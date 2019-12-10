openbase logo
selenium-launcher

by Naitik Shah
1.1.12 (see all)

A library to download and launch the Selenium Server.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

selenium-launcher Build Status

A library to download and launch the Selenium Server.

var seleniumLauncher = require('selenium-launcher')
seleniumLauncher(function(er, selenium) {
  // selenium is running
  // selenium.host / selenium.port are available
  // selenium is a child process, so you can do selenium.kill()
})

Forcing selenium server version

You can override the selenium server version used by the launcer via the environment variable

SELENIUM_VERSION=2.32.0:c94e6d5392b687d3a141a35f5a489f50f01bef6a node app.js

You'll have to supply a valid sha for the version.

A list of selenium-server jar's and their sha can be found on https://code.google.com/p/selenium/downloads/list

Testing

npm test

