Drive PhantomJS 1.8+ from Node.js using Selenium's WebDriver

This module provides a simple wrapper around the Node.js WebDriver implementation that ships with Selenium.

Prerequisites

Installation

npm install selenium-node-webdriver

Usage

phantomjs --webdriver=4444 & node node_modules/selenium-node-webdriver/examples/hello.js

This example ( examples/hello.js ) queries Google for 'webdriver' and returns the titles of the results.

var webdriver = require ( 'selenium-node-webdriver' ); webdriver(). then( function ( driver ) { driver.get( 'http://www.google.com' ). then( function ( ) { return driver. findElement(driver.webdriver.By.name( 'q' )). sendKeys( 'webdriver' ); }). then( function ( ) { return driver. findElement(driver.webdriver.By.name( 'btnG' )).click(); }). then( function ( ) { return driver.executeScript( function ( ) { return Array .prototype.slice. call( document .querySelectorAll( 'h3.r' )). map( function ( result ) { return result.textContent; }); }); }). then( function ( results ) { results.forEach( function ( result ) { console .log(result); }); driver.quit(); }); });

API

require('selenium-node-webdriver')(config <object>) -> Promise

The module exports a factory function which accepts a config object and returns a promise. The config object has two properties, both of which are optional:

server : describes the WebDriver server to connect to; it has the following properties:

host : the server's hostname (localhost)

: the server's hostname (localhost) port : the port to connect to (4444)

: the port to connect to (4444) retries : the number of times to try to connect to the server (5)

: the number of times to try to connect to the server (5) delay : the delay in ms between connection attempts (500)

capabilities : describes the capabilities of the WebDriver client you are creating. It has the following properties by default:

browserName : 'chrome'

: version : ''

: platform : 'ANY'

: javascriptEnabled : true

The returned promise is resolved with a RemoteWebDriver instance if the connection succeeds or rejected with the error from the final retry if connection fails.

Useful documentation

Selenium

WebDriverJS: an introduction to using JavaScript as a WebDriver client

The WebDriver Protocol

License

Apache License, Version 2.0