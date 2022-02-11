Selenium

Selenium is an umbrella project encapsulating a variety of tools and libraries enabling web browser automation. Selenium specifically provides an infrastructure for the W3C WebDriver specification — a platform and language-neutral coding interface compatible with all major web browsers.

The project is made possible by volunteer contributors who've generously donated thousands of hours in code development and upkeep.

Selenium's source code is made available under the Apache 2.0 license.

Pull Requests

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md before submitting your pull requests.

Requirements

Bazelisk, a Bazel wrapper that automatically downloads the version of Bazel specified in .bazelversion file and transparently passes through all command-line arguments to the real Bazel binary.

file and transparently passes through all command-line arguments to the real Bazel binary. The latest version of the Java 11 OpenJDK

java and jar on the $PATH (make sure you use java executable from JDK but not JRE). To test this, try running the command javac . This command won't exist if you only have the JRE installed. If you're met with a list of command-line options, you're referencing the JDK properly.

and on the (make sure you use executable from JDK but not JRE). Python 3.7+ and python on the PATH

on the Ruby 3+ and ruby on the PATH

on the The tox automation project for Python: pip install tox

macOS users: Install the latest version of Xcode including the command-line tools. This command should work xcode-select --install Apple Silicon Macs should add build --host_platform=//:rosetta to their .bazelrc.local file. We are working to make sure this isn't required in the long run.

Windows users: Latest version of Visual Studio with command line tools and build tools installed BAZEL_VS environment variable should point to the location of the build tools, e.g. C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Visual Studio\2019\BuildTools BAZEL_VC environment variable should point to the location of the command line tools, e.g. C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Visual Studio\2019\Community\VC BAZEL_VC_FULL_VERSION environment variable should contain the version of the installed command line tools, e.g. 14.27.29110 A detailed setup guide can be seen on Jim Evan's post If the Jim's blog instructions were followed, also make sure C:\tools\msys65\usr\bin is on the PATH .



Internet Explorer Driver

If you plan to compile the IE driver, you also need:

Visual Studio 2008

32 and 64-bit cross compilers

The build will work on any platform, but the tests for IE will be skipped silently if you are not building on Windows.

Building

Bazel

Bazel was built by the fine folks at Google. Bazel manages dependency downloads, generates the Selenium binaries, executes tests, and does it all rather quickly.

More detailed instructions for getting Bazel running are below, but if you can successfully get the java and javascript folders to build without errors, you should be confident that you have the correct binaries on your system.

Before Building

Ensure that you have Firefox installed and the latest geckodriver on your $PATH . You may have to update this from time to time.

Common Build Targets

Java

Click to see Java Build Steps To build the most commonly-used modules of Selenium from source, execute this command from the root project folder: bazel build java/... If you want to test you can run then you can do so by running the following command bazel test //java/... --test_size_filters=small,medium,large --test_tag_filters=<browser> The test_size_filters argument takes small, medium, large. Small are akin to unit tests, medium is akin to integration tests, and large is akin to end to end tests. The test_tag_filters allow us to pass in browser names and a few different tags that we can find in the code base. To build the Grid deployment jar, run this command: bazel build grid The log will show where the output jar is located.

JavaScript

Click to see JavaScript Build Steps If you want to build all the JavaScript code you can run: bazel build javascript/... To build the NodeJS bindings you will need to run: bazel build //javascript/node/selenium-webdriver To run the tests run: bazel test //javascript/node/selenium-webdriver:tests You can pass in the environment variable SELENIUM_BROWSER with the name of the browser. To publish to NPM run: bazel run //javascript/node/selenium-webdriver:selenium-webdriver.publish

Python

Click to see Python Build Steps If you want to build the python bindings run: bazel build //py:selenium To run the tests run: bazel test //py: test -<browsername> If you add --//common:pin_browsers it will download the browsers and drivers for you to use. To install locally run: bazel build //py:selenium-wheel pip install bazel-bin/py/selenium-*.whl To publish run: bazel build //py:selenium-wheel twine upload bazel-bin/py/selenium-*.whl

Ruby

Click to see Ruby Build Steps To build the Ruby code run: bazel build //rb/...

Click to see .NET Build Steps To build the .NET code run: bazel build //dotnet/... Also bazel build //dotnet/ test /common:chrome

Build Details

Bazel files are called BUILD.bazel, and the order the modules are built is determined by the build system. If you want to build an individual module (assuming all dependent modules have previously been built), try the following:

bazel test javascript/atoms: test

In this case, javascript/atoms is the module directory, test is a target in that directory's BUILD.bazel file.

As you see build targets scroll past in the log, you may want to run them individually.

Build Output

bazel makes a top-level group of directories with the bazel- prefix on each directory.

Common Tasks (Bazel)

To build the bulk of the Selenium binaries from source, run the following command from the root folder:

bazel build java/... javascript/...

To run tests within a particular area of the project, use the "test" command, followed by the folder or target. Tests are tagged with "small", "medium", or "large", and can be filtered with the --test_size_filters option:

bazel test --test_size_filters=small,medium java/...

Bazel's "test" command will run all tests in the package, including integration tests. Expect the test java/... to launch browsers and consume a considerable amount of time and resources.

To bump the versions of the pinned browsers to their latest stable versions:

bazel run scripts:pinned_browsers > temp.bzl && mv temp.bzl common/repositories.bzl

Editing Code

Most of the team use either Intellij IDEA or VS.Code for their day-to-day editing. If you're working in IntelliJ, then we highly recommend installing the Bazel IJ plugin which is documented on its own site.

If you do use IntelliJ and the Bazel plugin, there is a project view checked into the tree in scripts/ij.bazelproject which will make it easier to get up running, and editing code :)

Tour

The codebase is generally segmented around the languages used to write the component. Selenium makes extensive use of JavaScript, so let's start there. First of all, start the development server:

bazel run debug-server

Now, navigate to http://localhost:2310/javascript. You'll find the contents of the javascript/ directory being shown. We use the Closure Library for developing much of the JavaScript, so now navigate to http://localhost:2310/javascript/atoms/test.

The tests in this directory are normal HTML files with names ending with _test.html . Click on one to load the page and run the test.

Help with go

More general, but basic, help for go …

./go -- help

go is a wrapper around Rake, so you can use the standard commands such as rake -T to get more information about available targets.

Maven per se

Selenium is not built with Maven. It is built with bazel , though that is invoked with go as outlined above, so you do not have to learn too much about that.

That said, it is possible to relatively quickly build Selenium pieces for Maven to use. You are only really going to want to do this when you are testing the cutting-edge of Selenium development (which we welcome) against your application. Here is the quickest way to build and deploy into your local maven repository ( ~/.m2/repository ), while skipping Selenium's own tests.

./go maven-install

The maven jars should now be in your local ~/.m2/repository .

Running browser tests on Linux

In order to run Browser tests, you first need to install the browser-specific drivers, such as geckodriver , chromedriver , or edgedriver . These need to be on your PATH .

By default, Bazel runs these tests in your current X-server UI. If you prefer, you can alternatively run them in a virtual or nested X-server.

Run the X server Xvfb :99 or Xnest :99 Run a window manager, for example, DISPLAY=:99 jwm Run the tests you are interested in:

bazel test --test_env=DISPLAY=:99 //java/... --test_tag_filters=chrome

An easy way to run tests in a virtual X-server is to use Bazel's --run_under functionality:

bazel test --run_under= "xvfb-run -a" //java/... --test_tag_filters=chrome

Bazel Installation/Troubleshooting

Selenium Build Docker Image

If you're finding it hard to set up a development environment using bazel and you have access to Docker, then you can build a Docker image suitable for building and testing Selenium in from the Dockerfile in the dev image directory.

MacOS

bazelisk

Bazelisk is a Mac-friendly launcher for Bazel. To install, follow these steps:

brew tap bazelbuild/tap && \ brew uninstall bazel; \ brew install bazelbuild/tap/bazelisk

Xcode

If you're getting errors that mention Xcode, you'll need to install the command-line tools.

Bazel for Mac requires some additional steps to configure properly. First things first: use the Bazelisk project (courtesy of philwo), a pure golang implementation of Bazel. In order to install Bazelisk, first verify that your Xcode will cooperate: execute the following command:

xcode-select -p

If the value is /Applications/Xcode.app/Contents/Developer/ , you can proceed with bazelisk installation. If, however, the return value is /Library/Developer/CommandLineTools/ , you'll need to redirect the Xcode system to the correct value.

sudo xcode- select -s /Applications/Xcode.app/Contents/Developer/ sudo xcodebuild -license

The first command will prompt you for a password. The second step requires you to read a new Xcode license, and then accept it by typing "agree".

(Thanks to this thread for these steps)