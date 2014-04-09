Downloads – Documentation – API – Integrating – Performance
Self is class-based sugar inspired from Python syntax that's perfect for
continuation-passing style. No more
var that = this;! The implicit
this
variable is changed to an explicit
self variable that your inner functions
inherit. Self plays nicely with existing prototypal, and Backbone OOP.
var Timer = Self(EventEmitter, {
count: 0,
constructor: function (self, interval) {
Timer.__super__.constructor.call(self);
setInterval(function () {
self.tick();
}, interval);
},
tick: function (self) {
self.count += 1;
self.emit('tick', self.count);
}
});
Tested to work against Internet Explorer 6+, Safari 3+, Google Chrome 1+, Firefox 3+, and Opera 10+!
Development Version (1.0.0) — 6.5 KiB, uncompressed with comments.
Production Version (1.0.0) — 715 bytes, minified and gzipped.
To construct a base class, pass in a class definition to
Self(...). The
constructed class may be extended further by calling with
<Class>.extend(...)
method with a subclass definition. A class definition is an object containing
properties and methods. Attached to every class is a
__super__ property that
points the parent class's prototype.
var Self = require('self');
var Animal = Self({
});
var Dog = Animal.extend({
});
var Beagle = Dog.extend({
});
Beagle.__super__ === Dog.prototype; // true
For JSLint compliance, a base class can be created using
Self.extend(...).
var Animal = Self.extend({
});
The constructor for a class is the
constructor method. Inside the constructor
function, parent and mixin constructors can be called. The
new keyword may be
omitted when instantiating an object.
var Name = Self({
name_prefix: 'Sir',
constructor: function (self, name) {
self._name = name;
},
name: function (self, name) {
if (typeof name !== 'undefined') {
self._name = name;
}
return self.name_prefix + ' ' + self.name;
}
});
var NameAge = Name.extend({
constructor: function (self, name, age) {
NameAge.__super__.constructor.call(self, name);
self.age = age;
},
age: function (self, age) {
if (typeof age !== 'undefined') {
self._age = age;
}
return self.age;
}
});
var name = new Name(),
name_age = NameAge();
Static properties on a class will be inherited by the extending class. Except
they're not prototypal, so any static definitions will be copied to the child class
when
extend is called. Defining a static property is as simple as setting
a property on the class, or it can be done by using the sugar
.staticProps
method.
var Foo = Self({
}).staticProps({
classMethod: function () {
return 'ima class!';
}
});
var Bar = Foo.extend({
});
Bar.otherStaticMethod = function () {
return 'ima static method on Bar!';
};
Mixins can be used for multiple inheritance. To mixin a object of properties
(not a class), call
<Class>.mixin(object). When mixing in, only properties
not already in the existing class will be copied in.
var Foo = Self({
_foo: 'foo',
constructor: function (self) {
console.log('Foo has been mixed in to: ' + self.name + '!');
},
foo: function (self, foo) {
if (typeof foo !== 'undefined') {
self._foo = foo;
}
return self._foo;
}
});
var Bar = Self({
constructor: function (self) {
Foo.call(self);
}
});
Bar.mixin(Foo);
Creates a new class.
Self() is shorthand for
Self.extend().
Shorthand for
Self.extend(Self.create(prototype), definition).
Wraps a prototypal constructor as a Self class, returning the created class.
Property indicating the version of Self.
Calling returns an instance of the class, passing any arguments to the
constructor method.
Extends the class with a new class definition, returning the created class.
Sugar method for defining static properties on a class.
Copies another class's definitions into the current class.
Parent class
The class that created this instance.
The parent class of this instance, same as
inst.__class__.__super__.
A prototype can be manually wrapped with
Self.create.
var EventEmitter = Self.create(require('events').EventEmitter);
Or use the shorthand and pass your base prototype as the first parameter in your class definition.
var Foobar = Self(EventEmitter, {
constructor: function (self) {
Foobar.__super__.constructor.call(self); // Calls EventEmitter's constructor
}
});
Backbone's
initialize function is not the constructor. It's a
call super method, which gets called
by the real constructor. So as long as you keep the constructor semantics the
same, you'll be fine!
var MyModel = Self(Backbone.Model, {
initialize: function (self, attr, opts) {
MyModel.__super__.initialize.call(self, attr, opts);
}
});
I recommend extending the Backbone library into your own namespace, so you don't have to call Self on the library everytime. It also provides a place for you to roll your own base class logic.
var mvc = _.reduce(Backbone, function (obj, value, key) {
obj[key] = (value.prototype && _.keys(value.prototype).length) ? Self.create(value) : value;
return obj;
}, {});
mvc.Collection = mvc.Collection.extend({
});
Since Self.js wraps every method with a function that unshifts the context onto
your method's arguments, there is overhead. You will have to weigh the
performance impact vs the convenience of an explicit
self variable.
For me, an empty Self method is 2 orders of magnitude slower than an empty prototypal method. Keep in mind this overhead may be negligible compared to the time it takes to run the code in your method. Below are the actual timings of calling those methods on my machine.
To run these benchmarks yourself, clone this project and run:
npm install -d && node ./benchmarks.js
It should be possible to macro Self methods in-place (only in Node.js), thus removing the overhead of wrapping every method. If anyone is interested in this, please let me know and we can investigate it!