selenium-download

by groupon
2.0.16 (see all)

allow downloading of latest selenium standalone server and chromedriver

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

9

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

selenium-download

This module allows you to download the latest versions of the selenium standalone server and the chromedriver.

Keep up to date with changes by checking the releases.

example

var selenium = require('selenium-download');

selenium.ensure(__dirname + '/bin', function (error) {
  if (error) console.error(error.stack);
  process.exit(0);
});

api

selenium.ensure

ensure ensures that the selenium.jar and chromedriver files are in the path provided.

If they are not, the latest versions of both are downloaded into that path.

selenium.update

update forces the selenium.jar and chromedriver files to be the latest available versions. Pulls from temp directory if available.

selenium.forceUpdate

forceUpdate forces the selenium.jar and chromedriver files to be the latest available versions. Clears temp directory before checking.

