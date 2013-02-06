Drive PhantomJS 1.8+ from Node.js using Selenium's WebDriver
This module provides a simple wrapper around the Node.js WebDriver implementation that ships with Selenium.
npm install selenium-node-webdriver
phantomjs --webdriver=4444 &
node node_modules/selenium-node-webdriver/examples/hello.js
This example (
examples/hello.js) queries Google for 'webdriver' and returns
the titles of the results.
var webdriver = require('selenium-node-webdriver');
webdriver().
then(function (driver) {
driver.get('http://www.google.com').
then(function () {
return driver.
findElement(driver.webdriver.By.name('q')).
sendKeys('webdriver');
}).
then(function () {
return driver.
findElement(driver.webdriver.By.name('btnG')).click();
}).
then(function () {
return driver.executeScript(function () {
return Array.prototype.slice.
call(document.querySelectorAll('h3.r')).
map(function (result) {
return result.textContent;
});
});
}).
then(function (results) {
results.forEach(function (result) {
console.log(result);
});
driver.quit();
});
});
require('selenium-node-webdriver')(config <object>) ->
Promise
The module exports a factory function which accepts a config object and returns a promise. The config object has two properties, both of which are optional:
server: describes the WebDriver server to connect to; it has the following
properties:
host: the server's hostname (localhost)
port: the port to connect to (4444)
retries: the number of times to try to connect to the server (5)
delay: the delay in ms between connection attempts (500)
capabilities: describes the
capabilities
of the WebDriver client you are creating. It has the following properties by
default:
browserName:
'chrome'
version:
''
platform:
'ANY'
javascriptEnabled:
true
The returned promise is resolved with a RemoteWebDriver instance if the connection succeeds or rejected with the error from the final retry if connection fails.
WebDriverJS: an introduction to using JavaScript as a WebDriver client