Angular directive for managing selections in tables and lists
They are all great at what they do and
selectionModel is not meant to be a
replacement for any of those things.
selectionModel works directly with the
ngRepeat directive, it does nothing other than keep track of which of the
iterated over items are selected.
How does it work? The directive looks for a particular attribute on your
collection items, by default that's
selected. When an item becomes selected
that attribute is set to
true... when it gets deselected (surprise) it's set
to
false. You can programmatically flip the state of that attribute as well
and the directive will respond by updating your view. For convenience we also
expose a read only list of just the selected items.
So when should you use
selectionModel? You might consider it if:
Here's a simple example, we'll start with the controller:
angular.module('myApp').controller('FancyStuffCtrl', function() {
this.stuff = [
{selected: false, label: 'Scotchy scotch'},
{selected: true, label: 'Monacle'},
{selected: true, label: 'Curly mustache'},
{selected: false, label: 'Top hat'}
];
});
and the markup:
<ul ng-controller="FancyStuffCtrl as fancy">
<li ng-repeat="item in fancy.stuff" selection-model>
{{$index+1}}: {{item.label}}
</li>
</ul>
(don't forget to include the
selectionModel module in you app).
angular.module('myApp', ['selectionModel']);
That's it! Your list will key in on the "selected" attribute by default, respond
to mouse clicks, and reflect programmatic changes to
stuff.
So how do you let the user know about their selection? By default
selectionModel adds a
selected class to its selected
li or
tr. It's up
to you to style those elements differently. If you're using checkboxes you can
also have their checked state match the item's selected state.
You can customize the behavior of your selection model by setting different
attributes on your
ngRepeated element.
Type:
String
Default: ''basic'`
Supports either
'basic' or
'checkbox'. When set to checkbox the directive
will look for the first input element of type checkbox in each item and update
its selected status to match the state of the item.
<table>
<tr ng-repeat="item in fancy.stuff"
selection-model
selection-model-type="'checkbox'">
<td><input type="checkbox"></td>
<td>{{$index+1}}</td>
<td>{{item.label}}</td>
</tr>
</table>
Note that you do not need to manually set the checkbox state.
Type:
String
Default:
'single'
May be be either
'single',
'multiple', or
'multiple-additive'. Make use of
the multi* modes to allow the user select more than one item at a time.
The behavior of the multi select mode is modeled after ExtJS data grids. By
default a vanilla click (no
shift or
ctrl) will set the entire selection to
the single item clicked. Use
multiple-additive to have vanilla clicks add to
the selection (and remove when the item is already selected).
<table>
<tr ng-repeat="item in fancy.stuff"
selection-model
selection-model-mode="'multiple-additive'">
<td>{{$index+1}}</td>
<td>{{item.label}}</td>
</tr>
</table>
Type:
String
Default:
'selected'
The collection attribute used to track the selected status of your collection
items. Note that you can set this globally using
selectionModelOptionsProvider.
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="item in fancy.stuff"
selection-model
selection-model-selected-attribute="'checked'">
<!-- Now selection-model will use `item.checked` instead of `item.selected` -->
{{item.label}}
</li>
</ul>
Type:
String
Default:
'selected'
The class name
selection-model assigns to selected items in your view. Note
that you can set this globally using
selectionModelOptionsProvider.
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="item in fancy.stuff"
selection-model
selection-model-selected-class="'checked'">
<!-- Now selection-model will assign a classname of `checked` to select list items-->
{{item.label}}
</li>
</ul>
Type:
String
Default:
'none'
By default this directive will not change the selected state of your repeated
over collection items as they come in and out of view. In many cases you may
want items to be automatically deselected as they are filtered away or the user
"pages" a grid view. Use
'deselect' to get this behavior.
Example: John is looking at page 1 of a data grid and selects some items. John
changes his mind, goes to the second page of data, selects different items and
then hits the submit button. Using the cleanup strategy
none all items from
the first page that John left selected would still be selected, with
the
deselect strategy though those items would have been deselected when he
changed pages and only the second page items would be selected.
<table>
<tr ng-repeat="item in fancy.stuff"
selection-model
selection-model-cleanup-strategy="'deselect'">
<td>{{$index+1}}</td>
<td>{{item.label}}</td>
</tr>
</table>
Type:
Array
Default:
undefined
If used this should resolve to an initially empty array. The directive will keep the contents of that array up to date with the selection in your collection. Note that this is a read only list. Adding items will have no effect on your collection - and order is not guarenteed.
