jQuery Selectric is a jQuery plugin designed to help at stylizing and manipulating HTML selects.
Install via NPM:
npm install selectric
Make sure to include jQuery in your page:
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.12.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
Include jQuery Selectric:
<script src="js/jquery.selectric.min.js"></script>
Include jQuery Selectric styles, and change it to your taste :D (please refer to our demo page for more themes and other customizations)
<link rel="stylesheet" href="selectric.css">
Initialize jQuery Selectric:
<script>
$(function() {
$('select').selectric();
});
</script>
You can pass an options object as the first parameter when you call the plugin. For example:
$('select').selectric({
maxHeight: 200
});
{
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called before plugin initialize
*/
onBeforeInit: function() {},
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called plugin has been fully initialized
*/
onInit: function() {},
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called before select options opens
*/
onBeforeOpen: function() {},
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called after select options opens
*/
onOpen: function() {},
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called before select options closes
*/
onBeforeClose: function() {},
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called after select options closes
*/
onClose: function() {},
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called before select options change
*/
onBeforeChange: function() {},
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called when select options change
*/
onChange: function(element) {
$(element).change();
},
/*
* Type: Function
* Description: Function called when the Selectric is refreshed
*/
onRefresh: function() {},
/*
* Type: Integer
* Description: Maximum height options box can be
*/
maxHeight: 300,
/*
* Type: Integer
* Description: After this time without pressing
* any key, the search string is reset
*/
keySearchTimeout: 500,
/*
* Type: String [HTML]
* Description: Markup for open options button
*/
arrowButtonMarkup: '<b class="button">&#x25be;</b>',
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: Initialize plugin on mobile browsers
*/
disableOnMobile: false,
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: Open select box on hover, instead of click
*/
openOnHover: false,
/*
* Type: Integer
* Description: Timeout to close options box after mouse leave plugin area
*/
hoverIntentTimeout: 500,
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: Expand options box past wrapper
*/
expandToItemText: false,
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: The select element become responsive
*/
responsive: false,
/*
* Type: Object
* Description: Customize classes.
*/
customClass: {
prefix: 'selectric', // Type: String. Description: Prefixed string of every class name.
camelCase: false // Type: Boolean. Description: Switch classes style between camelCase or dash-case.
},
/*
* Type: String or Function
* Description: Define how each option should be rendered inside its <li> element.
*
* If it's a string, all keys wrapped in brackets will be replaced by
* the respective values in itemData. Available keys are:
* 'value', 'text', 'slug', 'index'.
*
* If it's a function, it will be called with the following parameter:
* (itemData). The function must return a string. If available all keys
* will be replaced by the respective values in itemData.
*
* itemData<Object> {
* className // Type: String. Description: option class names.
* disabled // Type: Boolean. Description: option is disabled true/false
* selected // Type: Boolean. Description: option is selected true/false
* element // Type: HTMLDomElement. Description: current select element
* index // Type: Number. Description: current option index
* slug // Type: String. Description: option slug
* text // Type: String. Description: option text
* value // Type: String. Description: option value
* }
*
* EXAMPLE:
*
* function(itemData) {
* return '{text}';
* }
*
* // you're free to build and return your own strings
* function(itemData) {
* return itemData.text + '(' + itemData.index + ')';
* }
*/
optionsItemBuilder: '{text}',
/*
* Type: String or Function
* Description: Define how each select label should be rendered. Allows HTML.
*
* If it's a string, all keys wrapped in brackets will be replaced by
* the respective values in currItem. Available keys are:
* 'value', 'text', 'slug', 'disabled'.
*
* If it's a function, it will be called with the following parameters:
* (currItem). The function must return a string, no keys will be
* replaced in this method.
*/
labelBuilder: '{text}',
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: Prevent scroll on window when using mouse wheel inside options box
* to match common browsers behavior.
*/
preventWindowScroll: true,
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: Inherit width from original element
*/
inheritOriginalWidth: false,
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: call stopProgation on onOpen click event
*/
stopPropagation: true,
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: Determine if current selected option should jump to
* first (or last) once reach the end (or start) item of list upon
* keyboard arrow navigation.
*/
allowWrap: true,
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: By default the options box gets opened above if it's outside the window.
* In case this auto detection doesn't work as expected (e.g. in transform/relative scopes)
* you may force opening above.
*/
forceRenderAbove: false,
/*
* Type: Boolean
* Description: In some cases the options box gets opened above even though the desired behavior would be below.
* If the auto dectection doesn't work as expected you may force opening below.
*/
forceRenderBelow: false,
/*
* Type: Object
* Description: Customize select "multiple" behavior
*/
multiple: {
separator: ', ', // Type: String. Description: Items separator.
keepMenuOpen: true, // Type: Boolean. Description: Close after an item is selected.
maxLabelEntries: false // Type: Boolean or Integer. Description: Max selected items do show.
}
}
All events are called on original element, first argument is the original element too. And can be bound like this:
$('select').on('eventname', function(element) {
// your code
});
eventname can be one of the following:
|Event name
|Description
|
selectric-before-init
|Fired before plugin initialize
|
selectric-init
|Fired plugin has been fully initialized
|
selectric-before-open
|Fired before select options opens
|
selectric-open
|Fired after select options opens
|
selectric-before-close
|Fired before select options closes
|
selectric-close
|Fired after select options closes
|
selectric-before-highlight
|Fired before a select option is highlighted
|
selectric-highlight
|Fired when a select option is highlighted
|
selectric-before-select
|Fired before a select option is selected
|
selectric-select
|Fired before a select option is selected
|
selectric-before-change
|Fired before select options change
|
selectric-change
|Fired when select options change
|
selectric-refresh
|Fired when the Selectric is refreshed
var Selectric = $('select').data('selectric');
Selectric.open(); // Open options
Selectric.close(); // Close options
Selectric.destroy(); // Destroy select and go back to normal
Selectric.refresh(); // Reconstruct the plugin options box
Selectric.init(); // Reinitialize the plugin
// Or...
$('select').selectric('open'); // Open options
$('select').selectric('close'); // Close options
$('select').selectric('destroy'); // Destroy select and go back to normal
$('select').selectric('refresh'); // Reconstruct the plugin options box
$('select').selectric('init'); // Reinitialize the plugin