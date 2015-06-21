selfish

Class-free, pure prototypal multiple inheritance that lets you write expressive, well-structured code.

Install

npm install selfish

bower install selfish

Require

var Base = require ( '!raw.github.com/Gozala/selfish/v1.0.0/selfish' ).Base

client-side RequireJS

define([ 'path/to/selfish' ], function ( selfish ) { var Base = selfish.Base; })

Examples

Basics

var Dog = Base.extend({ bark : function ( ) { return 'Ruff! Ruff!' } }) typeof Dog var dog = new Dog() dog.bark() var dog = Dog.new() dog.bark() Dog.prototype.isPrototypeOf(dog) var Pet = Dog.extend({ initialize : function ( breed, name ) { this .breed = breed this .name = name }, call : function ( name ) { return this .name === name ? this .bark() : '' }, toString : function ( ) { return this .breed + ' ' + this .name } }) var pet = new Pet( 'Labrador' , 'Benzy' ) pet.toString() pet.call( 'doggy' ) pet.call( 'Benzy' )

Object composition

var HEX = Base.extend({ hex : function hex ( ) { return '#' + this .color } }) var RGB = Base.extend({ red : function red ( ) { return parseInt ( this .color.substr( 0 , 2 ), 16 ) }, green : function green ( ) { return parseInt ( this .color.substr( 2 , 2 ), 16 ) }, blue : function blue ( ) { return parseInt ( this .color.substr( 4 , 2 ), 16 ) } }) var CMYK = Base.extend(RGB.prototype, { black : function black ( ) { var color = Math .max( Math .max( this .red(), this .green()), this .blue()) return ( 1 - color / 255 ).toFixed( 4 ) }, magenta : function magenta ( ) { var K = this .black(); return ((( 1 - this .green() / 255 ).toFixed( 4 ) - K) / ( 1 - K)).toFixed( 4 ) }, yellow : function yellow ( ) { var K = this .black(); return ((( 1 - this .blue() / 255 ).toFixed( 4 ) - K) / ( 1 - K)).toFixed( 4 ) }, cyan : function cyan ( ) { var K = this .black(); return ((( 1 - this .red() / 255 ).toFixed( 4 ) - K) / ( 1 - K)).toFixed( 4 ) } }) var Color = Base.extend(HEX.prototype, RGB.prototype, CMYK.prototype, { initialize : function initialize ( color ) { this .color = color } }) var pink = Color.new( 'FFC0CB' ) pink.red() pink.green() pink.blue() pink.magenta() pink.yellow() pink.cyan()

Combining composition & inheritance

var Pixel = Color.extend({ initialize : function initialize ( x, y, color ) { Color.initialize.call( this , color) this .x = x this .y = y }, toString : function toString ( ) { return this .x + ':' + this .y + '@' + this .hex() } }) var pixel = new Pixel( 11 , 23 , 'CC3399' ) pixel.toString() Pixel.prototype.isPrototypeOf(pixel) Color.prototype.isPrototypeOf(pixel) Color.prototype.isPrototypeOf(Pixel.prototype)

TODO

This is a list of things I may introduce in newer versions.

Add testling badge

badge Add examples about private variables (closures)

Add guidelines on how to use the lib for common cases

Add requirejs test

test Better merge? in-depth merge (like lodash). Two different extend methods ?

methods ? Do a full prototype chaining ?

var Extra = Base.extend(Foo, Bar, { toto : true }); var instance = new Extra(); Base.prototype.isPrototypeOf(instance); Extra.prototype.isPrototypeOf(instance); Foo.prototype.isPrototypeOf(instance); Bar.prototype.isPrototypeOf(instance);

Clone inner objects: