Selenium is an umbrella project encapsulating a variety of tools and libraries enabling web browser automation. Selenium specifically provides an infrastructure for the W3C WebDriver specification — a platform and language-neutral coding interface compatible with all major web browsers.
The project is made possible by volunteer contributors who've generously donated thousands of hours in code development and upkeep.
Selenium's source code is made available under the Apache 2.0 license.
Narrative documentation:
API documentation:
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md before submitting your pull requests.
.bazelversion file and transparently passes through all
command-line arguments to the real Bazel binary.
java and
jar on the
$PATH (make sure you use
java executable from JDK but not JRE).
javac. This command won't exist if you only have the JRE
installed. If you're met with a list of command-line options, you're referencing the JDK properly.
python on the
PATH
ruby on the
PATH
pip install tox
xcode-select --install
build --host_platform=//:rosetta to their
.bazelrc.local file. We are working
to make sure this isn't required in the long run.
BAZEL_VS environment variable should point to the location of the build tools,
e.g.
C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Visual Studio\2019\BuildTools
BAZEL_VC environment variable should point to the location of the command line tools,
e.g.
C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Visual Studio\2019\Community\VC
BAZEL_VC_FULL_VERSION environment variable should contain the version of the installed command line tools,
e.g.
14.27.29110
C:\tools\msys65\usr\bin is on the
PATH.
If you plan to compile the IE driver, you also need:
The build will work on any platform, but the tests for IE will be skipped silently if you are not building on Windows.
Bazel was built by the fine folks at Google. Bazel manages dependency downloads, generates the Selenium binaries, executes tests, and does it all rather quickly.
More detailed instructions for getting Bazel running are below, but if you can successfully get the java and javascript folders to build without errors, you should be confident that you have the correct binaries on your system.
Ensure that you have Firefox installed and the latest
geckodriver on your
$PATH.
You may have to update this from time to time.
To build the most commonly-used modules of Selenium from source, execute this command from the root project folder:
bazel build java/...
If you want to test you can run then you can do so by running the following command
bazel test //java/... --test_size_filters=small,medium,large --test_tag_filters=<browser>
The
test_size_filters argument takes small, medium, large. Small are akin to unit tests,
medium is akin to integration tests, and large is akin to end to end tests.
The
test_tag_filters allow us to pass in browser names and a few different tags that we can
find in the code base.
To build the Grid deployment jar, run this command:
bazel build grid
The log will show where the output jar is located.
If you want to build all the JavaScript code you can run:
bazel build javascript/...
To build the NodeJS bindings you will need to run:
bazel build //javascript/node/selenium-webdriver
To run the tests run:
bazel test //javascript/node/selenium-webdriver:tests
You can pass in the environment variable
SELENIUM_BROWSER with the name of the browser.
To publish to NPM run:
bazel run //javascript/node/selenium-webdriver:selenium-webdriver.publish
If you want to build the python bindings run:
bazel build //py:selenium
To run the tests run:
bazel test //py:test-<browsername>
If you add
--//common:pin_browsers it will download the browsers and drivers for you to use.
To install locally run:
bazel build //py:selenium-wheel
pip install bazel-bin/py/selenium-*.whl
To publish run:
bazel build //py:selenium-wheel
twine upload bazel-bin/py/selenium-*.whl
To build the Ruby code run:
bazel build //rb/...
To build the .NET code run:
bazel build //dotnet/...
Also
bazel build //dotnet/test/common:chrome
Bazel files are called BUILD.bazel, and the order the modules are built is determined by the build system. If you want to build an individual module (assuming all dependent modules have previously been built), try the following:
bazel test javascript/atoms:test
In this case,
javascript/atoms is the module directory,
test is a target in that directory's
BUILD.bazel file.
As you see build targets scroll past in the log, you may want to run them individually.
bazel makes a top-level group of directories with the
bazel- prefix on each directory.
To build the bulk of the Selenium binaries from source, run the following command from the root folder:
bazel build java/... javascript/...
To run tests within a particular area of the project, use the "test" command, followed
by the folder or target. Tests are tagged with "small", "medium", or "large", and can be filtered
with the
--test_size_filters option:
bazel test --test_size_filters=small,medium java/...
Bazel's "test" command will run all tests in the package, including integration tests. Expect
the
test java/... to launch browsers and consume a considerable amount of time and resources.
To bump the versions of the pinned browsers to their latest stable versions:
bazel run scripts:pinned_browsers > temp.bzl && mv temp.bzl common/repositories.bzl
Most of the team use either Intellij IDEA or VS.Code for their day-to-day editing. If you're working in IntelliJ, then we highly recommend installing the Bazel IJ plugin which is documented on its own site.
If you do use IntelliJ and the Bazel plugin, there is a project view checked into the tree in scripts/ij.bazelproject which will make it easier to get up running, and editing code :)
The codebase is generally segmented around the languages used to write the component. Selenium makes extensive use of JavaScript, so let's start there. First of all, start the development server:
bazel run debug-server
Now, navigate to
http://localhost:2310/javascript.
You'll find the contents of the
javascript/ directory being shown.
We use the Closure Library
for developing much of the JavaScript, so now navigate to
http://localhost:2310/javascript/atoms/test.
The tests in this directory are normal HTML files with names ending
with
_test.html. Click on one to load the page and run the test.
go
More general, but basic, help for
go…
./go --help
go is a wrapper around
Rake, so you can use the standard
commands such as
rake -T to get more information about available
targets.
Selenium is not built with Maven. It is built with
bazel,
though that is invoked with
go as outlined above,
so you do not have to learn too much about that.
That said, it is possible to relatively quickly build Selenium pieces
for Maven to use. You are only really going to want to do this when
you are testing the cutting-edge of Selenium development (which we
welcome) against your application. Here is the quickest way to build
and deploy into your local maven repository (
~/.m2/repository), while
skipping Selenium's own tests.
./go maven-install
The maven jars should now be in your local
~/.m2/repository.
In order to run Browser tests, you first need to install the browser-specific drivers,
such as
geckodriver,
chromedriver, or
edgedriver.
These need to be on your
PATH.
By default, Bazel runs these tests in your current X-server UI. If you prefer, you can alternatively run them in a virtual or nested X-server.
Xvfb :99 or
Xnest :99
DISPLAY=:99 jwm
bazel test --test_env=DISPLAY=:99 //java/... --test_tag_filters=chrome
An easy way to run tests in a virtual X-server is to use Bazel's
--run_under
functionality:
bazel test --run_under="xvfb-run -a" //java/... --test_tag_filters=chrome
If you're finding it hard to set up a development environment using bazel and you have access to Docker, then you can build a Docker image suitable for building and testing Selenium in from the Dockerfile in the dev image directory.
Bazelisk is a Mac-friendly launcher for Bazel. To install, follow these steps:
brew tap bazelbuild/tap && \
brew uninstall bazel; \
brew install bazelbuild/tap/bazelisk
If you're getting errors that mention Xcode, you'll need to install the command-line tools.
Bazel for Mac requires some additional steps to configure properly. First things first: use the Bazelisk project (courtesy of philwo), a pure golang implementation of Bazel. In order to install Bazelisk, first verify that your Xcode will cooperate: execute the following command:
xcode-select -p
If the value is
/Applications/Xcode.app/Contents/Developer/, you can proceed with bazelisk
installation. If, however, the return value is
/Library/Developer/CommandLineTools/, you'll
need to redirect the Xcode system to the correct value.
sudo xcode-select -s /Applications/Xcode.app/Contents/Developer/
sudo xcodebuild -license
The first command will prompt you for a password. The second step requires you to read a new Xcode license, and then accept it by typing "agree".
(Thanks to this thread for these steps)