Popover menu to share on Twitter or by email any text selected on the page with support for mobile devices (with a popunder).
This script requires jQuery so make sure you have it loaded on your page.
Add the stylesheet in the
<head> of your page:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/selection-sharer.css" />
and add the Javascript at the bottom of your page near the closing
</body> tag:
<script src="dist/selection-sharer.js"></script>
<script>
$('p').selectionSharer();
</script>
If you want to add Facebook share, please make sure that your page has a Facebook App ID meta tag:
<meta property="fb:app_id" content="123456789" />
The url shared can be set using the og:url tag:
<meta property="og:url" content="http://your.url/to/share" />
Or if you are using requirejs, you can do:
require(["dist/selection-sharer"], function(SelectionSharer) {
var sharer = new SelectionSharer();
selectionSharer.setElements('p'); // bind mouseup event to all <p> elements
});
Or more simply:
require(["dist/selection-sharer!"]);
That's it.
Note : This package has a peer dependency on jQuery so it expects jQuery to already be available in your page or in your bundling step.
Without CSS bundling
var Selection = require('selection-sharer');
var selection = new Selection('p');
With CSS bundling
require('selection-sharer/dist/selection-sharer.css');
var Selection = require('selection-sharer');
var selection = new Selection('p');
var Selection = require('selection-sharer');
var selection = new Selection('p');
Note: Browserify does not do css bundling so you would have to resort to package like browserify-css
There is a
demos/ directory with some examples using
jquery,
requirejs or simple javascript.
You can also try it directly on my blog on http://xdamman.com.
Add a new bookmark to your bookmark bar, edit its url and copy paste the following code:
javascript:(function(){var s=document.createElement('script');s.src="//xdamman.github.io/selection-sharer/lib/selection-sharer/dist/bookmarklet.js";document.body.appendChild(s);})()
To recompile the minified versions of the css and javascript in the
dist/ directory, simply run:
npm build
For Ruby On Rails applications you can use selection-sharer gem. We have a gem with selection-sharer js build and it is very easy to use. https://rubygems.org/gems/selection-sharer
gem 'selection-sharer'
This is still early days so there is still a lot to do and I welcome contributions.
TODO:
