Curried property accessor function that resolves deeply-nested object properties via dot/bracket-notation string path while mitigating
TypeErrorsvia friendly and composable API.
npm install selectn --save
or
<script src="https://unpkg.com/selectn/selectn.min.js"></script>
The following browsers are continuously tested; however,
selectnis also supported and known to work on even older browsers not listed below:
person && person.info && person.info.name && person.info.name.full
selectn('info.name.full', person)
contacts.map(function (contact) {
return contact && contact.addresses && contact.addresses[0]
})
contacts.map(selectn('addresses[0]')))
if (obj && obj.a && obj.a.b && obj.a.b.c) { return obj.a.b.c; }.
Cannot read property '...' of undefined.
group[0].section.a.seat[3]).
stats.temperature-today).
selectn is curried).
selectn can be passed to higher-order functions like map or filter.
eval in disguise).
Avoid annoying Cannot read property '...' of undefined
TypeErrorwithout writing boilerplate anonymous functions or guards.
var selectn = require('selectn')
var language = [
{ strings: { en: { name: 'english' } }},
{ strings: { es: { name: 'spanish' } }},
{ strings: { km: { name: 'khmer' } }},
{ strings: { es: { name: 'spanish' } }},
{ nodatas: {}}
]
var spanish = selectn('strings.es')
//=> [Function]
language.filter(spanish).length
//=> 2
Access deeply nested properties (including dashed properties) using point-free style.
var selectn = require('selectn')
var data = {
client: {
message: { 'message-id': 'd50afb80-a6be-11e2-9e96-0800200c9a66' }
}
}
var getId = selectn('client.message.message-id')
//=> [Function]
Promise.resolve(data).then(getId)
//=> 'd50afb80-a6be-11e2-9e96-0800200c9a66'
Avoid wrapping property accessors in anonymous functions.
var selectn = require('selectn')
var contacts = [
{ addresses: [ '123 Main St, Broomfield, CO 80020', '123 Main St, Denver, CO 80202' ] },
{ addresses: [ '123 Main St, Kirkland, IL 60146' ] },
{ phones: [] },
]
var primaryAddress = selectn('addresses[0]')
//=> [Function]
contacts.map(primaryAddress)
//=> [ '123 Main St, Broomfield, CO 80020', '123 Main St, Kirkland, IL 60146', undefined ]
Pass an array as path instead of a string.
var selectn = require('selectn')
var data = {
client: {
'message.id': 'd50afb80-a6be-11e2-9e96-0800200c9a66'
}
}
selectn(['client', 'message.id'], data)
//=> 'd50afb80-a6be-11e2-9e96-0800200c9a66'
Avoid
var fn = data.may.be.a.fn; if (typeof fn === 'function') fn().
var selectn = require('selectn')
function hi () { return 'hi' }
var data = { may: { be: { a: { fn: hi } } } }
selectn('may.be.a.fn', data)
//=> 'hi'
selectn(String|Array)
path (String|Array) Dot/bracket-notation string path or array.
(Function) Unary function accepting the object to access.
selectn(String|Array, Object)
path (String|Array) Dot/bracket-notation string path or array.
object (String|Array) Object to access.
(*|undefined) Value at path if path exists or
undefined if path does not exist.
selectn has inspired ports to other languages:
|Language
|Project
|Python
|selectn
Other JS packages whose friendly API is driven by
selectn:
JS packages that have inpsired
selectn:
Alternative packages you might like instead of
selectn: