
}

emoji

Type: boolean

Default: false

A boolean to enable emoji at the beginning of a commit message

Example:

{
  "emoji": true
}

delimiter

Type: string

Default: :

A string which is the delimiter between the type and the message.

Example:

{
  "delimiter": ":"
}

or type specific delimiters, which will overwrite the global one:

{
  "delimiter": ":",
  "types": [
    {
      "type": "Feat",
      "delimiter": " -"
    }, // will generate "Feat - message"
    {
      "type": "Fix",
    } // will generate "Fix: message"
  ]
}

lowercaseTypes

Type: boolean

Default: false

A boolean to lowercase types.

Example:

{
  "lowercaseTypes": true
}

initialCommit

Type: object

Default:

{
  "initialCommit": {
    "isEnabled": true,
    "emoji": ":tada:",
    "message": "Initial commit"
  }
}

Keys:

  • isEnabled - Whether an explicit initial commit should be used for the very first commit
  • emoji - An emoji which will be appended at the beginning of the commit (Emoji Cheat Sheet)
  • message - The commit message for the very first commit

types

Types will define your git commits. If types is not set in your own .sgcrc, the types of the global .sgcrc

Notice: If the type is false it will let you to manually add the type. This is usefull especially if you have a prefix named SGC- to reference these as a ticket number for your ticket tool

Keys

  • type (string or false) - This will be your commit convention and will be your start of your commit - e.g.: Feat:
  • prefix (optional) - This option is just valid, if type is false
  • description (optional) - The description to explain what your type is about
  • emoji (optional) - An emoji which will be appended at the beginning of the commit (Emoji Cheat Sheet)
  • argKeys | Array (optional) - Keys which will be accessed through the -t parameter

The .sgcrc:

{
    "types": [
      {
        "emoji": ":sparkles:",
        "type": "Feat:",
        "description": "Any description to describe the type",
        "argKeys": ["f", "feat", "feature"]
      }
    ]
}

or the package.json:

{
    "name": "Your application name",
    "version": "1.0.0",
    "sgc": {
        "types": [
            {
              "emoji": ":sparkles:",
              "type": "Feat:",
              "description": "Any description to describe the type",
              "argKeys": ["f", "feat", "feature"]
            }
        ]
    }
}

addScopeSpace

Type: boolean

Default: true

This rule just affects the commit message if scope is set to true

If set to false there will be no space between <type> and (<scope>)

Example:

{
  "addScopeSpace": false
}

rules

Available rules:

maxChar

Type: number

Default: 72

If a number is set, it will not allow to commit messages more than the given number. If it is set to -1 the rule is deactivated

Example:

{
  "rules": {
    "maxChar": -1
  }
}

minChar

Type: number

Default: 10

If a number is set, it will not allow to commit messages less than the given number. If it is set to -1 the rule is deactivated

Example:

{
  "rules": {
    "minChar": -1
  }
}

endWithDot

Type: boolean

Default: true

If it is set to false, it will not allow to commit messages with a dot at the

Example:

{
  "rules": {
    "endWithDot": false
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial