This module allows you to download the latest versions of the selenium standalone server and the chromedriver.

Keep up to date with changes by checking the releases.

example

var selenium = require ( 'selenium-download' ); selenium.ensure(__dirname + '/bin' , function ( error ) { if (error) console .error(error.stack); process.exit( 0 ); });

api

ensure ensures that the selenium.jar and chromedriver files are in the path provided.

If they are not, the latest versions of both are downloaded into that path.

update forces the selenium.jar and chromedriver files to be the latest available versions. Pulls from temp directory if available.