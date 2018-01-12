jQuery Selectric

jQuery Selectric is a jQuery plugin designed to help at stylizing and manipulating HTML selects.

Keyboard navigation (Up/Down/Left/Right/Word search)

Easily customizable

Pretty lightweight

Options box always stay visible

Doesn't rely on external libraries (besides jQuery)

Word search works with western latin characters set (for example: á, ñ, ç...)

How to use:

Install via NPM:

npm install selectric

Make sure to include jQuery in your page:

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.12.4/jquery.min.js" > </ script >

Include jQuery Selectric:

< script src = "js/jquery.selectric.min.js" > </ script >

Include jQuery Selectric styles, and change it to your taste :D (please refer to our demo page for more themes and other customizations)

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "selectric.css" >

Initialize jQuery Selectric:

< script > $( function ( ) { $( 'select' ).selectric(); }); </ script >

You can pass an options object as the first parameter when you call the plugin. For example:

$( 'select' ).selectric({ maxHeight : 200 });

{ onBeforeInit : function ( ) {}, onInit : function ( ) {}, onBeforeOpen : function ( ) {}, onOpen : function ( ) {}, onBeforeClose : function ( ) {}, onClose : function ( ) {}, onBeforeChange : function ( ) {}, onChange : function ( element ) { $(element).change(); }, onRefresh : function ( ) {}, maxHeight : 300 , keySearchTimeout : 500 , arrowButtonMarkup : '<b class="button">&#x25be;</b>' , disableOnMobile : false , openOnHover : false , hoverIntentTimeout : 500 , expandToItemText : false , responsive : false , customClass : { prefix : 'selectric' , camelCase : false }, optionsItemBuilder : '{text}' , labelBuilder : '{text}' , preventWindowScroll : true , inheritOriginalWidth : false , stopPropagation : true , allowWrap : true , forceRenderAbove : false , forceRenderBelow : false , multiple : { separator : ', ' , keepMenuOpen : true , maxLabelEntries : false } }

All events are called on original element, first argument is the original element too. And can be bound like this:

$( 'select' ).on( 'eventname' , function ( element ) { });

eventname can be one of the following:

Event name Description selectric-before-init Fired before plugin initialize selectric-init Fired plugin has been fully initialized selectric-before-open Fired before select options opens selectric-open Fired after select options opens selectric-before-close Fired before select options closes selectric-close Fired after select options closes selectric-before-highlight Fired before a select option is highlighted selectric-highlight Fired when a select option is highlighted selectric-before-select Fired before a select option is selected selectric-select Fired before a select option is selected selectric-before-change Fired before select options change selectric-change Fired when select options change selectric-refresh Fired when the Selectric is refreshed

Public methods:

var Selectric = $( 'select' ).data( 'selectric' ); Selectric.open(); Selectric.close(); Selectric.destroy(); Selectric.refresh(); Selectric.init(); $( 'select' ).selectric( 'open' ); $( 'select' ).selectric( 'close' ); $( 'select' ).selectric( 'destroy' ); $( 'select' ).selectric( 'refresh' ); $( 'select' ).selectric( 'init' );

Browser support: