Selectize Theme for Bootstrap 4

Selectize Theme (SCSS) based on the Bootstrap 4 components.

Table of Contents

Status

Quick Start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone git@github.com:const-se/selectize-bootstrap4-theme.git

Install with npm: npm install selectize-bootstrap4-theme

Install with yarn: yarn add selectize-bootstrap4-theme

Install with composer: composer require const-se/selectize-bootstrap4-theme

Read the Documentation for more information.

TODO

Attribute readonly support

support Pseudo-classes :valid , :invalid support

, support Bootstrap class custom-select support

support Selectize plugin styles support

Creators

Constantine Seleznyoff

Copyrights and License

Copyright 2018 Constantine Seleznyoff. Code released under the Apache 2.0 License.