This repository includes a jarfile. It points to it.

Installation

npm install --save-dev selenium-server-standalone-jar

Usage

This is up to you. All you get is:

var jar = require( 'selenium-server-standalone-jar' ); console.log(jar.path); // path to selenium- server -standalone-X.YY.Z.jar console.log(jar. version ); // X.YY.Z

This repository has no advice as to how to run the jar. Other libraries should fill that void; they can depend on this library to keep things simple.