selenium-node-webdriver

by WaterfallEngineering
0.1.2 (see all)

Drive PhantomJS 1.8+ from Node.js using Selenium's WebDriver

9

76

9yrs ago

1

2

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

selenium-node-webdriver

Drive PhantomJS 1.8+ from Node.js using Selenium's WebDriver

This module provides a simple wrapper around the Node.js WebDriver implementation that ships with Selenium.

Prerequisites

Installation

npm install selenium-node-webdriver

Usage

phantomjs --webdriver=4444 &
node node_modules/selenium-node-webdriver/examples/hello.js

This example (examples/hello.js) queries Google for 'webdriver' and returns the titles of the results.

var webdriver = require('selenium-node-webdriver');

webdriver().
    then(function (driver) {
        driver.get('http://www.google.com').
            then(function () {
                return driver.
                    findElement(driver.webdriver.By.name('q')).
                    sendKeys('webdriver');
            }).
            then(function () {
                return driver.
                    findElement(driver.webdriver.By.name('btnG')).click();
            }).
            then(function () {
                return driver.executeScript(function () {
                    return Array.prototype.slice.
                        call(document.querySelectorAll('h3.r')).
                        map(function (result) {
                            return result.textContent;
                        });
                });
            }).
            then(function (results) {
                results.forEach(function (result) {
                    console.log(result);
                });
                driver.quit();
            });
    });

API

require('selenium-node-webdriver')(config <object>) -> Promise

The module exports a factory function which accepts a config object and returns a promise. The config object has two properties, both of which are optional:

server: describes the WebDriver server to connect to; it has the following properties:

  • host: the server's hostname (localhost)
  • port: the port to connect to (4444)
  • retries: the number of times to try to connect to the server (5)
  • delay: the delay in ms between connection attempts (500)

capabilities: describes the capabilities of the WebDriver client you are creating. It has the following properties by default:

  • browserName: 'chrome'
  • version: ''
  • platform: 'ANY'
  • javascriptEnabled: true

The returned promise is resolved with a RemoteWebDriver instance if the connection succeeds or rejected with the error from the final retry if connection fails.

Useful documentation

Selenium

WebDriverJS: an introduction to using JavaScript as a WebDriver client

The WebDriver Protocol

License

Apache License, Version 2.0

