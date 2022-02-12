selectorator is an abstraction API for creating selectors via reselect with less boilerplate code.
$ npm i selectorator --save
Versions of
selectorator on or above
3.x.x will use the corresponding major version of
reselect as a dependency. If you wish to still use the
2.x.x branch of
reselect for your application, then you should continue using the
1.x.x branch of
selectorator.
If you would like to learn more about the breaking changes related to the major version change for
reselect, please visit the
reselect CHANGELOG.
import createSelector from "selectorator";
// selector created with single method call
const getBarBaz = createSelector(
["foo.bar", "baz"],
(bar, baz) => `${bar} ${baz}`
);
const state = {
foo: { bar: "bar" },
baz: "baz"
};
console.log(getBarBaz(state)); // "bar baz"
Not a whole lot of magic here, just simplifying the creation of the "identity selectors" that
reselect requires, instead replacing them with a standardized dot- or bracket-notation string for retrieval of a nested property in the state object.
That said, you can still use your own custom identity selectors, or compose selectors, if you so choose. Here is the example from the
reselect README modified to use
selectorator:
// subtotal built using simple method
const getSubtotal = createSelector(
["shop.items"],
items => items.reduce((sum, { value }) => sum + value, 0)
);
// tax built with simple method combined with other selector
const getTax = createSelector(
[getSubtotal, "shop.taxPercent"],
(subtotal, taxPercent) => subtotal * (taxPercent / 100)
);
// total build entirely with other selectors
const getTotal = createSelector(
[getSubtotal, getTax],
(subtotal, tax) => ({ total: subtotal + tax })
);
const state = {
shop: {
taxPercent: 8,
items: [{ name: "apple", value: 1.2 }, { name: "orange", value: 0.95 }]
}
};
console.log("subtotal: ", getSubtotal(state)); // 2.15
console.log("tax: ", getTax(state)); // 0.172
console.log("total: ", getTotal(state)); // {total: 2.322}
The following types of shorthand are available for parameter selector creation:
string =>
'foo[0].bar'
number =>
0
Array =>
['foo', 0, 'bar']
Object =>
{path: 'foo[0].bar', argIndex: 1}
Please note that the
Object usage is the only approach that will allow for selection of parameters. All other shorthands will pull from the first parameter.
Selectorator now supports two optional type parameters, it accepts an Input type param (usually the redux state) and the expected output type.
When creating a selector that accepts multiple params, the state should be array of the input types example
i.e
createSelector<[State, number[], boolean], string>
import createSelector from "selectorator";
interface State {
foo: {
bar: string;
};
baz: string;
};
// State is input type, string is output type
const getBarBaz = createSelector<State, string>(
["foo.bar", "baz"],
(bar, baz) => `${bar} ${baz}`
);
// getBarBaz() has type signature: (state: State) => string;
const getBarBaz2 = createSelector<any, string>(
["foo.bar", "baz"],
(bar, baz) => `${bar} ${baz}`
);
// getBarBaz2() has type signature: (state: any) => string;
const getBarBaz3 = createSelector(
["foo.bar", "baz"],
(bar, baz) => `${bar} ${baz}`
);
// getBarBaz3() has type signature: (state: any) => any;
const getBarBaz4 = createSelector(
["foo.bar", "baz", { path: 0, argIndex: 2 }],
(bar, baz) => `${bar} ${baz}`
);
// getBarBaz4() has type signature: (...state: any[]) => any;
const getBarBazQux5 = createSelector<[State, string[]], string>(
["foo.bar", "baz", { path: 0, argIndex: 2 }],
(bar, baz) => `${bar} ${baz}`
);
// getBarBaz5() has type signature: (state_0: State, state_1: string[]) => string;
const getStucturedBarBaz = createSelector({ barBaz: getBarBaz });
// getStructuredBarBaz() has type signature: (state: any) => ({ barBaz: string });
All the capabilities that exist with
reselect are still available using
selectorator, they are just passed as an object of options to
createSelector.
defaults to false
A common usage of custom selectors is to perform a deep equality check instead of the standard strict equality check when comparing values. To apply this, simply set
deepEqual to
true.
import createSelector from "selectorator";
const selectoratorOptions = { deepEqual: true };
const getBaz = createSelector(
["foo.bar.baz"],
baz => !!baz,
selectoratorOptions
);
defaults to isSameValueZero
If you want to use a custom equality comparator, pass the method as this option.
import createSelector from "selectorator";
const selectoratorOptions = {
// silly example checking current or next values related to "foo"
isEqual(currentFoo, nextFoo) {
return currentFoo === "foo" || nextFoo !== "foo";
}
};
const getFoo = createSelector(
["foo"],
foo => !!foo,
selectoratorOptions
);
Please note that if this parameter is provided and
deepEqual is also set to
true,
deepEqual will take priority and the
isEqual method will not be used.
defaults to
reselect defaultMemoize
If you want to use a custom memoizer, pass the method as this option. This will use
createSelectorCreator from
reselect internally, so consult their documentation on proper usage.
import createSelector from "selectorator";
import moize from "moize";
const selectoratorOptions = { memoizer: moize };
const getFoo = createSelector(
["foo"],
foo => !!foo,
selectoratorOptions
);
defaults to []
reselect allows you to pass parameters to the
memoizer function, and this array will translate directly into parameters
3-
n. This is useful if your
memoizer uses something other than direct comparison for its equality test.
import createSelector from "selectorator";
const selectoratorOptions = {
memoizer: memoizerThatChecksEqualToEachOtherOrToSpecificValuePassed,
memoizerParams: ["specificValue"]
};
const getFoo = createSelector(
["foo"],
foo => !!foo,
selectoratorOptions
);
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
build => run webpack to build development
dist file with NODE_ENV=development
build:minifed => run webpack to build production
dist file with NODE_ENV=production
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app (playground!)
docs => builds the docs via
jsdoc
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
prepublish => runs
prepublish:compile
prepublish:compile => run
lint,
test:coverage,
transpile,
build,
build:minified, and
docs
test => run AVA test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test but with
nyc for coverage checker
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher
transpile => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
lib