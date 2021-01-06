JavaScript browser automation framework using official selenium-webdriver and cucumber-js.

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install selenium-cucumber-js --save-dev

Usage

node ./node_modules/selenium-cucumber-js/index.js -s ./step-definitions

Options

-h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -s, --steps <path> path to step definitions. defaults to ./step-definitions -p, --pageObjects <path> path to page objects. defaults to ./page-objects -o, --sharedObjects [paths] path to shared objects (repeatable). defaults to ./shared-objects -b, --browser <path> name of browser to use. defaults to chrome -k, --browser-teardown <optional> browser teardown strategy after every scenario (always, clear, none). defaults to "always" -r, --reports <path> output path to save reports. defaults to ./reports -d, --disableLaunchReport disable the auto opening the browser with test report -j, --junit <path> output path to save junit-report.xml defaults to ./reports -t, --tags <tagName> name of tag to run -f, --featureFile <path> a specific feature file to run -x, --timeOut <n> steps definition timeout in milliseconds. defaults to 10 seconds -n, --noScreenshot disable auto capturing of screenshots when an error is encountered

By default tests are run using Google Chrome, to run tests using another browser supply the name of that browser along with the -b switch. Available options are:

Browser Example Chrome -b chrome Firefox -b firefox Phantom JS -b phantomjs Electron -b electron Custom -b customDriver.js

To use your own driver, create a customDriver.js file in the root of your project and provide the filename with the -b switch.

Configuration file

Configuration options can be set using a selenium-cucumber-js.json file at the root of your project. The JSON keys use the "long name" from the command line options. For example the following duplicates default configuration:

{ "steps" : "./step-definitions" , "pageObjects" : "./page-objects" , "sharedObjects" : "./shared-objects" , "reports" : "./reports" , "browser" : "chrome" , "timeout" : 10000 }

Whereas the following would set configuration to match the expected directory structure of IntelliJ's Cucumber plugin, and make default timeout one minute. Note that the default browser has not been overridden and will remain 'chrome'.

{ "steps" : "./features/step_definitions" , "pageObjects" : "./features/page_objects" , "sharedObjects" : "./features/shared_objects" , "reports" : "./features/reports" , "timeout" : 60000 }

Feature files

A feature file is a Business Readable, Domain Specific Language file that lets you describe software’s behavior without detailing how that behavior is implemented. Feature files are written using the Gherkin syntax and must live in a folder named features within the root of your project.

Feature : Searching for vote cards app As an internet user In order to find out more about the itunes vote cards app I want to be able to search for information about the itunes vote cards app Scenario : Google search for vote cards app When I search Google for "itunes vote cards app" Then I should see some results

Browser teardown strategy

The browser automatically closes after each scenario to ensure the next scenario uses a fresh browser environment. But you can change this behavior with the "-k" or the "--browser-teardown" parameter.

Value Description always the browser automatically closes (default) clear the browser automatically clears cookies, local and session storages none the browser does nothing

Step definitions

Step definitions act as the glue between features files and the actual system under test.

To avoid confusion always return a JavaScript promise your step definition in order to let cucumber know when your task has completed.

module .exports = function ( ) { this .Then( /^I should see some results$/ , function ( ) { return driver.wait(until.elementsLocated(by.css( 'div.g' )), 10000 ).then( function ( ) { return driver.findElements(by.css( 'div.g' )); }) .then( function ( elements ) { expect(elements.length).to.not.equal( 0 ); }); }); };

The following variables are available within the Given() , When() and Then() functions:

Variable Description driver an instance of selenium web driver (the browser) selenium the raw selenium-webdriver module, providing access to static properties/methods page collection of page objects loaded from disk and keyed by filename shared collection of shared objects loaded from disk and keyed by filename helpers a collection of helper methods things selenium does not provide but really should! by the selenium By class used to locate elements on the page until the selenium until class used to wait for elements/events expect instance of chai expect to expect('something').to.equal('something') assert instance of chai assert to assert.isOk('everything', 'everything is ok') trace handy trace method to log console output with increased visibility

Page objects

Page objects are accessible via a global page object and are automatically loaded from ./page-objects (or the path specified using the -p switch). Page objects are exposed via a camel-cased version of their filename, for example ./page-objects/google-search.js becomes page.googleSearch . You can also use subdirectories, for example ./page-objects/dir/google-search.js becomes page.dir.googleSearch .

Page objects also have access to the same runtime variables available to step definitions.

An example page object:

module .exports = { url : 'http://www.google.co.uk' , elements : { searchInput : by.name( 'q' ), searchResultLink : by.css( 'div.g > h3 > a' ) }, performSearch : function ( searchQuery ) { var selector = page.googleSearch.elements.searchInput; return driver.findElement(selector).sendKeys(searchQuery, selenium.Key.ENTER); } };

And its usage within a step definition:

this .When( /^I search Google for "([^"]*)"$/ , function ( searchQuery ) { return helpers.loadPage( 'http://www.google.com' ).then( function ( ) { return page.googleSearch.performSearch(searchQuery); }) });

Shared objects

Shared objects allow you to share anything from test data to helper methods throughout your project via a global shared object. Shared objects are automatically loaded from ./shared-objects (or the path specified using the -o switch) and made available via a camel-cased version of their filename, for example ./shared-objects/test-data.js becomes shared.testData . You can also use subdirectories, for example ./shared-objects/dir/test-data.js becomes shared.dir.testData .

Shared objects also have access to the same runtime variables available to step definitions.

An example shared object:

module .exports = { username : "import-test-user" , password : "import-test-pa**word" }

And its usage within a step definition:

module .exports = function ( ) { this .Given( /^I am logged in"$/ , function ( ) { driver.findElement(by.name( 'usn' )).sendKeys(shared.testData.username); driver.findElement(by.name( 'pass' )).sendKeys(shared.testData.password); }); };

Helpers

selenium-cucumber-js contains a few helper methods to make working with selenium a bit easier, those methods are:

helpers.loadPage( 'http://www.google.com' ); helpers.getAttributeValue( 'body' , 'class' ); helpers.getElementsContainingText( 'nav[role="navigation"] ul li a' , 'Safety Boots' ); helpers.getFirstElementContainingText( 'nav[role="navigation"] ul li a' , 'Safety Boots' ); helpers.clickHiddenElement( 'nav[role="navigation"] ul li a' , 'Safety Boots' ); helpers.waitUntilAttributeEquals( 'html' , 'data-busy' , 'false' , 5000 ); helpers.waitUntilAttributeExists( 'html' , 'data-busy' , 5000 ); helpers.waitUntilAttributeDoesNotExists( 'html' , 'data-busy' , 5000 ); helpers.getPseudoElementBeforeValue( 'body header' ); helpers.getPseudoElementAfterValue( 'body header' ); helpers.clearCookies(); helpers.clearStorages(); helpers.clearCookiesAndStorages( 'body header' ); helpers.waitForCssXpathElement( '#login-button' , 5000 ); helpers.scrollToElement(webElement); helpers.selectByVisibleText( '#country' , 'Brazil' ); helpers.waitForNewWindows();

Visual Comparison

The selenium-cucumber-js framework uses Applitools Eyes to add visual checkpoints to your JavaScript Selenium tests. It takes care of getting screenshots of your application from the underlying WebDriver, sending them to the Applitools Eyes server for validation and failing the test when differences are detected. To perform visual comparisons within your tests, obtain an Applitools Eyes API Key and assign it to the eye_key property of the selenium-cucumber-js.json config file in the root of your project.

