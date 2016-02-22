openbase logo
selection-range

by Ben McMahen
1.1.0 (see all)

get or set the selection range, or cursor position, for contenteditable

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

selection-range

Get or set the selection range, or cursor position. Useful for saving and restoring selections when your are programatically changing the dom.

Installation

$ component install bmcmahen/selection-range
$ npm install selection-range

Usage

var select = require('selection-range');
select(el, { start: 5, end: 25 }); // select range of el from 5 - 25
select(el, { start: 5 }); // set the cursor at 5
var pos = select(el); // get range of selection
// pos.start = start index
// pos.end = end index
// pos.atStart = boolean. true if cursor should appear at start of el
// pos = undefined if no cursor
select(el, pos);

Tests

npm install component-test -g
component test browser

License

MIT

