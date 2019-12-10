A library to download and launch the Selenium Server.
var seleniumLauncher = require('selenium-launcher')
seleniumLauncher(function(er, selenium) {
// selenium is running
// selenium.host / selenium.port are available
// selenium is a child process, so you can do selenium.kill()
})
You can override the selenium server version used by the launcer via the environment variable
SELENIUM_VERSION=2.32.0:c94e6d5392b687d3a141a35f5a489f50f01bef6a node app.js
You'll have to supply a valid sha for the version.
A list of selenium-server jar's and their sha can be found on https://code.google.com/p/selenium/downloads/list
npm test