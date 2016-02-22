Get or set the selection range, or cursor position. Useful for saving and restoring selections when your are programatically changing the dom.

Installation

$ component install bmcmahen/selection-range $ npm install selection-range

Usage

var select = require ( 'selection-range' ); select(el, { start : 5 , end : 25 }); select(el, { start : 5 }); var pos = select(el); select(el, pos);

Tests

npm install component-test -g component test browser

License

MIT