A library to download and launch the Selenium Server.

var seleniumLauncher = require ( 'selenium-launcher' ) seleniumLauncher( function ( er, selenium ) { })

Forcing selenium server version

You can override the selenium server version used by the launcer via the environment variable

SELENIUM_VERSION=2.32.0:c94e6d5392b687d3a141a35f5a489f50f01bef6a node app.js

You'll have to supply a valid sha for the version.

A list of selenium-server jar's and their sha can be found on https://code.google.com/p/selenium/downloads/list

Testing