Also keep in mind that unless you're using a mode which allows for more than one selected item this will always be an array of length 1.
In your controller:
myApp.controller('SillyCtrl', function() {
this.items = [ /* a bunch of stuff */ ];
// Should start empty even if you have an initial selection
this.selectedItems = [];
});
In your view
<div ng-controller="SillyCtrl as silly">
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="item in silly.items"
selection-model
selection-model-mode="'multiple-additive'"
selection-model-selected-items="silly.selectedItems">
Click me!
</li>
</ul>
<p>
You've selected {{silly.selectedItems.length}} item(s)
</p>
</div>
Type:
Expression
Default:
undefined
Use this attribute to register a callback for when the selected state of a collection item changes.
In your controller:
myApp.controller('SillyCtrl', function() {
this.items = [ /* a bunch of stuff */ ];
this.changed = function(item) {
// Do something with item, its selected status has changed!
}
});
In your view:
<div ng-controller="SillyCtrl as silly">
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="item in silly.items"
selection-model
selection-model-mode="'multiple-additive'"
selection-model-on-change="silly.changed(item)">
Click me!
</li>
</ul>
<p>
You've selected {{silly.selectedItems.length}} item(s)
</p>
</div>
A helper directive you can use to tell
selectionModel to selectively ignore
clicks on certain elements. This is useful in cases where you need to manage
selection changes yourself or you don't selections to change at all (think
"delete" buttons).
<div ng-controller="SillyCtrl as silly">
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="item in silly.items"
selection-model
selection-model-mode="'multiple-additive'"
selection-model-on-change="silly.changed(item)">
Click me!
<button selection-model-ignore class="close">
×
</button>
</li>
</ul>
This directive is dynamic, if the value assigned to
selectionModelIgnore is
falsey at the time of the click the click will not be ignored:
<div ng-controller="SillyCtrl as silly">
<ul>
<li ng-repeat="item in silly.items"
selection-model
selection-model-mode="'multiple-additive'"
selection-model-on-change="silly.changed(item)">
Click me!
<button selection-model-ignore="false" class="close">
× (NOT ignored)
</button>
<button selection-model-ignore="true" class="close">
× (ignored)
</button>
</li>
</ul>
selectionModelOptionsProvider
Use the
selectionModelOptionsProvider in your module's
config method to set
global options.
myApp.config(function(selectionModelOptionsProvider) {
selectionModelOptionsProvider.set({
selectedAttribute: 'mySelectedObjectAttribute',
selectedClass: 'my-selected-dom-node',
type: 'checkbox',
mode: 'multiple-additive',
cleanupStrategy: 'deselect'
});
});
Check out the docs (as soon as I hit the codebase with dox that is...)
ng-repeat-start and
ng-repeat-end you won't have much
joy.
'item in array | pluck:attributesHash'
you won't have much joy. I.e. at the end of the day
'item' should be an
actual element in
'array'.
{selected: false, payload: item}.
selection-model listens for clicks anywhere on the repeated
element. If you have a child element that programmatically changes your
collection item's selected state when clicked you may end up bumping heads
with
selection-model. Be wary of this when it seems like your selection is
not changing and you have your own click handlers registered to change the
selection. For such cases we provide the
selectionModelIgnore helper
directive.
selection-model to maintain the state of your collections
outside the view. For example, don't mark an item as selected in controller
code then send your collection to the backend server expecting
selection-model to have appropriately deselected other items. Doing so
creates an undesireable coupling with angular's digest cycle. Instead, when
making manual selection changes, you should take care to make all appropriate
selections and deselections if you need immediate consistency.
Install dependencies with
npm and
bower then run
grunt test. You'll need
the
grunt-cli module installed globally.
Install dependencies with
npm and
bower then run
grunt server. You'll need
the
grunt-cli module installed globally. Run this way the examples will reload
automatically as you make changes within the examples folder or to the source
files themselves.
You may also simply open
examples/index.html with your favorite web browser if
the whole grunt thing isn't your cup of tea.
Use the tag angular-selection-model on Stack Overflow. For quick things I can be reached on twitter @jusrussell. A plunk/jsbin/fiddle is worth a thousand words.
selectionModelIgnore dynamic
selectionModelOnChange attribute
selectionModelOptionsProvider for global configuration
multi-additive.