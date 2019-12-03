Popover menu to share on Twitter or by email any text selected on the page with support for mobile devices (with a popunder).

How to add it to your site

This script requires jQuery so make sure you have it loaded on your page.

Add the stylesheet in the <head> of your page:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/selection-sharer.css" />

and add the Javascript at the bottom of your page near the closing </body> tag:

< script src = "dist/selection-sharer.js" > </ script > < script > $( 'p' ).selectionSharer(); </ script >

If you want to add Facebook share, please make sure that your page has a Facebook App ID meta tag:

< meta property = "fb:app_id" content = "123456789" />

The url shared can be set using the og:url tag:

< meta property = "og:url" content = "http://your.url/to/share" />

Or if you are using requirejs, you can do:

require ([ "dist/selection-sharer" ], function ( SelectionSharer ) { var sharer = new SelectionSharer(); selectionSharer.setElements( 'p' ); });

Or more simply:

require ([ "dist/selection-sharer!" ]);

That's it.

For Webpack

Note : This package has a peer dependency on jQuery so it expects jQuery to already be available in your page or in your bundling step.

Without CSS bundling

var Selection = require ( 'selection-sharer' ); var selection = new Selection( 'p' );

With CSS bundling

require ( 'selection-sharer/dist/selection-sharer.css' ); var Selection = require ( 'selection-sharer' ); var selection = new Selection( 'p' );

For Browserify

var Selection = require ( 'selection-sharer' ); var selection = new Selection( 'p' );

Note: Browserify does not do css bundling so you would have to resort to package like browserify-css

Notes

Images are included inline in the CSS as SVG (perfect for Retina displays, loading time and to easily create new color schemes)

Total size gzipped minified: 3.5K (equally split between css and javascript)

Demos

There is a demos/ directory with some examples using jquery , requirejs or simple javascript.

You can also try it directly on my blog on http://xdamman.com.

Bookmarklet version

Add a new bookmark to your bookmark bar, edit its url and copy paste the following code:

javascript:( function ( ) { var s= document .createElement( 'script' );s.src= "//xdamman.github.io/selection-sharer/lib/selection-sharer/dist/bookmarklet.js" ; document .body.appendChild(s);})()

Building

To recompile the minified versions of the css and javascript in the dist/ directory, simply run:

npm build

Other Builds

For Ruby On Rails applications you can use selection-sharer gem. We have a gem with selection-sharer js build and it is very easy to use. https://rubygems.org/gems/selection-sharer

gem 'selection-sharer'

Contribute

This is still early days so there is still a lot to do and I welcome contributions.

TODO:

Make a browser extension

Make a Wordpress plugin - done by @jcvangent http://wordpress.org/plugins/selection-sharer/ ,@ishansharma https://wordpress.org/plugins/epic-selection-sharer/

Add support for different themes

Add tests

Tests across multiple browsers (currently only tested on Chrome, Safari, Firefox on a Mac)

Remove dependency on jQuery

Make the CSS more robust against collisions

