This module allows you to download the latest versions of the selenium standalone server and the chromedriver.
Keep up to date with changes by checking the releases.
var selenium = require('selenium-download');
selenium.ensure(__dirname + '/bin', function (error) {
if (error) console.error(error.stack);
process.exit(0);
});
ensure ensures that
the selenium.jar and chromedriver
files are in the path provided.
If they are not, the latest versions of both are downloaded into that path.
update forces
the selenium.jar and chromedriver
files to be the latest available versions.
Pulls from temp directory if available.
forceUpdate forces
the selenium.jar and chromedriver
files to be the latest available versions.
Clears temp directory before checking.