For example the following configuration could be used with an increased timeout which allows enough time for visual checks:

{ "eye_key" : "Your_Api_Key" , "timeout" : 50000 }

And its usage within page Objects:

module .exports = { url : 'https://applitools.com/helloworld' , elements : { clickme : by.tagName( 'button' ), searchResultLink : by.css( 'div.g > h3 > a' ) }, applitools_Eyes_Example : function ( ) { eyes.open(driver, 'Hello World!' , 'My first Javascript test!' , { width : 800 , height : 600 }); driver.get(page.HelloWorld.elements.url); eyes.checkWindow( 'Main Page' ); driver.findElement(page.HelloWorld.elements.clickme).click(); eyes.checkWindow( 'Click!' ); eyes.close(); } };

Before/After hooks

You can register before and after handlers for features and scenarios:

Event Example BeforeFeature this.BeforeFeatures(function(feature, callback) {}) AfterFeature this.AfterFeature(function(feature, callback) {}); BeforeScenario this.BeforeScenario(function(scenario, callback) {}); AfterScenario this.AfterScenario(function(scenario, callback) {});

module .exports = function ( ) { this .BeforeFeature( function ( feature, done ) { console .log( 'BeforeFeature: ' + feature.getName()); done(); }); this .AfterFeature( function ( feature, done ) { console .log( 'AfterFeature: ' + feature.getName()); done(); }); this .BeforeScenario( function ( scenario, done ) { console .log( 'BeforeScenario: ' + scenario.getName()); done(); }); this .AfterScenario( function ( scenario, done ) { console .log( 'AfterScenario: ' + scenario.getName()); done(); }); };

Reports

HTML and JSON reports are automatically generated and stored in the default ./reports folder. This location can be changed by providing a new path using the -r command line switch:

How to debug

Most selenium methods return a JavaScript Promise that is resolved when the method completes. The easiest way to step in with a debugger is to add a .then method to a selenium function and place a debugger statement within it, for example:

module .exports = function ( ) { this .When( /^I search Google for "([^"]*)"$/ , function ( searchQuery, done ) { driver.findElement(by.name( 'q' )).then( function ( input ) { expect(input).to.exist; debugger ; return input; }) .then( function ( input ) { input.sendKeys(searchQuery); input.sendKeys(selenium.Key.ENTER); done(); }); }); };

Directory structure

You can use the framework without any command line arguments if your application uses the following folder structure:

. ├── features │ └── google-search.feature ├── step-definitions │ └── google-search-steps.js ├── page-objects │ └── google-search.js └── shared-objects │ ├── test -data.js │ └── stuff.json └── reports ├── cucumber-report.json └── cucumber-report.html

Demo

This project includes an example to help you get started. You can run the example using the following command:

node ./node_modules/selenium-cucumber-js/index.js

Bugs

Please raise bugs via the selenium-cucumber-js issue tracker and, if possible, please provide enough information to allow the bug to be reproduced.

Contributing

Everyone is very welcome to contribute to this project. You can contribute just by submitting bugs or suggesting improvements by opening an issue on GitHub.

Troubleshooting

IntelliJ Cucumber Plugin

IntelliJ based IDE's have a plugin that allows the tester to control click on a Given , When , Then statement within a Cucumber feature file and have the user taken to the associated step definition. This plugin relies on your project having the following folder structure:

. └── features │ google-search.feature └── step_definitions │ └── google-search-steps.js └── page_objects │ └── google-search.js └── shared_objects │ ├── test -data.js │ └── stuff.json └── reports ├── cucumber-report.json └── cucumber-report.html

This can be achieved by restructuring your project to match the layout above (notice the underscores), and running your tests with the following switches:

node ./node_modules/selenium-cucumber-js/index.js -s ./features/step_definitions -p ./features/page_objects -o ./features/shared_objects -r ./features/reports

VSCode Cucumber Plugin

Visual Studio Code has also an extension for Cucumber (Gherkin) Language Support + Format + Steps/PageObjects Autocomplete. You can find how to install and use at Cucumber (Gherkin) Full Support.

Following the default structure, the settings.json should look like this:

{ "cucumberautocomplete.steps" : [ "step-definitions/*.js" ], "cucumberautocomplete.syncfeatures" : "features/*.feature" , "cucumberautocomplete.strictGherkinCompletion" : false , "cucumberautocomplete.onTypeFormat" : true , "editor.quickSuggestions" : { "comments" : false , "strings" : true , "other" : true }, "cucumberautocomplete.gherkinDefinitionPart" : "(Given|When|Then)\\(" , }

License

Licensed under ISC License © John Doherty